Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputies initiated a pursuit of a vehicle around 6 p.m. on Sunday around the Mt. Roosevelt Road area in Cumberland County, that ended with the fleeing vehicle crashing ... more
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news.
Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.
We also send out special emails if there ... more
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BAILEY, ALETA YOLANDA
727 WEST 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF IDENTITY ... more