Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAILEY, ALETA YOLANDA

727 WEST 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF IDENTITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE



BYROU, SHANNON JAMES

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 372081022

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



CARROLL, BRANDY LYNN

4711 ELDRINGE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I HEROIN

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



CHARLES, ARIEL KAMELE

4903 SANDY TRL UNIT B APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CLAYTON, JEREMY CRAIG

7332 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374211403

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAWKINS, ARSHUNDAE

2110 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042636

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DONEGAN, LATERRIS

223 PINECREST RD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DURHAM, TYLER SHANE

3134 WILLOW SPRINGS DRIVE NE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



DYE, SHAWN DEWAYNE

9108 HICKORY GROVE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ENGLAND, ANTHONY JAMES

2127 ELENA DR HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



FULGHAM, SHONTIONNA ANTWONNETTE

719 SPORTSMAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37341

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



HACKER, MEGAN MARIE

10 GARDEN COURT LOOP DUNLAP, 373274737

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HERNANDEZ-TORRALB, ROBERTO

12820 BETTIS RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II



JACKSON, ADRELL D

2071 OAKWOOD AVE NASHVILLE, 372074770

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



JONES, DONALD ELLIS

2205 E 12TH ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION



KAYLER, BRIANNA MORGAN

1418 DAUGHERTY FERRY RD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT



KING, MATTHEW

185 N SWEETBRIAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SIMPLE POSSESSION



LEWIS, I-KEY GERMARLIN

3004 MARY WALKER PL CHATTANOOGA, 374111047

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEMAHAFFEY, ROBERT JEFFERYHOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTMAPLES, WALTER DEWAYNE518 BRUNING LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYOPEN CONTAINER LAWMORRISON, AMBER N717 MANSION CIRCLE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPEDRO PABLO, MARTIN3718 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffEVADING ARRESTEVADING ARRESTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS DRIVINGRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTSPEEDINGTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSOPEN CONTAINER LAWPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESROBINSON, BILLY2505 S MARKET STREET UNIT 385 CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARY OF AUTOSAWYER, ALIYAH SIMONE4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373435028Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECTSISSON, ROBERT STANLEY517 RACCOON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFALSE REPORTSSLOWMAN, JEREMY BRUCE7076 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PD(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTR(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) EVADING ARRESTWATKINS, KELVIN LATRELL3682 BENNETT CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWILLIAMS, STACY PATRICK5208 WOODLEN VIEW CR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

BAILEY, ALETA YOLANDA

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 05/30/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF IDENTITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE BYROU, SHANNON JAMES

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/26/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT CARROLL, BRANDY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/23/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2024

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I HEROIN

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF CHARLES, ARIEL KAMELE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/16/2001

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLAYTON, JEREMY CRAIG

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/10/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAWKINS, ARSHUNDAE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/11/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DONEGAN, LATERRIS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/15/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DURHAM, TYLER SHANE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/03/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ENGLAND, ANTHONY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/07/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT FULGHAM, SHONTIONNA ANTWONNETTE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/19/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

HACKER, MEGAN MARIE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/27/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HERNANDEZ-TORRALB, ROBERTO

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 02/25/2003

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II JACKSON, ADRELL D

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/11/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2024

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW JONES, DONALD ELLIS

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/27/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION KAYLER, BRIANNA MORGAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/26/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT KING, MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/26/2001

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SIMPLE POSSESSION LEWIS, I-KEY GERMARLIN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/13/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2024

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE MAHAFFEY, ROBERT JEFFERY

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 09/12/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MAPLES, WALTER DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/28/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

OPEN CONTAINER LAW MORRISON, AMBER N

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/19/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PEDRO PABLO, MARTIN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/20/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

SPEEDING

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES ROBINSON, BILLY

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 11/15/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO SAWYER, ALIYAH SIMONE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/23/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT SISSON, ROBERT STANLEY

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/15/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2024

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS SLOWMAN, JEREMY BRUCE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/14/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2024

Charge(s):

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTR

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) EVADING ARREST WILLIAMS, STACY PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 01/13/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/25/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE