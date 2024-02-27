Former City Councilman Gets Suspended Sentence For "Skip Scanning"; To Repay Groceries

Former City Council Chairman Erskine Oglesby on Tuesday pleaded guilty to "skip scanning" at two local grocery stores.

He was given a suspended sentence of 11 months and 29 days for each count of theft under $1,000.

Prosecutor Chris Post said Oglesby skip scanned $40.49 at the Walmart on Cummings Highway on March 5, 2022. The prosecutor said Oglesby later re-entered the store and was recognized by an employee from the prior incident.

He said he also failed to scan $347 in items during visits to Food City on Standifer Gap Road.

The prosecutor said Oglesby faced additional counts that were pending Grand Jury action, but those will be dismissed.

He must repay the grocery stores by depositing payments with the clerk's office.

At the time of the charges he was making $93,465 as deputy administrator of city community development. He resigned after the charges were brought.

Oglesby, 68, appeared before Criminal Court Judge Amanda Dunn.