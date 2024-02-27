Senator Colton Moore Votes Against Georgia's "Over-Bloated Budget"

Senator Colton Moore voted against the Georgia supplemental appropriations bill for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

He said, “After careful consideration and review of House Bill 915, I have decided to vote against this bill. As a representative of the people of Georgia, it is my duty to ensure that our state's budget reflects the priorities of our constituents and addresses the most pressing issues facing our communities."First and foremost, this budget fails to address the issue of our growing debt.We cannot continue to promise our constituents that we will repeal the income tax without a clear and effective plan to pay off our debts. The proposed repeal of the income tax by a mere tenth of a percent would take 54 years to complete, which is utterly unacceptable."This budget allocates taxpayer funds to corporate welfare, such as rural workforce housing and the expansion of electric vehicles. I firmly believe that economic growth comes through investments in our infrastructure, not through subsidies to corporations. Our government should be focusing on its core responsibilities, such as public safety and law enforcement, rather than using taxpayer dollars to support private businesses."Moreover, this budget neglects the needs of our law enforcement officers. We have not built a proper retirement or salary system for these brave men and women who risk their lives to protect our communities. Instead, we are relying on recruitment through campaign signs and other short-term solutions. This is not how we should be treating those who serve and protect us."Additionally, the budget does not adequately address the issue of illegal immigration and the human trafficking that is occurring at our borders. Our state has sent a mere 20 people to the border with state resources, which is not nearly enough to combat the thousands of illegal immigrants entering our state. We must do more to protect our citizens and secure our borders."I could not in good conscience vote for a budget that does not prioritize the safety and well-being of our citizens, invest in our infrastructure, or protect our state from the illegal invasion at the border. I will continue to fight for lower taxes, stronger state and local law enforcement, and a limited scope of government, in order to better serve the people of Northwest Georgia."On a final note, I would especially like to thank all of our local officials in Northwest Georgia who work to preserve our freedoms and lower taxes at the city and county levels.”