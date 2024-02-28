Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ATCHLEY, APRIL MICHELLE
735 JAMES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ATCHLEY, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
735 JAMES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374214208
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BARRETT, DONNIE E
120 LEWALLEN LN OLD FORT, 37362
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWN, WILLIAM JOSEPH
5572 JEWEL RD APT 124 HARRISON, 37371
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CARTER, JAMES CARLOS
5009 MARILIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLARKE, ANGELA J
1031 MCCALLIE FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COX, JENNIFER LYNN
461 FRANKFORT SCHOOL RD CORBIN, 40701
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EDMONDSON, MATTHEW ALLEN
187 SWEENEY RD BENTON, 37307
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
FIEN, JACOB ANTON
9227 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING
FOSTER, STEVEN ELDAN
8632 BRENDA DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HILL, KATHERINE REE
5425 MARION AVENUE HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)
HOUSTON, HORATIO
2610 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062536
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HUTCHINSON, KEALYN MALIK
1119 GROVE STREET APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, DEONTE NICHOLAS
7710 E BRAINERD RD APT 902 CHATTANOOGA, 374215960
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JOHNSON, SAMORRA NIKEY
4723 BRIARWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
KING, BRANDON MONTRELL
1806 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044320
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KOMAR, ROBERT WAYNE
5407 HIXSONN PK APT 205 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LAWSON, TRAVIS EARL
385 ROBIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)
LOCKE, MARVIN LEONARD
2121 TREWITT RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SLOW POKE LAW
MATTHEWS, DERRICK LEBRON
271 BROWN ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MILLER, CASEY M
5092 HENSON GAP RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RYAN, JUSTIN CASE
17038 FERRY RD HOMELESS ATHENS, 356117011
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SACKETT, CRYSTAL MARIE
7217 FAIRBANKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SCOTT, MARTY RAYMOND
174 BEN ALBERT RD COTTONTOWN, 37048
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
SUTTLES, MALIK
2475 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
UNL.
CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
WALKER, JONATHAN DARRELL
700 E MUHAMAD ALI BLVD LOUISVILLE, 40202
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WALSH, JESSICA COLLEEN
230 FAIRVIEW DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSS OF METH FOR RESALE
POSS OF FENTANYL
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WASHPON, MELVIN
3316 DELONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101224
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
Here are the mug shots:
|ATCHLEY, APRIL MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/07/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ATCHLEY, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/18/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BARRETT, DONNIE E
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/17/1983
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BROWN, WILLIAM JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/17/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CARTER, JAMES CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 08/18/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COX, JENNIFER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/14/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|EDMONDSON, MATTHEW ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/29/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|FIEN, JACOB ANTON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/20/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- SPEEDING
|
|FOSTER, STEVEN ELDAN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/17/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HILL, KATHERINE REE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/11/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)
|
|HOUSTON, HORATIO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/31/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HUTCHINSON, KEALYN MALIK
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/26/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNSON, DEONTE NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/23/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, SAMORRA NIKEY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/14/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|KING, BRANDON MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/02/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|KOMAR, ROBERT WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/04/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|LAWSON, TRAVIS EARL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/22/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)
|
|LOCKE, MARVIN LEONARD
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 02/02/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- SLOW POKE LAW
|
|MATTHEWS, DERRICK LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/22/1989
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MILLER, CASEY M
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/13/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|RYAN, JUSTIN CASE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/06/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SACKETT, CRYSTAL MARIE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SCOTT, MARTY RAYMOND
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 01/15/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|SMITH, DESIREE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/07/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|SUTTLES, MALIK
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/21/2001
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
- UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
|
|TONEY, HALLESTON LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 08/13/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WASHPON, MELVIN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/27/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|