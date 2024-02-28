Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ATCHLEY, APRIL MICHELLE 
735 JAMES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ATCHLEY, MICHAEL DEWAYNE 
735 JAMES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374214208 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BARRETT, DONNIE E 
120 LEWALLEN LN OLD FORT, 37362 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, WILLIAM JOSEPH 
5572 JEWEL RD APT 124 HARRISON, 37371 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CARTER, JAMES CARLOS 
5009 MARILIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLARKE, ANGELA J 
1031 MCCALLIE FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

COX, JENNIFER LYNN 
461 FRANKFORT SCHOOL RD CORBIN, 40701 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EDMONDSON, MATTHEW ALLEN 
187 SWEENEY RD BENTON, 37307 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

FIEN, JACOB ANTON 
9227 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING

FOSTER, STEVEN ELDAN 
8632 BRENDA DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HILL, KATHERINE REE 
5425 MARION AVENUE HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)

HOUSTON, HORATIO 
2610 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062536 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HUTCHINSON, KEALYN MALIK 
1119 GROVE STREET APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, DEONTE NICHOLAS 
7710 E BRAINERD RD APT 902 CHATTANOOGA, 374215960 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JOHNSON, SAMORRA NIKEY 
4723 BRIARWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

KING, BRANDON MONTRELL 
1806 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044320 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

KOMAR, ROBERT WAYNE 
5407 HIXSONN PK APT 205 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LAWSON, TRAVIS EARL 
385 ROBIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)

LOCKE, MARVIN LEONARD 
2121 TREWITT RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SLOW POKE LAW

MATTHEWS, DERRICK LEBRON 
271 BROWN ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MILLER, CASEY M 
5092 HENSON GAP RD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

RYAN, JUSTIN CASE 
17038 FERRY RD HOMELESS ATHENS, 356117011 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SACKETT, CRYSTAL MARIE 
7217 FAIRBANKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SCOTT, MARTY RAYMOND 
174 BEN ALBERT RD COTTONTOWN, 37048 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

SUTTLES, MALIK 
2475 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
UNL.

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

WALKER, JONATHAN DARRELL 
700 E MUHAMAD ALI BLVD LOUISVILLE, 40202 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

WALSH, JESSICA COLLEEN 
230 FAIRVIEW DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSS OF METH FOR RESALE
POSS OF FENTANYL
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WASHPON, MELVIN 
3316 DELONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101224 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

Here are the mug shots:
ATCHLEY, APRIL MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/07/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ATCHLEY, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/18/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BARRETT, DONNIE E
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/17/1983
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWN, WILLIAM JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/17/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CARTER, JAMES CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 08/18/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COX, JENNIFER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/14/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EDMONDSON, MATTHEW ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/29/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
FIEN, JACOB ANTON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/20/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • SPEEDING
FOSTER, STEVEN ELDAN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/17/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HILL, KATHERINE REE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/11/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)
HOUSTON, HORATIO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/31/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HUTCHINSON, KEALYN MALIK
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/26/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, DEONTE NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/23/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JOHNSON, SAMORRA NIKEY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/14/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
KING, BRANDON MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/02/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KOMAR, ROBERT WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/04/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LAWSON, TRAVIS EARL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/22/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)
LOCKE, MARVIN LEONARD
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 02/02/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • SLOW POKE LAW
MATTHEWS, DERRICK LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/22/1989
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MILLER, CASEY M
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/13/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RYAN, JUSTIN CASE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/06/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SACKETT, CRYSTAL MARIE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SCOTT, MARTY RAYMOND
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 01/15/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
SMITH, DESIREE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/07/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SUTTLES, MALIK
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/21/2001
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
TONEY, HALLESTON LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 08/13/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
WASHPON, MELVIN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/27/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF




Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/28/2024
No Shocker: Tyner, Brainerd Set For 2AA Title Bout
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/28/2024
BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Tuesday, February 27th
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/27/2024
Red Bank Advances With Overtime Win
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/27/2024
Bradley Rolls Past Rhea Co. In 3-4A Semis, 70-44
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/27/2024
Paul Payne: LIV Golf’s Nashville Plans Serves As Another Wake-Up Call For PGA Tour
Paul Payne: LIV Golf’s Nashville Plans Serves As Another Wake-Up Call For PGA Tour
  • Sports
  • 2/27/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/28/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ATCHLEY, APRIL MICHELLE 735 JAMES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 46 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... more

Senator Colton Moore Votes Against Georgia's "Over-Bloated Budget"
  • 2/27/2024

Senator Colton Moore voted against the Georgia supplemental appropriations bill for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. He said, “After careful consideration and review of House Bill 915, I have ... more

Summerville Man Gets 15 Years In Prison In Meth Case
  • 2/27/2024

A Summerville, Ga., man has been convicted by a Chattooga County jury on charges of trafficking methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute after a jury deliberated ... more

Breaking News
Former City Councilman Gets Suspended Sentence For "Skip Scanning"; To Repay Groceries
Former City Councilman Gets Suspended Sentence For "Skip Scanning"; To Repay Groceries
  • 2/27/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/27/2024
2 Young Females Killed, Driver Seriously Injured In Wreck At Ringgold
2 Young Females Killed, Driver Seriously Injured In Wreck At Ringgold
  • 2/26/2024
2 Arrested On Drug Charges In Walker County
2 Arrested On Drug Charges In Walker County
  • 2/26/2024
Attorney Who Earlier Showed Up For Court Inebriated Now Gets License Suspended For Threatening Emails
Attorney Who Earlier Showed Up For Court Inebriated Now Gets License Suspended For Threatening Emails
  • 2/26/2024
Opinion
Conservation Is Key For McDonald Farm - And Response
  • 2/26/2024
Chattanooga Is An "And" City
  • 2/26/2024
Will We Ever Push Back?
  • 2/27/2024
Why Local Control Of Education Matters
  • 2/27/2024
He Keeps Popping Up For A Reason
  • 2/26/2024
Sports
Wiedmer: Allow Court Storming Only If You Can Protect Losing Team
Wiedmer: Allow Court Storming Only If You Can Protect Losing Team
  • 2/27/2024
Chattanooga Red Wolves Sign Deal With ESPN
  • 2/27/2024
Paul Payne: LIV Golf’s Nashville Plans Serves As Another Wake-Up Call For PGA Tour
Paul Payne: LIV Golf’s Nashville Plans Serves As Another Wake-Up Call For PGA Tour
  • 2/27/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 2/29/2024
Mocs Set To Host Mercer Wednesday
  • 2/27/2024
Happenings
East Ridge Hosts Craft Fair Benefiting East Ridge City Library April 27
East Ridge Hosts Craft Fair Benefiting East Ridge City Library April 27
  • 2/27/2024
In-Town Gallery Presents Photographer Anh Bao And Jewelry Artist Barbara Murnan In March
In-Town Gallery Presents Photographer Anh Bao And Jewelry Artist Barbara Murnan In March
  • 2/27/2024
Did You Know? Highest And Best Offer
Did You Know? Highest And Best Offer
  • 2/28/2024
Chattanooga Gears Up For 9th Annual Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon Weekend
Chattanooga Gears Up For 9th Annual Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon Weekend
  • 2/26/2024
Northside Gallery Presents Invitational Winter Art Exhibit And Sale
Northside Gallery Presents Invitational Winter Art Exhibit And Sale
  • 2/26/2024
Entertainment
National TV Costs Drive Rate Increase For EPB Fi TV Subscribers
  • 2/24/2024
Ross And Rocky Lynch Bring The Driver Era Tour To The Signal April 16
Ross And Rocky Lynch Bring The Driver Era Tour To The Signal April 16
  • 2/26/2024
Best Of Grizzard - Weather Reporting
Best Of Grizzard - Weather Reporting
  • 2/27/2024
Best of Grizzard - New Mayor Candidates?
Best of Grizzard - New Mayor Candidates?
  • 2/23/2024
Local Students Win National Awards At 2024 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta
  • 2/23/2024
Opinion
Conservation Is Key For McDonald Farm - And Response
  • 2/26/2024
Chattanooga Is An "And" City
  • 2/26/2024
Will We Ever Push Back?
  • 2/27/2024
Dining
Chattanooga Food Truck And Craft Beer Festival Coming To Coolidge Park March 23
  • 2/27/2024
General Assembly Passes Bill Making Cleveland The ‘Hot Slaw’ Capital
  • 2/22/2024
Rodizio Grill Downtown Chattanooga Announces New Ownership
  • 2/21/2024
Business/Government
City Of Lakesite Launches New And Improved Website
City Of Lakesite Launches New And Improved Website
  • 2/27/2024
Wacker Charleston Team Members Receive 2023 Presidential Spotlight Value Award
  • 2/27/2024
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 2/27/2024
Real Estate
Sperry Commercial Global Affilates Expands In Tennessee Wth RealSmart As Its Latest Affiliate
Sperry Commercial Global Affilates Expands In Tennessee Wth RealSmart As Its Latest Affiliate
  • 2/26/2024
Kadi Brown: Navigating Offers With Precision And Grace
Kadi Brown: Navigating Offers With Precision And Grace
  • 2/21/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 15-21
  • 2/22/2024
Student Scene
Omega Psi Phi Announces 68th Annual Talent Hunt Winners
Omega Psi Phi Announces 68th Annual Talent Hunt Winners
  • 2/27/2024
UTC Presents 8th Annual Photo Night March 6
  • 2/26/2024
Michaels Dickson Scholars Weekend A Huge Hit In Every Way
  • 2/26/2024
Living Well
Goodwill To Host Opportunity Connect Event In East Brainerd
  • 2/26/2024
Sponsors Announced For Lee University’s 65 Roses 5K
Sponsors Announced For Lee University’s 65 Roses 5K
  • 2/26/2024
CHI Memorial Named One Of The Nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals By Fortune And PINC AI
CHI Memorial Named One Of The Nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals By Fortune And PINC AI
  • 2/23/2024
Memories
SDMHA Regional History Fair Set For Saturday
  • 2/19/2024
Battlefields Saved Through The Civil War Sites Preservation Fund Grants
  • 2/27/2024
A Chattanooga Little Known Black History Story
A Chattanooga Little Known Black History Story
  • 2/19/2024
Outdoors
Greene County Poaching Results In Lifetime Hunting Bans
  • 2/27/2024
John Shearer: Learning From Parks Advocate Gil Penalosa What Makes A Good Park
John Shearer: Learning From Parks Advocate Gil Penalosa What Makes A Good Park
  • 2/26/2024
Harrison's Jacob Wheeler Earns 7th Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour Victory; Gets $100,000 Prize
Harrison's Jacob Wheeler Earns 7th Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour Victory; Gets $100,000 Prize
  • 2/25/2024
Travel
Dan Fleser: Visiting St. Simons And Jekyll Islands
Dan Fleser: Visiting St. Simons And Jekyll Islands
  • 2/27/2024
Tennessee RiverLine Announces 3 New Communities Enrolled In Tennessee RiverTowns Program
  • 2/23/2024
The Facts About New Lookout Mountain Hotel At McLemore Development
  • 2/22/2024
Church
The Chuck Wagon Gang – Singing Nearly 90 Years
The Chuck Wagon Gang – Singing Nearly 90 Years
  • 2/26/2024
Bob Tamasy: The Power Of A Personal Testimony
Bob Tamasy: The Power Of A Personal Testimony
  • 2/24/2024
Reverend Matthew Farr Named Baylor School Chaplain
Reverend Matthew Farr Named Baylor School Chaplain
  • 2/20/2024
Obituaries
Adamae "Cissie" Hackworth
Adamae "Cissie" Hackworth
  • 2/27/2024
Jennye S. Miller
Jennye S. Miller
  • 2/27/2024
William “Bill” Henry Price
William “Bill” Henry Price
  • 2/27/2024
Area Obituaries
Rogers, Marvetta Ruth Dyer (Chattanooga)
Rogers, Marvetta Ruth Dyer (Chattanooga)
  • 2/27/2024
Goss, James David (Dunlap)
Goss, James David (Dunlap)
  • 2/27/2024
Sullivan, Grace (Cleveland)
Sullivan, Grace (Cleveland)
  • 2/27/2024