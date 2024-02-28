Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ATCHLEY, APRIL MICHELLE

735 JAMES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ATCHLEY, MICHAEL DEWAYNE

735 JAMES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374214208

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BARRETT, DONNIE E

120 LEWALLEN LN OLD FORT, 37362

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN, WILLIAM JOSEPH

5572 JEWEL RD APT 124 HARRISON, 37371

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CARTER, JAMES CARLOS

5009 MARILIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CLARKE, ANGELA J

1031 MCCALLIE FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



COX, JENNIFER LYNN

461 FRANKFORT SCHOOL RD CORBIN, 40701

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



EDMONDSON, MATTHEW ALLEN

187 SWEENEY RD BENTON, 37307

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



FIEN, JACOB ANTON

9227 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SPEEDING



FOSTER, STEVEN ELDAN

8632 BRENDA DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



HILL, KATHERINE REE

5425 MARION AVENUE HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)



HOUSTON, HORATIO

2610 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062536

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HUTCHINSON, KEALYN MALIK

1119 GROVE STREET APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOHNSON, DEONTE NICHOLAS

7710 E BRAINERD RD APT 902 CHATTANOOGA, 374215960

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



JOHNSON, SAMORRA NIKEY

4723 BRIARWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



KING, BRANDON MONTRELL

1806 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044320

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



KOMAR, ROBERT WAYNE

5407 HIXSONN PK APT 205 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



LAWSON, TRAVIS EARL

385 ROBIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)



LOCKE, MARVIN LEONARD

2121 TREWITT RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SLOW POKE LAW



MATTHEWS, DERRICK LEBRON

271 BROWN ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



MILLER, CASEY M

5092 HENSON GAP RD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



RYAN, JUSTIN CASE

17038 FERRY RD HOMELESS ATHENS, 356117011

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



SACKETT, CRYSTAL MARIE

7217 FAIRBANKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



SCOTT, MARTY RAYMOND

174 BEN ALBERT RD COTTONTOWN, 37048

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



SUTTLES, MALIK

2475 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

UNL.

WALKER, JONATHAN DARRELL

700 E MUHAMAD ALI BLVD LOUISVILLE, 40202

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



WALSH, JESSICA COLLEEN

230 FAIRVIEW DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSS OF METH FOR RESALE

POSS OF FENTANYL

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA






