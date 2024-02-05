Latest Headlines

Charges Dismissed In Peebles Street Stabbing Case; Defendant Under Moccasin Bend Hospital Care

  • Monday, February 5, 2024
David Lee Oliphant
David Lee Oliphant
Charges have been dismissed against a man who left another man with multiple stab wounds and covered in blood on Peebles Street.
 
David Lee Oliphant, who was 58 at the time of the August 2018 incident, was arrested after stabbing Raymond Hill, 48.
 
Criminl Court Judge Amanda Dunn dismissed the cases on motion of the defense based on constitutional grounds and the defendant being previously found incompetent.
 
The prosecution objected to the motion to dismiss and briefed the matter, but Judge Dunn ruled against the state and dismissed the cases.
 
Moccasin Bend doctors were present and have stated that the defendant will remain in the hospital’s care. 
 
At approximately 12:09 a.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to a person stabbed at 1000 Peebles Street. Upon arrival, officers located Hill suffering from multiple stab wounds.
 
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
 
Officers found Oliphant nearby covered in blood. He also had a knife on him that had blood on it.

