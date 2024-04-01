Woman Dies From Fall Near Rainbow Falls Trail On Sunday Afternoon

A woman died from a fall near Rainbow Falls Trail below Alexian Village at Signal Mountain on Sunday afternoon.

She was described as age 26 and from out of state.

The Signal Mountain Police Department initially said, "There is an active rope rescue in process at Signal Point. Please avoid the area so that rescue personnel and equipment will not be hindered."

When emergency personnel reached the woman it was found that she had died from the fall.

Officials then reported, "The victim on the rope rescue we posted about earlier today has been reached and is deceased.

"It has now become a recovery operation that is being conducted by first responders from multiple agencies."

The next of kin was then being notified by local law enforcement at her home area.

The recovery process took several hours in the steep terrain.