Ooltewah Man Pleads Guilty To Aggravated Assault In Road Rage Case

  • Friday, April 12, 2024
Michael Shane Roberts
An Ooltewah man has pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and vandalism in a road rage case.

Charges of aggravated assault, employing a firearm during a dangerous offense, reckless driving and three counts of attempted first-degree murder were dismissed against Michael Shane Roberts, who was 55 at the time of the February 2021 incident.

Criminal Court Judge Boyd Patterson is to set the sentence for Roberts at a hearing on June 17 at 1:30 p.m.

Officers responded to a shooting call on Waconda Shore Drive. Two people said they were shot at and called racial names.

Police found spent shell casings and live rounds at the scene as well as a damaged Toyota.

A man said he was on Highway 153 when he saw someone driving recklessly in a gray BMW, almost hitting him. He said he brake-checked the driver several times, as he got off on Highway 58. He said the driver of the BMW followed him home and parked near his house.

He claimed the driver pulled a gun on, and he heard shots as he ran away. A pregnant woman who was inside the victim's home said she heard the shots. She said when she went outside that Roberts called her racial names and fired shots at her and her vehicle.

Police located five bullet marks in the doors of the victim's Toyota, and there was a shattered window. A side view mirror to a BMW was found in the front yard.

Police later took Roberts into custody after an office spotted a BMW missing a side view mirror.

He said when he got to the man's home the victim broke off the mirror and pile-drived him into the ground. He said he drew his gun for protection. He admitted to shooting up the Toyota in anger.

Police said there were signs of injuries on Roberts.

  • 4/12/2024
  • 4/12/2024
  • 4/12/2024
  • 4/12/2024
  • 4/12/2024
  • 4/12/2024
  • 4/12/2024

An Ooltewah man has pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and vandalism in a road rage case. Charges of aggravated assault, employing a firearm during a ... more

  • 4/12/2024

The Rhea County Commission voted Thursday to enter into an agreement with the state of Tennessee to work on several road projects over the next few months in the county. County Executive ... more

  • 4/12/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, LEKAYA MONSHON 915 SOUTH SEMINOLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff Booked ... more

  • 4/11/2024
  • 4/11/2024
  • 4/11/2024
  • 4/11/2024
  • 4/11/2024
  • 4/12/2024
  • 4/12/2024
  • 4/12/2024
  • 4/12/2024
  • 4/12/2024
  • 4/11/2024
  • 4/12/2024
  • 4/11/2024
  • 4/11/2024
  • 4/11/2024
  • 4/12/2024
  • 4/11/2024
  • 4/11/2024
  • 4/11/2024
  • 4/11/2024
  • 4/11/2024
  • 4/11/2024
  • 4/11/2024
  • 4/12/2024
  • 4/12/2024
  • 4/12/2024
  • 4/12/2024
  • 4/12/2024
  • 4/11/2024
  • 4/10/2024
  • 4/10/2024
  • 4/11/2024
  • 4/10/2024
  • 4/12/2024
  • 4/11/2024
  • 4/10/2024
  • 4/11/2024
  • 4/12/2024
  • 4/12/2024
  • 4/12/2024
  • 4/11/2024
  • 4/10/2024
  • 4/10/2024
  • 4/11/2024
  • 4/9/2024
  • 4/4/2024
  • 4/11/2024
  • 4/11/2024
  • 4/11/2024
  • 4/4/2024
  • 4/3/2024
  • 3/29/2024
  • 4/12/2024
  • 4/10/2024
  • 4/11/2024
  • 4/12/2024
  • 4/12/2024
  • 4/12/2024