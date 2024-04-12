Former Political Advisor Lundy Arrested For Attacking Son With Baseball Bat

Former political advisor Davis Lundy was arrested at his Ooltewah home early Friday morning on a charge that he assaulted his son, Davis, with a baseball bat.

Lundy, 69, was also charged with trying to conceal marijuana at the jail.

Deputies said they received a call to 9316 Pine Ridge Road at 2:08 a.m. on an assault in progress. Deputies were told by the son that his father was intoxicated and assaulting him with the bat.

Deputies said they arrived to find the son "visually intoxicated." He said his father had gotten upset with him and assaulted him with the bat, which he said broke during the incident. He showed deputies marks on his body.

Deputies said they found the elder Lundy with a bloody towel on his right hand. They said he was evasive with them, saying that the incident was being overblown.

The bat was located and it was found that the handle was broken off.

Deputies were told that the younger Lundy had an active warrant himself, so both the father and son were hauled off to jail.

A deputy said the elder Lundy tried to conceal a container of marijuana.

Davis Lundy was a campaign consultant for Weston Wamp in his county mayor campaign and afterward was hired as an advisor. He lost that post following a DUI arrest after working only a short time for the government.