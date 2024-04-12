Latest Headlines

Former Political Advisor Lundy Arrested For Attacking Son With Baseball Bat

  • Friday, April 12, 2024
Davis Lundy
Davis Lundy

Former political advisor Davis Lundy was arrested at his Ooltewah home early Friday morning on a charge that he assaulted his son, Davis, with a baseball bat.

Lundy, 69, was also charged with trying to conceal marijuana at the jail.

Deputies said they received a call to 9316 Pine Ridge Road at 2:08 a.m. on an assault in progress. Deputies were told by the son that his father was intoxicated and assaulting him with the bat.

Deputies said they arrived to find the son "visually intoxicated." He said his father had gotten upset with him and assaulted him with the bat, which he said broke during the incident. He showed deputies marks on his body.

Deputies said they found the elder Lundy with a bloody towel on his right hand. They said he was evasive with them, saying that the incident was being overblown.

The bat was located and it was found that the handle was broken off.

Deputies were told that the younger Lundy had an active warrant himself, so both the father and son were hauled off to jail.

A deputy said the elder Lundy tried to conceal a container of marijuana.

Davis Lundy was a campaign consultant for Weston Wamp in his county mayor campaign and afterward was hired as an advisor. He lost that post following a DUI arrest after working only a short time for the government.

Latest Headlines
Attorney Says UTC Student Who Sold Drugs Was Shot Accidentally By His Friend
Attorney Says UTC Student Who Sold Drugs Was Shot Accidentally By His Friend
  • Breaking News
  • 4/12/2024
Former Political Advisor Lundy Arrested For Attacking Son With Baseball Bat
Former Political Advisor Lundy Arrested For Attacking Son With Baseball Bat
  • Breaking News
  • 4/12/2024
Attorney For Justin Whaley Says State Failed To Turn Over Internal Affairs Report; Asks Bond, New Trial
Attorney For Justin Whaley Says State Failed To Turn Over Internal Affairs Report; Asks Bond, New Trial
  • Breaking News
  • 4/12/2024
Baylor Names Quinn McDowell Head Basketball Coach
Baylor Names Quinn McDowell Head Basketball Coach
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/12/2024
Randy Smith: 50 Years Since "The Hammer" Made History
Randy Smith: 50 Years Since "The Hammer" Made History
  • Sports
  • 4/12/2024
Ooltewah Man Pleads Guilty To Aggravated Assault In Road Rage Case
Ooltewah Man Pleads Guilty To Aggravated Assault In Road Rage Case
  • Breaking News
  • 4/12/2024
Breaking News
Ooltewah Man Pleads Guilty To Aggravated Assault In Road Rage Case
Ooltewah Man Pleads Guilty To Aggravated Assault In Road Rage Case
  • 4/12/2024

An Ooltewah man has pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and vandalism in a road rage case. Charges of aggravated assault, employing a firearm during a ... more

Rhea County Starting Work On Several Road Projects
  • 4/12/2024

The Rhea County Commission voted Thursday to enter into an agreement with the state of Tennessee to work on several road projects over the next few months in the county. County Executive ... more

Man Critically Injured in Shooting On Reggie White Boulevard Early Friday Morning
  • 4/12/2024

A man is in critical condition after he was shot on Reggie White Boulevard early Friday morning. Chattanooga Police responded at 2:57 a.m. to a person shot call in the 1700 Block of Reggie ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/12/2024
Catoosa County GOP Says It Will Continue Battle To Keep "Non-Republicans" Off Ballot
  • 4/11/2024
New Cry Of "Save The Bend" Goes Up At Ruby Falls Rally
New Cry Of "Save The Bend" Goes Up At Ruby Falls Rally
  • 4/11/2024
Bill To Place More Restrictions On Porn Websites Passes State Senate, Advances In House
Bill To Place More Restrictions On Porn Websites Passes State Senate, Advances In House
  • 4/11/2024
Man Shot In Altercation At Gas Station On Tunnel Boulevard
  • 4/11/2024
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Chuck Yeager
Profiles Of Valor: Chuck Yeager
  • 4/12/2024
Protecting The Spirit Of The Neighborhood
  • 4/12/2024
Capitol Report For State Rep. Greg Vital For April 12
  • 4/12/2024
VIDEO: State Rep. Grep Martin TN District 26 APRIL 12 Legislative Update
  • 4/12/2024
It's The Pits
  • 4/12/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: What A Kim Caldwell Coached Team Might Look Like
Dan Fleser: What A Kim Caldwell Coached Team Might Look Like
  • 4/11/2024
Randy Smith: 50 Years Since "The Hammer" Made History
Randy Smith: 50 Years Since "The Hammer" Made History
  • 4/12/2024
UTC Golf Coach Headed To Japan To Coach Team USA
  • 4/11/2024
Reflections of Caddying In ’92 Masters Still Special For Richard Keene
Reflections of Caddying In ’92 Masters Still Special For Richard Keene
  • 4/11/2024
Lookouts Outhit Smokies, But Lose 9-3 In Home Opener
Lookouts Outhit Smokies, But Lose 9-3 In Home Opener
  • 4/11/2024
Happenings
Armed Forces Parade Steps Off May 3
  • 4/12/2024
John Shearer: John Guerry Enjoyed A Life Long On Years And Service
John Shearer: John Guerry Enjoyed A Life Long On Years And Service
  • 4/12/2024
Jerry Summers: Death And Taxes
Jerry Summers: Death And Taxes
  • 4/11/2024
Free Movie Night At Chester Frost Park April 19 Features HOP
Free Movie Night At Chester Frost Park April 19 Features HOP
  • 4/12/2024
Red Bank Jubilee Set For Saturday, May 4
Red Bank Jubilee Set For Saturday, May 4
  • 4/12/2024
Entertainment
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Presents Jazz Ensemble Concert Honoring Ellington
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Presents Jazz Ensemble Concert Honoring Ellington
  • 4/12/2024
Lee University's Opera Theatre To Present Opera Scenes April 21
Lee University's Opera Theatre To Present Opera Scenes April 21
  • 4/12/2024
Lee School Of Music To Present Sr. Honors Concert April 19
  • 4/12/2024
SAU’s Choirs Present Sacred Concert As Year-End Finale April 27
SAU’s Choirs Present Sacred Concert As Year-End Finale April 27
  • 4/12/2024
Choral Arts Presents Music For The Children April 19
  • 4/11/2024
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Chuck Yeager
Profiles Of Valor: Chuck Yeager
  • 4/12/2024
Protecting The Spirit Of The Neighborhood
  • 4/12/2024
Capitol Report For State Rep. Greg Vital For April 12
  • 4/12/2024
Dining
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
  • 4/12/2024
Chattanooga Burger Week Kicks Off April 15 With $7 Burger Specials All Over Town
  • 4/11/2024
Cambridge Square To Get 4 New Dining, Beverage Establishments
  • 4/10/2024
Business/Government
Chattanooga Quantum Collaborative Announces Details For Observance Of World Quantum Day
  • 4/12/2024
Dalton Goodwill Store And Opportunity Center Grand Opening Draws Large Crowd
  • 4/12/2024
Officers Help Clear Trees Blocking Moore Road - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/12/2024
Real Estate
Cannondale Court Townhomes Development In East Brainerd Sells For $25.2 Million
Cannondale Court Townhomes Development In East Brainerd Sells For $25.2 Million
  • 4/11/2024
Infrastructure Construction To Start At The Bend Riverfront Project
Infrastructure Construction To Start At The Bend Riverfront Project
  • 4/10/2024
Real Estate Transfers For April 4-10
  • 4/11/2024
Student Scene
Lee University To Offer BSC Transfer Student Scholarship
  • 4/12/2024
Girls Inc. Of Chattanooga Hires Michael Cole As Fiscal/Finance Manager
Girls Inc. Of Chattanooga Hires Michael Cole As Fiscal/Finance Manager
  • 4/12/2024
Lee’s Scott-Richmond Receives Educational Leadership Award
Lee’s Scott-Richmond Receives Educational Leadership Award
  • 4/12/2024
Living Well
Governor Lee Signs Tennessee Disability And Aging Act Into Law
  • 4/11/2024
Fire Prevention Technology For People With Hearing Loss Program Is April 21
Fire Prevention Technology For People With Hearing Loss Program Is April 21
  • 4/10/2024
Revida Recovery Centers Expands Opioid Recovery To Chattanooga
Revida Recovery Centers Expands Opioid Recovery To Chattanooga
  • 4/10/2024
Memories
Curtis Coulter: The Wreck Of The Old 97 At The Rock Creek Trestle
  • 4/11/2024
WDOD AM, Gone But Not Forgotten
WDOD AM, Gone But Not Forgotten
  • 4/9/2024
Good Old Days Museum In Soddy Daisy Reopens
Good Old Days Museum In Soddy Daisy Reopens
  • 4/4/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Freezer Burn
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Freezer Burn
  • 4/11/2024
Alcohol Ban Coming To TWRA WMAs With The Exception Of Designated Areas
  • 4/11/2024
Statewide Winners Announced In Give Wildlife A Chance Poster Contest
Statewide Winners Announced In Give Wildlife A Chance Poster Contest
  • 4/11/2024
Travel
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
  • 4/4/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
  • 4/3/2024
Women's Army Corps Living History Encampment Set For April 27 And 28
  • 3/29/2024
Church
Bryan College Presents The Bryan Opportunity Scholarship Program Dinner
Bryan College Presents The Bryan Opportunity Scholarship Program Dinner
  • 4/12/2024
Chris Simpson Keynotes 45th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast May 21
Chris Simpson Keynotes 45th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast May 21
  • 4/10/2024
Bob Tamasy: Be Careful About What You Think You're Entitled To
Bob Tamasy: Be Careful About What You Think You're Entitled To
  • 4/11/2024
Obituaries
Frances Stolpmann Barger Newell
Frances Stolpmann Barger Newell
  • 4/12/2024
Barbara Jean Sheppard
Barbara Jean Sheppard
  • 4/12/2024
Charles Jerry Moore
Charles Jerry Moore
  • 4/12/2024