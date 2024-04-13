Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BAUGHN, JEFFREY MARK

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/13/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE BOYD, TONIA LOLIETA

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 02/11/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL SIMULATION BURD, SAMANTHA

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/21/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) CULVER NORWOOD, KAREN ANDREA

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 05/20/1958

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS DOTSON, KA LYNN C

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/03/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT DOZIER, MARKO JUWAN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/20/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY FOOTE, JOSHUA LEE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/25/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GASS, JUSTIN WADE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 11/09/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT OVER $1000 HARDY, CORMETRA DEASHIA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/05/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION HAYDEN, MONYETTA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/02/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HINDMON, JACOB LOUIS

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/04/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HUDGINS, JASON WHITNEY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/17/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE INGRAM, JACKIE LEONARD

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 11/08/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE JACKSON, KIM TAWANNA

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 12/28/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024

Charge(s):

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE LINDER, TODD ARTHUR

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/08/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST LUNDY, DAVIS MADISON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/09/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024

Charge(s):

IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION LUNDY, WALTER DAVIS

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 10/19/1954

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS MADRY, JEQUALA LASHA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/14/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MCKINNEY, BRENDA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/16/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY PARIS, SHAMARRIA M

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 03/11/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT PICKETT, SAMUEL L

Age at Arrest: 71

Date of Birth: 01/05/1953

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT PRESTON, BRIAN PAUL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/29/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS PUCKETT, MARTIN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/25/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY RAMIREZ CHUN, FREDY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/15/1997

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES RICE, TARKEIL TYTIANA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/05/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SMITH, ZACHERY BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/25/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THORNTON, JASON WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/08/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



