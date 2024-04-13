Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  Saturday, April 13, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAUGHN, JEFFREY MARK 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374164401 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

BOWYER, DREW M 
6879 LEBANON RD MOUNT JULIET, 371227211 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BOYD, TONIA LOLIETA 
23 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112754 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL SIMULATION

BURD, SAMANTHA 
940 BANCROFT RD MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CARONA GABRIEL, MOISES 
2226 EAST 19 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CULVER NORWOOD, KAREN ANDREA 
3522 PERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DAY, RONALD LYNN 
912 LANE ST HANSEVILLE, 35077 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

DOTSON, KA LYNN C 
817 WOODMOORE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DOZIER, MARKO JUWAN 
1001 TEESIDE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

FOOTE, JOSHUA LEE 
4202 Woodland drive OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GASS, JUSTIN WADE 
20 BELLREE CIRCLE WILDWOOD, 37804 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY OF AUTO
THEFT OVER $1000

HARDY, CORMETRA DEASHIA 
2406 HARLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION

HAYDEN, MONYETTA RENEE 
4000 HARBOR HILLS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HINDMON, JACOB LOUIS 
10831 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HUDGINS, JASON WHITNEY 
3870 AGAWELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

INGRAM, JACKIE LEONARD 
2780 PLEASANT GROVE PLACE SOUTHWEST CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

JACKSON, KIM TAWANNA 
6253 TELETHA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LINDER, TODD ARTHUR 
4405TENNESSEE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST

LUNDY, DAVIS MADISON 
9316 PINE RIDGE RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION

LUNDY, WALTER DAVIS 
9316 PINE RIDGE ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

MADRY, JEQUALA LASHA 
1802 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063029 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MCKINNEY, BRENDA MICHELLE 
7763 BASHWOOD DR APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MOORE, ROCKY JEROME 
3508 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

PARIS, SHAMARRIA M 
1706 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PARKS, JAMES JOSEPH 
1904 ELMORE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

PICKETT, SAMUEL L 
251 WEST IOWA AVE.

WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

PRESTON, BRIAN PAUL 
1309 WHITE AVE GRAND JUNCTION, 81501 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

PUCKETT, MARTIN 
674 ILLINOIS AVE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

RAMIREZ CHUN, FREDY 
1340 STRAWBERRY LANE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

RICE, TARKEIL TYTIANA 
1257 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SMITH, BRANDY MICHELLE 
912 LANE ST NE HANSEVILLE, 35077 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

SMITH, ZACHERY BRIAN 
385 RANGE GAP RD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

THORNTON, JASON WAYNE 
3227 ROLLING MEADOW WAY CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

WILLIS, ZACHARY THOMAS 
1023 NEW CASTLE DRIVE SW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

