Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BAUGHN, JEFFREY MARK
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/13/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
|
|BOYD, TONIA LOLIETA
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/11/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BURD, SAMANTHA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/21/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|CULVER NORWOOD, KAREN ANDREA
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 05/20/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|DOTSON, KA LYNN C
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/03/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DOZIER, MARKO JUWAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/20/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FOOTE, JOSHUA LEE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/25/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GASS, JUSTIN WADE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/09/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- THEFT OVER $1000
|
|HARDY, CORMETRA DEASHIA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/05/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
|
|HAYDEN, MONYETTA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/02/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HINDMON, JACOB LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/04/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HUDGINS, JASON WHITNEY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/17/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|INGRAM, JACKIE LEONARD
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 11/08/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|JACKSON, KIM TAWANNA
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 12/28/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024
Charge(s):
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|LINDER, TODD ARTHUR
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/08/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- EVADING ARREST
|
|LUNDY, DAVIS MADISON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/09/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024
Charge(s):
- IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
|
|LUNDY, WALTER DAVIS
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 10/19/1954
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|MADRY, JEQUALA LASHA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|MCKINNEY, BRENDA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/16/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PARIS, SHAMARRIA M
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/11/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PICKETT, SAMUEL L
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 01/05/1953
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PRESTON, BRIAN PAUL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/29/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|PUCKETT, MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/25/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|RAMIREZ CHUN, FREDY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/15/1997
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|RICE, TARKEIL TYTIANA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/05/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SMITH, ZACHERY BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/25/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|THORNTON, JASON WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/08/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|