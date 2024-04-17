Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ALLISON, MARGARET MCCLAIN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/09/1993

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 08/23/1955

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BEAVERS, JACOB WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/21/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Charge(s):

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BROWN, MICHAEL BENJAMIN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 01/22/1972

Arresting Agency: Dept of Cons.



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

STATE PARK RULES & REGULATIONS BURNS, ROBERT CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/20/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT CAMERON, BRANDON LEE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/01/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CAMPBELL, ROBERT ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/09/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE CANTRELL, LAUREN ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/22/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CARILLO BAUTISTA, SANTIAGO

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/25/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARTER, JOSHUA RAY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/13/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1000)

CHATMAN, MORRIS ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/10/1996

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF INTERLOCK DEVICE CHOICE, JALEEL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/06/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST CLIFT, JOSHUA NORRIS

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/09/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Charge(s):

DELIVERY OF A SCHEDULE II DRUG RESULTING IN THE DE CORNETT, BRENDA GAIL

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 04/05/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY DAHL, JOSEPH L

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 03/01/1967

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ELROD, PAUL HIX

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 11/16/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT FLANIGAN, MAURICE TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 08/29/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FREDERICK, NISAIAH DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/06/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF IDENTITY

FORGERY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY GAMBLE, AUSTIN DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/22/1997

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR GILLESPIE, KYILEN DAREZ

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/26/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GOODLOE, KENYEETA N

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 02/28/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRASER, THOMAS JOHN

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 07/02/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY GUFFEY, JASON SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/05/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HARRISON, CARLOS JUAN

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 09/05/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

OBSTRUCTING DRIVERS VIEW

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY HIGDON, CODY RAY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/02/1989

Arresting Agency: Other



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/03/1979

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HOOD, WALTER JAMES

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 11/01/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER HYATT, BRIAN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/31/2001

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, TWAIN DELANORE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 11/13/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT LAWS, JOSHUA C

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/03/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL LITTERING

LEAMON, HOLLY DENISE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/18/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED MARCEAUX, BASIL JOHN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 11/05/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OPEN CONTAINER LAW MCCORMICK, COLLIN WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/19/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MCGILL, CALEB GHALIL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/11/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY MCGLAMERY, PRESTON GAGE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/13/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EVADING ARREST

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE MIHALOVIC, JO ANNA

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 04/26/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MOORE, JOHN ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/07/1987

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT PRUITT, JEREMY VANCE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/12/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE RAPER, ROBERT DEAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/19/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SMITH, DEMETRIUS MONTREL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/11/1987

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, DENISE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/02/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SPEEDING STOUDEMIRE, JAMAYL JORDAN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/27/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STRICKLAND, JAMES CALVIN

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 06/24/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF TUCKER, BRITTNEY M

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/26/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT WILLIAMS, LAQUISHA DEANNA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/15/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WOOTEN, JARQUELL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/28/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT YOUCHUN, CIARA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/19/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





