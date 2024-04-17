Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLISON, MARGARET MCCLAIN 
113 GOODTON AVE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON 
2707 N Chamberlain AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BEAVERS, JACOB WAYNE 
8710 WOODED VALE CT HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BROWN, MICHAEL BENJAMIN 
168 HAZEHILL LANE DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Dept of Cons.
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
STATE PARK RULES & REGULATIONS

BURNS, ROBERT CHARLES 
1444 NICKELSVILLE ROAD ROADSIDE, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CAMERON, BRANDON LEE 
162 ADAMS LN CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CAMPBELL, ROBERT ALLEN 
HIOMELESS HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

CANTRELL, LAUREN ELIZABETH 
5324 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CARILLO BAUTISTA, SANTIAGO 
6663 BEA LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARTER, JOSHUA RAY 
6125 BLOCK BERRY LANE BURCHWOOD, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1000)

CHATMAN, MORRIS ALEXANDER 
1932 ROSEBURG DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF INTERLOCK DEVICE

CHOICE, JALEEL 
41000 FAGAN ST CHATANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST

CLIFT, JOSHUA NORRIS 
810 CHEROKEE LANE APT A SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DELIVERY OF A SCHEDULE II DRUG RESULTING IN THE DE

CORNETT, BRENDA GAIL 
156 BRADMEYER DR DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DAHL, JOSEPH L 
727 SR 285 PIKEVILLE, 373677428 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DODSON, JOSHUA PEYTON 
206 DEPOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

ELROD, PAUL HIX 
727 EAST 11 TH STREET SUMMERVILLE, 00000 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

FLANIGAN, MAURICE TYRONE 
410 ROBERTS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042100 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FREDERICK, NISAIAH DANIEL 
2410 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
FORGERY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GAMBLE, AUSTIN DANIEL 
2525 IGOU ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GILLESPIE, KYILEN DAREZ 
3814 GRACE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOODLOE, KENYEETA N 
199 JERRET LANE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRASER, THOMAS JOHN 
391 ARBOR POINTE TR DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GUFFEY, JASON SCOTT 
3324 LOOKOUT LAKE CHATTANOOGA, 374163233 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HARRISON, CARLOS JUAN 
2102 ELMENDORF STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
OBSTRUCTING DRIVERS VIEW
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

HIGDON, CODY RAY 
156 FLEN DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS 
4118 13TH AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HOOD, WALTER JAMES 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

HUGHES, MALIK JAMAL 
104 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113920 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HYATT, BRIAN EDWARD 
915 LOWREY ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, TWAIN DELANORE 
718 DODSON AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

KIRBY, JEFF A 
2000 SUNSET TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

LAWS, JOSHUA C 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL LITTERING

LEAMON, HOLLY DENISE 
904 AMRSTRONG FERRY RD DECATOR, 37332 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

MARCEAUX, BASIL JOHN 
810 HYATTE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

MCCORMICK, COLLIN WILLIAM 
420 MARLBORO AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MCGILL, CALEB GHALIL 
6109 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

MCGLAMERY, PRESTON GAGE 
11620 JENKINS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

MIHALOVIC, JO ANNA 
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MONTGOMERY, JELANI RAYSHAWN 
7712 COLEMERE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162705 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

MOORE, JOHN ALLEN 
936 WACONDA CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: 
HARASSMENT

MORRIS, JERRY LEON 
HOMELESS 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA USES& ACTIVITIES
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PATTERSON, LAMONT LIWARREN 
1255 CROWN ST NW CLEVELAND, 373123509 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
RECKLESS DRIVING
FAIL TO YIELD
EVADING ARREST

PATTON, MONTEREUS LATRELL 
4715 BONNY OAKS APT 509 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

PRUITT, JEREMY VANCE 
1218 ANDRA DRV CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

RAPER, ROBERT DEAN 
HOMELESS CGATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SMITH, DEMETRIUS MONTREL 
3606 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, DENISE LYNN 
1516 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS DRIVING
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SPEEDING

STOUDEMIRE, JAMAYL JORDAN 
2105 FOUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STRICKLAND, JAMES CALVIN 
1827 SOUTHERN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062890 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

TUCKER, BRITTNEY M 
1141 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

TYSON, WILLIAM CORY 
2410 CRESENT CLUB DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, LAQUISHA DEANNA 
1205 BARNT DRIVE APT 11 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WOOTEN, JARQUELL 
3400 LISA DRIVE, APT 19 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

YOUCHUN, CIARA NICOLE 
7141 BRAMLETT LN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

ALLISON, MARGARET MCCLAIN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/09/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 08/23/1955
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BEAVERS, JACOB WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/21/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BROWN, MICHAEL BENJAMIN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/22/1972
Arresting Agency: Dept of Cons.

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • STATE PARK RULES & REGULATIONS
BURNS, ROBERT CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/20/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CAMERON, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/01/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
CAMPBELL, ROBERT ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/09/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
CANTRELL, LAUREN ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CARILLO BAUTISTA, SANTIAGO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/25/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARTER, JOSHUA RAY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/13/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1000)
CHATMAN, MORRIS ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF INTERLOCK DEVICE
CHOICE, JALEEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/06/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
CLIFT, JOSHUA NORRIS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/09/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • DELIVERY OF A SCHEDULE II DRUG RESULTING IN THE DE
CORNETT, BRENDA GAIL
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/05/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
DAHL, JOSEPH L
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 03/01/1967
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ELROD, PAUL HIX
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 11/16/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FLANIGAN, MAURICE TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/29/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FREDERICK, NISAIAH DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/06/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • FORGERY
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
GAMBLE, AUSTIN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/22/1997
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
GILLESPIE, KYILEN DAREZ
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/26/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOODLOE, KENYEETA N
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/28/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRASER, THOMAS JOHN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 07/02/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
GUFFEY, JASON SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/05/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HARRISON, CARLOS JUAN
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 09/05/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • OBSTRUCTING DRIVERS VIEW
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
HIGDON, CODY RAY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/02/1989
Arresting Agency: Other

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/03/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RESISTING ARREST
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HOOD, WALTER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/01/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
HYATT, BRIAN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/31/2001
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JACKSON, TWAIN DELANORE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 11/13/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
LAWS, JOSHUA C
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/03/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • CRIMINAL LITTERING
LEAMON, HOLLY DENISE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/18/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
MARCEAUX, BASIL JOHN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/05/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
MCCORMICK, COLLIN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/19/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MCGILL, CALEB GHALIL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/11/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
MCGLAMERY, PRESTON GAGE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/13/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
MIHALOVIC, JO ANNA
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/26/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MOORE, JOHN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/07/1987
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
PRUITT, JEREMY VANCE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/12/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
RAPER, ROBERT DEAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/19/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SMITH, DEMETRIUS MONTREL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/11/1987
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, DENISE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/02/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • SPEEDING
STOUDEMIRE, JAMAYL JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/27/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STRICKLAND, JAMES CALVIN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 06/24/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TUCKER, BRITTNEY M
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/26/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, LAQUISHA DEANNA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/15/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WOOTEN, JARQUELL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/28/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
YOUCHUN, CIARA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/19/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/17/2024
Covenant Softball Wins Two Over Berea
  • Sports
  • 4/16/2024
Mocs Women Add Transfer Taylor Searcy Out Of Portal
  • Sports
  • 4/16/2024
UTC Women Finish Fifth At SoCon Golf Championships
  • Sports
  • 4/16/2024
Covenant Baseball Wins Two Over Sewanee
  • Sports
  • 4/16/2024
Lee Lacrosse Clinches Playoff Spot With 14-9 Win Over Shorter
  • Sports
  • 4/16/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/17/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLISON, MARGARET MCCLAIN 113 GOODTON AVE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank AGGRAVATED ... more

Collegedale Outlines Hours, Allowed Activities At Parks
  • 4/16/2024

Parks and recreational opportunities in the city of Collegedale were discussed at the commission meeting Monday night. The commissioners approved an ordinance on the final reading that established ... more

Airport Buys Former Adcox Chevrolet Dealership For Future Expansion
  • 4/16/2024

The Chattanooga Airport is planning for future growth with the $6 million purchase of 6.77 acres at 5721 Lee Highway. The site is the location of the former Adcox Chevrolet dealership and is ... more

Breaking News
2 Students Arrested For Robbery At Brainerd High School
  • 4/16/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/16/2024
Rhonda Thurman Battled For More Charter Schools, Against "Weak Principals"
Rhonda Thurman Battled For More Charter Schools, Against "Weak Principals"
  • 4/15/2024
Judge Denies Appeal Bond For Former EMT Whaley In Vehicular Homicide Case
Judge Denies Appeal Bond For Former EMT Whaley In Vehicular Homicide Case
  • 4/15/2024
Man, 21, Drowns After Falling Off Dock Into Tennessee River
Man, 21, Drowns After Falling Off Dock Into Tennessee River
  • 4/15/2024
Opinion
Our Voices Should Be Heard
  • 4/15/2024
AirBnBs, VRBOs, Short Term Rentals And A Meme
  • 4/13/2024
School Resource Officers Rather Than Arming Teachers - And Response
  • 4/16/2024
Stop The Protests
  • 4/16/2024
Democratic View On Top State Senate Issues - April 16, 2024
  • 4/16/2024
Sports
We Need A New Health Plan For Major League Pitchers
We Need A New Health Plan For Major League Pitchers
  • 4/16/2024
Randy Smith: Nick Saban No Longer In A Hurry
Randy Smith: Nick Saban No Longer In A Hurry
  • 4/16/2024
Covenant Baseball Wins Two Over Sewanee
  • 4/16/2024
UTC Women Finish Fifth At SoCon Golf Championships
  • 4/16/2024
Lee Lacrosse Clinches Playoff Spot With 14-9 Win Over Shorter
  • 4/16/2024
Happenings
Chattanooga, Accra Hold Sister City Signing
Chattanooga, Accra Hold Sister City Signing
  • 4/16/2024
Shuptrine’s Gallery Spring Kick Off Open House And Block Party Is April 19
Shuptrine’s Gallery Spring Kick Off Open House And Block Party Is April 19
  • 4/16/2024
Did You Know? Community Benefits Agreement
Did You Know? Community Benefits Agreement
  • 4/17/2024
Alan Shuptrine Is Speaker At Moccasin Bend Chapter Of The NSDAR
Alan Shuptrine Is Speaker At Moccasin Bend Chapter Of The NSDAR
  • 4/16/2024
3rd Women’s Army Corps Training Center: 1944 – Living History Programs Set For April 27-28
  • 4/16/2024
Entertainment
Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet Returns To Chattanooga Dec. 23
  • 4/15/2024
Chattanooga Film Festival Continues To Grow, Adding More Features
  • 4/16/2024
Lee’s Singers To Host Farewell Concert For Moffett
Lee’s Singers To Host Farewell Concert For Moffett
  • 4/16/2024
Indie Folk Band The Ballroom Thieves Comes To Barking Legs Theater May 2
Indie Folk Band The Ballroom Thieves Comes To Barking Legs Theater May 2
  • 4/15/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Jed Mescon
  • 4/15/2024
Opinion
Our Voices Should Be Heard
  • 4/15/2024
AirBnBs, VRBOs, Short Term Rentals And A Meme
  • 4/13/2024
School Resource Officers Rather Than Arming Teachers - And Response
  • 4/16/2024
Dining
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
  • 4/12/2024
Chattanooga Burger Week Kicks Off April 15 With $7 Burger Specials All Over Town
  • 4/11/2024
Cambridge Square To Get 4 New Dining, Beverage Establishments
  • 4/10/2024
Business/Government
Tennessee March State Revenues Are $55.1 Million More Than Budget Estimate
  • 4/16/2024
CPD Introduces New Patrol Bicycles For Enhanced Community Engagement
CPD Introduces New Patrol Bicycles For Enhanced Community Engagement
  • 4/16/2024
Person Arrested For Domestic Assault - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/16/2024
Real Estate
Recycling Effort To Benefit Habitat For Humanity
Recycling Effort To Benefit Habitat For Humanity
  • 4/15/2024
Industrial Property At 3010 Williams St. Sells For $6.5 Million
Industrial Property At 3010 Williams St. Sells For $6.5 Million
  • 4/11/2024
Warehouse On Riverside Drive Sells For Over $5 Million
Warehouse On Riverside Drive Sells For Over $5 Million
  • 4/11/2024
Student Scene
UTC To Host Summer Institutes For Music Educators And Ensemble Directors
UTC To Host Summer Institutes For Music Educators And Ensemble Directors
  • 4/16/2024
CSCC Announces Law Enforcement Training Graduation
CSCC Announces Law Enforcement Training Graduation
  • 4/16/2024
Lee University To Host 3rd Annual Doctoral Student Research Poster Symposium
Lee University To Host 3rd Annual Doctoral Student Research Poster Symposium
  • 4/16/2024
Living Well
Cempa Community Care Appoints Brittany Patmon, DMD, As Lead Dentist
Cempa Community Care Appoints Brittany Patmon, DMD, As Lead Dentist
  • 4/16/2024
CHI Memorial Earns ‘Geriatric Emergency Department’ Accreditation
CHI Memorial Earns ‘Geriatric Emergency Department’ Accreditation
  • 4/15/2024
Hixson Lions Club Eyeglasses Donation Boxes Locations In Hixson Announced
  • 4/15/2024
Memories
AUDIO: Earl Winger, Sr. Remembers Early Days Of WDOD
AUDIO: Earl Winger, Sr. Remembers Early Days Of WDOD
  • 4/13/2024
Curtis Coulter: The Wreck Of The Old 97 At The Rock Creek Trestle
  • 4/11/2024
WDOD AM, Gone But Not Forgotten
WDOD AM, Gone But Not Forgotten
  • 4/9/2024
Outdoors
Chattanooga Parks And Outdoors And Partners Hosting Earth Week Events April 20-27
  • 4/16/2024
Jacob Wheeler Of Harrison Clinches 8th MLF Bass Pro Tour Win
Jacob Wheeler Of Harrison Clinches 8th MLF Bass Pro Tour Win
  • 4/15/2024
Harrison's Jacob Wheeler Leads Top 10 To Championship Round At Dale Hollow
Harrison's Jacob Wheeler Leads Top 10 To Championship Round At Dale Hollow
  • 4/13/2024
Travel
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
  • 4/4/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
  • 4/3/2024
Women's Army Corps Living History Encampment Set For April 27 And 28
  • 3/29/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Living Under The Influence - The Right Way
Bob Tamasy: Living Under The Influence - The Right Way
  • 4/15/2024
Bryan College Presents The Bryan Opportunity Scholarship Program Dinner
Bryan College Presents The Bryan Opportunity Scholarship Program Dinner
  • 4/12/2024
United Methodist Conference Draws Hundreds To Chattanooga This Week
  • 4/15/2024
Obituaries
Frank Norman Hobart
Frank Norman Hobart
  • 4/16/2024
Kirby Ray Wahl
Kirby Ray Wahl
  • 4/16/2024
Betty Anne Jones (Dalton)
  • 4/16/2024