Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLISON, MARGARET MCCLAIN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/09/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
|
|ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 08/23/1955
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BEAVERS, JACOB WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/21/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BROWN, MICHAEL BENJAMIN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/22/1972
Arresting Agency: Dept of Cons.
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- STATE PARK RULES & REGULATIONS
|
|BURNS, ROBERT CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/20/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|CAMERON, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/01/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CAMPBELL, ROBERT ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/09/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
|
|CANTRELL, LAUREN ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CARILLO BAUTISTA, SANTIAGO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/25/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CARTER, JOSHUA RAY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/13/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1000)
|
|CHATMAN, MORRIS ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF INTERLOCK DEVICE
|
|CHOICE, JALEEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/06/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
|
|CLIFT, JOSHUA NORRIS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/09/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
- DELIVERY OF A SCHEDULE II DRUG RESULTING IN THE DE
|
|CORNETT, BRENDA GAIL
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/05/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DAHL, JOSEPH L
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 03/01/1967
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ELROD, PAUL HIX
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 11/16/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FLANIGAN, MAURICE TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/29/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FREDERICK, NISAIAH DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/06/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- FORGERY
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|GAMBLE, AUSTIN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/22/1997
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GILLESPIE, KYILEN DAREZ
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/26/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GOODLOE, KENYEETA N
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/28/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GRASER, THOMAS JOHN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 07/02/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GUFFEY, JASON SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/05/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HARRISON, CARLOS JUAN
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 09/05/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- OBSTRUCTING DRIVERS VIEW
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
|
|HIGDON, CODY RAY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/02/1989
Arresting Agency: Other
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/03/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RESISTING ARREST
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|HOOD, WALTER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/01/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
|
|HYATT, BRIAN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/31/2001
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JACKSON, TWAIN DELANORE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 11/13/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|LAWS, JOSHUA C
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/03/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CRIMINAL LITTERING
|
|LEAMON, HOLLY DENISE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/18/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|MARCEAUX, BASIL JOHN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/05/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|MCCORMICK, COLLIN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/19/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|MCGILL, CALEB GHALIL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/11/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
|
|MCGLAMERY, PRESTON GAGE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/13/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- EVADING ARREST
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
|
|MIHALOVIC, JO ANNA
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/26/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MOORE, JOHN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/07/1987
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PRUITT, JEREMY VANCE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/12/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RAPER, ROBERT DEAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/19/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|SMITH, DEMETRIUS MONTREL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/11/1987
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, DENISE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/02/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- SPEEDING
|
|STOUDEMIRE, JAMAYL JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/27/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STRICKLAND, JAMES CALVIN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 06/24/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|TUCKER, BRITTNEY M
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/26/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, LAQUISHA DEANNA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/15/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WOOTEN, JARQUELL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/28/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|YOUCHUN, CIARA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/19/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|