A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant on Friday night received an alert from his in-car Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) for a stolen International box truck. A vehicle stop was conducted on Highway 27 near the Harrison Lane exit ramp.

After confirming the box truck was stolen out of Clayton County, Ga., deputies arrested Kelvin Don Cobb, 48.

Cobb was charged with theft of property and violation of the open container law.