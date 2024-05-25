Latest Headlines

Man Arrested After Assault And High-Speed Chase Ending In Georgia

  • Saturday, May 25, 2024

A man was arrested on multiple charges after leading officers on a high-speed chase that ended in Georgia on Friday.

At approximately 6 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 3600 block of Bentwood Cove Drive for the report of an intoxicated party. The reporting party stated Cody Headrick was outside of the residence yelling and screaming in the roadway and then tried to pull the bumper off his car. She also said he tried to break the window out of his vehicle and was yelling at cars as they drove by. Additionally, dispatch advised that he had an active misdemeanor warrant out of Catoosa County.

Prior to arriving on scene, deputies were notified that Headrick left the residence at a high rate of speed in his vehicle, headed towards East Brainerd Road. Deputies located him in his vehicle exiting Bentwood Cove Drive onto East Brainerd Road where they attempted a traffic stop; however he immediately began to evade, making a left turn onto Cherokee Valley Road. Deputies pursued him down Cherokee Valley Road, but the decision was made to terminate the pursuit.

A short time later, deputies once again located the vehicle near the 10,000 block of East Brainerd Road. Deputies confirmed the vehicle belonged to Headrick and began to follow it, during which time he was observed driving erratically including swerving in and out of the lane. Deputies also learned from dispatchers that Headrick was believed to have been involved in an aggravated assault at the Publix located at 1688 Ooltewah-Ringgold Road prior to the initial incident they were dispatched to at Bentwood Cove Drive.

Deputies once again attempted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Ooltewah-Ringgold Road and he immediately began to evade at a high rate of speed. A pursuit ensued that traversed numerous roadways until he eventually turned onto Interstate 75 southbound toward Georgia.

With the assistance of Georgia law enforcement agencies, authorities stopped his vehicle in the middle lane of I-75 at exit 336. Once stopped, he ignored verbal commands to exit the vehicle; however he was tazed and quickly taken into custody without additional incident.

After he was in custody, the odor of alcoholic beverage could be smelled emitting from his person. Additionally, an assisting officer from the Ringgold Police Department advised that after the initial pursuit was discontinued, he went into the City of Ringgold where they were having a festival and drove through a crowd of people. It was indicated he would face additional charges for this incident.

Regarding the alleged aggravated assault at the Publix at 1688 Ooltewah-Ringgold Road, deputies determined there was sufficient evidence to charge Headrick with disorderly conduct and aggravated assault.

Headrick was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and transported to the Whitfield County Jail where he will be charged with driving under the influence.

In addition to the aforementioned charges, for the incidents occurring in Hamilton County, Headrick will be charged with driving under the influence, felony evading, and reckless endangerment.

