Fire Destroys Knights Of Pythias Clubhouse Monday Morning

Fire destroyed the Knights of Pythias clubhouse early Monday morning.



An off-duty firefighter called 911 reporting a large plume of black smoke in the Harrison area. The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded at 7:20 a.m. to 6641 Pythian Road.



Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies were the first units on the scene reporting The Knights of Pythias clubhouse was on fire and no one was inside. Minutes later, the first fire engine arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke and fire on the two-story structure.



Highway 58 VFD requested a mutual aid response for additional manpower. Chattanooga Fire Department, Dallas Bay VFD and Tri-Community VFD responded to the fire scene.



No injuries were reported, but HCEMS Medic 17 stood by for any potential injuries to the first responders.



The structure is a total loss and damages are unknown at this time. The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff Office.



