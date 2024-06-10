Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
Here are the mug shots:
|BAUTISTA, ALFREDO R
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/14/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2024
Charge(s):
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CLARK, MERSADIE ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/29/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CRUMSEY, MAURICE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/21/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|DAVIS, JORDAN JEROME
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/30/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DAVIS, KENNETH LAVELL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/04/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|GULLEDGE, TATYANA TICHINA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/11/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SIMPLE POSSESSION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|GUTIERREZ SEVILLA, JUAN JOSE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/24/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HAWTHORNE, DWIGHT T SHON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/07/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|HUNTER, RAYMOND DIONTE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/09/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCCABE, ZACHARY BRONSON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/23/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE
|
|MCMAHAN, DANIEL JACKSON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/11/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|PAYNE, COLETTE KRISTEN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/09/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PERRY, JOSEPH WILLIAM ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/23/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PITTS, ANESHA DANYEAL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/05/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RAMIREZ JUAREZ, ABEL BENJAMIN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/08/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|SAXTON, STEVEN RANDALL
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 08/16/1956
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, ALEX ARON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/10/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TRIMBLE, ALRICKO MARKEE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/22/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|