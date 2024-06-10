Vols Headed To College World Series
Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, June 10, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BAUTISTA, ALFREDO R 
3614 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072111 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BESHERS, JOHN EDWARD 
118 CHARLES HENRY CIR LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

CLARK, MERSADIE ALEXANDER 
4800 TOMAHAWK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COOPER, DALVEN NICO 
1238 HARDING STREET WICHITA, 67208 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRUMSEY, MAURICE LAMAR 
433 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DAVIS, JORDAN JEROME 
4740 PINE VIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DAVIS, KENNETH LAVELL 
1098 N HAWTHORNE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ENGLISH, WILLIAM DANIEL 
3390 EASTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
EXTORTION
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (POSSESSION OF

GULLEDGE, TATYANA TICHINA 
2005 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SIMPLE POSSESSION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

GUTIERREZ SEVILLA, JUAN JOSE 
451 BEREIAN ROAD APT B HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAWTHORNE, DWIGHT T SHON 
6805 GRANDA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

HOOD, CHARLES LEROY 
256 RIDLEY CIR RISING FAWN, 30738 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST

HUNTER, RAYMOND DIONTE 
1206 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374063334 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

JUAREZ RAMIREZ, MAURICIO MIGUEL 
1505 E 17TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

MCCABE, ZACHARY BRONSON 
2513 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE

MCMAHAN, DANIEL JACKSON 
1006 VALLEY FORGE DR ARRINGTON, 370149741 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PAYNE, COLETTE KRISTEN 
3420 BRICHWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STALKING

PERRY, JOSEPH WILLIAM ALLEN 
961 SIGNAL MTN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PITTS, ANESHA DANYEAL 
1253 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

RAMIREZ JUAREZ, ABEL BENJAMIN 
1707 S KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SADDLER, DEVON TYRE 
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SAXTON, STEVEN RANDALL 
344 COUNTY ROAD 189 DECATUR, 373225014 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMITH, ALEX ARON 
3212 BLACKHAWK TR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

TRIMBLE, ALRICKO MARKEE 
31 MARYLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374053517 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

