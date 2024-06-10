Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BAUTISTA, ALFREDO R

3614 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072111

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BESHERS, JOHN EDWARD

118 CHARLES HENRY CIR LAFAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



CLARK, MERSADIE ALEXANDER

4800 TOMAHAWK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



COOPER, DALVEN NICO

1238 HARDING STREET WICHITA, 67208

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CRUMSEY, MAURICE LAMAR

433 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



DAVIS, JORDAN JEROME

4740 PINE VIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DAVIS, KENNETH LAVELL

1098 N HAWTHORNE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY



ENGLISH, WILLIAM DANIEL

3390 EASTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

EXTORTION

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (POSSESSION OF



GULLEDGE, TATYANA TICHINA

2005 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SIMPLE POSSESSION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



GUTIERREZ SEVILLA, JUAN JOSE

451 BEREIAN ROAD APT B HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HAWTHORNE, DWIGHT T SHON

6805 GRANDA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION



HOOD, CHARLES LEROY

256 RIDLEY CIR RISING FAWN, 30738

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST



HUNTER, RAYMOND DIONTE

1206 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374063334

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



JUAREZ RAMIREZ, MAURICIO MIGUEL

1505 E 17TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION



MCCABE, ZACHARY BRONSON

2513 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE



MCMAHAN, DANIEL JACKSON

1006 VALLEY FORGE DR ARRINGTON, 370149741

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



PAYNE, COLETTE KRISTEN

3420 BRICHWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

STALKING



PERRY, JOSEPH WILLIAM ALLEN

961 SIGNAL MTN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



PITTS, ANESHA DANYEAL

1253 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY



RAMIREZ JUAREZ, ABEL BENJAMIN

1707 S KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



SADDLER, DEVON TYRE

1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



SAXTON, STEVEN RANDALL

344 COUNTY ROAD 189 DECATUR, 373225014

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SMITH, ALEX ARON

3212 BLACKHAWK TR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



TRIMBLE, ALRICKO MARKEE

31 MARYLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374053517

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Here are the mug shots:

