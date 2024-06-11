Judge Rules Councilwoman Coonrod Lives Within Her District

Demetrus Coonrod lives within her district and can continue serving her City Council District 9, Circuit Court Judge Michael Dumitru ruled Tuesday following testimony last week.

In a 12-page ruling, the judge said the city had "failed to prove its heightened burden" of proving that Ms. Coonrod was out of district.

She testified that she mainly lives with an older family friend on Moss Street within the district, though she bought a house in Harrison.

Judge Dumitru directed that the city reimburse Councilwoman Coonrod for her legal bills.

City Attorney Phil Noblett brought the issue to Circuit Court.