3 Arrested After Shooting, Pursuit, And Crash Tuesday Afternoon

  • Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Three men were arrested on Tuesday on multiple charges, after a shooting, pursuit, and crash of a stolen vehicle.

Chattanooga Police responded at 4:21 p.m. to a shots fired call in the 500 block of North Willow Street. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital in a personal vehicle.

Within 21 seconds of the call being made to Chattanooga Police, Real Time Intelligence Center (RTIC) investigators were checking public safety cameras for useful video evidence.
RTIC Investigator Robertson located the suspects and suspect vehicle on a CPD public safety camera and alerted all Chattanooga Police officers of the descriptions.

A short time after the shooting, a CPD officer observed the suspect vehicle and activated their blue lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The driver did not stop the vehicle. CPD officers pursued the vehicle until it crashed in the 1900 block of South Orchard Knob Avenue. All three occupants jumped out of the crashed vehicle and ran from the officers. CPD officers were able to apprehend all three suspects.

CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation.

The preliminary investigation shows the three suspects arrived in the area of 2100 Cleveland Ave. in a white Infiniti Q50. Two of the suspects got out of the vehicle and began shooting at one of the victims who was outside the residence. The driver stayed in the vehicle waiting for the two shooters to return. Once they returned to the Infiniti, the driver drove the vehicle away from the area. The suspects that were found by CPD officers after the pursuit and crash matched the description of the suspects at the shooting. The Infiniti was discovered to be stolen.

Homicide detectives were able to obtain arrest warrants charging the following suspects with multiple charges:

Scovia Gladden, 18, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and criminal conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Gregory Carmeal Johnson III, 21, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and criminal conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Jamarius Wilson, 18, is charged with criminal conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, felony evading, and theft over $10,000

