Chattanooga Design Studio To Help With Master Plan For Montague Park

The Chattanooga Design Studio will be helping with a master plan for the city's largest park - the 47-acre Montague Park on Main Street.

The City Council on Tuesday approved a contract for expenses of up to $970,000.

Scott Martin, city parks administrator, said the planning work is beginning now and should be completed by next March.

The project team also includes landscape architect Reed Hilderbrand, HK Architects, CMTA (sub to HK Architects), Hillworks (brownfield and horticultural expertise), Sherwood Design Engineers and Studio Ludo (play and activation).

Mr. Martin said the project will take into account two groups that currently have leases with the city at the park - Sculpture Fields and the Chattanooga Football Club (CFC).

He said a new soccer field by CFC is due to come online soon.

Councilman Ken Smith made a point that additional sports other than soccer need to be considered.

Mr. Martin said the Design Studio will also help with other city parks, including the redevopment of Carver Park.

Montague Park is on a former landfill.

The property was donated to the city by the Montague family.