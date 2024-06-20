Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
AGUIRRE, NICHOLAS P
9424 EAST BRAINERD RD APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
BUTTS, TELVIN DEWAYNE
4518 HIXSON PK APT D1 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CAL, ERVIN L
1960 ACER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374061569
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CHAMBLISS, DEMARIO FRANSWAB
1701 OLIVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLARK, LATEKA KASHAY
1247 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CROSS, KELLY SUZETTE
181 DEPOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSS OF FENTANYL
POSSESSION OF METH
DALL, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW
HOUSE UNKNOWNBENTON AVENUE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
DANIELS, CHRISTOPHER JABBAR
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING STOP, HALT FRISK
POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIMPLE POSSESSION
DAVIS, ALETA MARIE
1823 COFFEETREE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, MICHAEL JARROD
941 RUNYAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051205
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DIAZ FLORES, MARIO CESAR
4618 DUSTY TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
EDWARDS, CASSEY MICHELLE
214 COLONY CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FORREST, HENRY DAVID
7315 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 619 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HANKINS, AUSTIN CHASE
111 HAIL HOLLOW RD HOMELESS DECATUR, 373225836
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HARROD, FRANKLIN JASON
310 CRABAPPLE LANE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HILL, CODY JAMES
171 STAWBERRY LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HILL, MARK DANIEL
411 HOLLYWOOD DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
HINDMAN, TONYA BARTON
722 W NANCE SPRINGS RD DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HOOD, WALTER JAMES
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JACKSON, CHASITY MYCHAL
2202 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043216
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
KAREM, JOHN AARON
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LEDFORD, ZACHARY BRANDON
7409 HARPER RD HIXSON, 373432106
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LONGMIRE, JAQUAN GEORGE
2689 HERITAGE LANE MORROW, 30260
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CLAYTON CO GA)
POINTER, BRANDON LEEJUAN
2202 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043225
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POTTER, ROGER LAMAR
8226 APISON PIKE OOLTEWAH, 373634312
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
PRICE, SHANNON LEE
608 MAIN STREET APT 403A CLARKSVILLE, 370407754
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
REED, TOMMETRIC E
720 FULLER GLEN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
RICHMOND, JACOB PAUL
577 CRANBERRY WAY HIXSON, 373434985
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ROSE, JEFFREY SCOTT
175 DUCKTOWN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
SIMPSON, TAREON TITLAYO
501 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063440
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SPRIGGS, SEAN NATHANIEL
3400 GAIL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING W LICENSE, REVOKED
VINSON, KEYSHUNDA MYSHELL
119 HOLLYBERRY LN APT 245 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WHITE, ROBERT LEBRON
3113 E 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
WILLIAMS, MICHAEL RAY
1828 ASHMORE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37321
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WRIGHT, MICHAEL DUANE
4522 CUMMINGS HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374192110
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
