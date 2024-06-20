Tennessee Headed To Finals Of College World Series
  • Thursday, June 20, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
AGUIRRE, NICHOLAS P 
9424 EAST BRAINERD RD APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

BUTTS, TELVIN DEWAYNE 
4518 HIXSON PK APT D1 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CAL, ERVIN L 
1960 ACER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374061569 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

CHAMBLISS, DEMARIO FRANSWAB 
1701 OLIVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLARK, LATEKA KASHAY 
1247 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CROSS, KELLY SUZETTE 
181 DEPOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSS OF FENTANYL
POSSESSION OF METH

DALL, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW 
HOUSE UNKNOWNBENTON AVENUE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL

DANIELS, CHRISTOPHER JABBAR 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING STOP, HALT FRISK
POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIMPLE POSSESSION

DAVIS, ALETA MARIE 
1823 COFFEETREE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, MICHAEL JARROD 
941 RUNYAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051205 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DIAZ FLORES, MARIO CESAR 
4618 DUSTY TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

EDWARDS, CASSEY MICHELLE 
214 COLONY CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FORREST, HENRY DAVID 
7315 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 619 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HANKINS, AUSTIN CHASE 
111 HAIL HOLLOW RD HOMELESS DECATUR, 373225836 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HARROD, FRANKLIN JASON 
310 CRABAPPLE LANE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HILL, CODY JAMES 
171 STAWBERRY LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HILL, MARK DANIEL 
411 HOLLYWOOD DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

HINDMAN, TONYA BARTON 
722 W NANCE SPRINGS RD DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

HOOD, WALTER JAMES 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

JACKSON, CHASITY MYCHAL 
2202 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043216 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

KAREM, JOHN AARON 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LEDFORD, ZACHARY BRANDON 
7409 HARPER RD HIXSON, 373432106 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LONGMIRE, JAQUAN GEORGE 
2689 HERITAGE LANE MORROW, 30260 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CLAYTON CO GA)

POINTER, BRANDON LEEJUAN 
2202 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043225 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POTTER, ROGER LAMAR 
8226 APISON PIKE OOLTEWAH, 373634312 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

PRICE, SHANNON LEE 
608 MAIN STREET APT 403A CLARKSVILLE, 370407754 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

REED, TOMMETRIC E 
720 FULLER GLEN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST

RICHMOND, JACOB PAUL 
577 CRANBERRY WAY HIXSON, 373434985 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ROSE, JEFFREY SCOTT 
175 DUCKTOWN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

SIMPSON, TAREON TITLAYO 
501 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063440 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SPRIGGS, SEAN NATHANIEL 
3400 GAIL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING W LICENSE, REVOKED

VINSON, KEYSHUNDA MYSHELL 
119 HOLLYBERRY LN APT 245 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

WHITE, ROBERT LEBRON 
3113 E 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

WILLIAMS, MICHAEL RAY 
1828 ASHMORE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WRIGHT, MICHAEL DUANE 
4522 CUMMINGS HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374192110 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

