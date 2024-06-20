Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AGUIRRE, NICHOLAS P

9424 EAST BRAINERD RD APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



BUTTS, TELVIN DEWAYNE

4518 HIXSON PK APT D1 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CAL, ERVIN L

1960 ACER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374061569

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



CHAMBLISS, DEMARIO FRANSWAB

1701 OLIVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CLARK, LATEKA KASHAY

1247 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



CROSS, KELLY SUZETTE

181 DEPOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSS OF FENTANYL

POSSESSION OF METH



DALL, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW

HOUSE UNKNOWNBENTON AVENUE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL



DANIELS, CHRISTOPHER JABBAR

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING STOP, HALT FRISK

POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SIMPLE POSSESSION



DAVIS, ALETA MARIE

1823 COFFEETREE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, MICHAEL JARROD

941 RUNYAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051205

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



DIAZ FLORES, MARIO CESAR

4618 DUSTY TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



EDWARDS, CASSEY MICHELLE

214 COLONY CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



FORREST, HENRY DAVID

7315 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 619 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HANKINS, AUSTIN CHASE

111 HAIL HOLLOW RD HOMELESS DECATUR, 373225836

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



HARROD, FRANKLIN JASON

310 CRABAPPLE LANE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HILL, CODY JAMES

171 STAWBERRY LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HILL, MARK DANIEL

411 HOLLYWOOD DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE



HINDMAN, TONYA BARTON

722 W NANCE SPRINGS RD DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



HOOD, WALTER JAMES

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



JACKSON, CHASITY MYCHAL

2202 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043216

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



KAREM, JOHN AARON

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

INDECENT EXPOSURE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



LEDFORD, ZACHARY BRANDON

7409 HARPER RD HIXSON, 373432106

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



LONGMIRE, JAQUAN GEORGE

2689 HERITAGE LANE MORROW, 30260

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (CLAYTON CO GA)



POINTER, BRANDON LEEJUAN

2202 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043225

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



POTTER, ROGER LAMAR

8226 APISON PIKE OOLTEWAH, 373634312

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC



PRICE, SHANNON LEE

608 MAIN STREET APT 403A CLARKSVILLE, 370407754

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



REED, TOMMETRIC E

720 FULLER GLEN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

EVADING ARREST

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF DRIVERS LICENSE LAW

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

BURGLARY OF AN AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF AN AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF AN AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST



RICHMOND, JACOB PAUL

577 CRANBERRY WAY HIXSON, 373434985

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



ROSE, JEFFREY SCOTT

175 DUCKTOWN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF METH

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL



SIMPSON, TAREON TITLAYO

501 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063440

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SPRIGGS, SEAN NATHANIEL

3400 GAIL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING W LICENSE, REVOKED



VINSON, KEYSHUNDA MYSHELL

119 HOLLYBERRY LN APT 245 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



WHITE, ROBERT LEBRON

3113 E 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



WILLIAMS, MICHAEL RAY

1828 ASHMORE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37321

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



WRIGHT, MICHAEL DUANE

4522 CUMMINGS HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374192110

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

Here are the mug shots:

