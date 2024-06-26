Latest Headlines

County Commission Votes 7-4 To Set Up New Audit Committee

  • Wednesday, June 26, 2024

The County Commission voted 7-4 on Wednesday to set up a new Audit Committee.

Voting against were Commissioners Greg Beck, Mike Chauncey, Joe Graham and Gene-0 Shipley.

Commissioner Chip Baker, who will serve on the panel, said he earlier was asked by Chairman Jeff Eversole to establish the new committee. He will serve "during the remaining period co-existent with his present term of office."

The committee "is to be composed of five individuals as appointed by this county legislative body, with four of said appointees being residents of Hamilton County, Tennessee; external to management within Hamilton County Government; and either certified public accountants, certified fraud examiners, certified internal auditors, or accountants familiar with government accounting principles or having an investment/banking background."

Amie Haun, who helped set up the panel, will be a member with a three-year term.

David Kukura will serve for three years, Bernard Harris for two and Jim Harris for one.

The resolution says, "Due to the importance of the business to be conducted by said Audit Committee, it is imperative that same conduct its first meeting as soon as possible."

The first meeting will be July 25 at noon in the Hamilton County Commission Office.

At that time, the members will elect a chairman, vice chairman, and secretary.

The meeting is open to the public, it was stated.

Latest Headlines
County GOP Chief Hits "Unacceptable Campaigning"; Does Not Say Which Campaign
County GOP Chief Hits "Unacceptable Campaigning"; Does Not Say Which Campaign
  • Breaking News
  • 6/26/2024
County Commission Votes 7-4 To Set Up New Audit Committee
  • Breaking News
  • 6/26/2024
County Commission Takes 1st Step For $260 Million Bond Issue, With Much Of It For School Projects
  • Breaking News
  • 6/26/2024
Lady Vols In The WNBA Update
Lady Vols In The WNBA Update
  • Sports
  • 6/26/2024
Records Continue To Be Set On Rocky Top With No. 3 Learfield Directors' Cup Finish
  • Sports
  • 6/26/2024
John Miller, Brian Gay Retiring At The County Ambulance Service
  • Breaking News
  • 6/26/2024
Breaking News
County Commission Votes 7-4 To Set Up New Audit Committee
  • 6/26/2024

The County Commission voted 7-4 on Wednesday to set up a new Audit Committee. Voting against were Commissioners Greg Beck, Mike Chauncey, Joe Graham and Gene-0 Shipley. Commissioner Chip ... more

County Commission Takes 1st Step For $260 Million Bond Issue, With Much Of It For School Projects
  • 6/26/2024

The County Commission on Wednesday took the first step toward a $260 million bond issue, much of which is for building several new schools and repairing others. The issue had been at $250 ... more

John Miller, Brian Gay Retiring At The County Ambulance Service
  • 6/26/2024

Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services (HCEMS) Director John Miller is retiring after nearly 34 years of service, County Mayor Weston Wamp announced. Also retiring is Lt. Brian Gay – the ... more

Breaking News
Spencer Daniels Appointed As New Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy
Spencer Daniels Appointed As New Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy
  • 6/26/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/26/2024
Signal Mountain Water In Good Shape; Reduced-Scale Old Towne Sidewalk Project Moves Forward
  • 6/25/2024
Charges Dismissed Against Man Brought Back From Michigan To Face 21-Year-Old Rape Charge
  • 6/25/2024
Disgruntled Air Pollution Bureau Employee Pulled Trigger On Multiple Employees, But It Did Not Fire
  • 6/25/2024
Opinion
Don't Blindly Trust GOP Hierarchy
  • 6/26/2024
Don't Take Away Women's Rights - And Response (3)
Don't Take Away Women's Rights - And Response (3)
  • 6/24/2024
Rep. Hazelwood’s Campaign Claims Are Awfully Vague
  • 6/26/2024
The Urgent Need For Education Policy Discussions
  • 6/26/2024
Essential Questions
  • 6/25/2024
Sports
Lookouts Lose 17-4 to Trash Pandas
  • 6/26/2024
Records Continue To Be Set On Rocky Top With No. 3 Learfield Directors' Cup Finish
  • 6/26/2024
Lady Vols In The WNBA Update
Lady Vols In The WNBA Update
  • 6/26/2024
Vols Are National Champs; Hang On To Beat Aggies, 6-5
  • 6/24/2024
Dan Fleser: No One Deserved To Hold The Trophy More Than Dylan Dreiling
Dan Fleser: No One Deserved To Hold The Trophy More Than Dylan Dreiling
  • 6/25/2024
Happenings
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - A Happy Ending
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - A Happy Ending
  • 6/26/2024
American Heroes Dinner Is July 26
American Heroes Dinner Is July 26
  • 6/26/2024
McLemore Resort Hosts Carnival Americana July 6
  • 6/25/2024
Local Writer To Release The Inner Wall July 15
Local Writer To Release The Inner Wall July 15
  • 6/25/2024
Doug Daugherty: The Wiley Avenue War
  • 6/25/2024
Entertainment
2024 Road To Nightfall Winners Showcased Friday
  • 6/26/2024
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Features On The Border: A Tribute To The Eagles
  • 6/25/2024
Fil Manley At Bonaroo
Fil Manley At Bonaroo
  • 6/25/2024
Songwriters Group Sues Southside Social, 12 Other Venues
  • 6/25/2024
Wade Sims Wraps Up Nokian Concert Series
Wade Sims Wraps Up Nokian Concert Series
  • 6/20/2024
Opinion
Don't Blindly Trust GOP Hierarchy
  • 6/26/2024
Don't Take Away Women's Rights - And Response (3)
Don't Take Away Women's Rights - And Response (3)
  • 6/24/2024
Rep. Hazelwood’s Campaign Claims Are Awfully Vague
  • 6/26/2024
Dining
3 Local Students Receive Burger King Foundation Scholarships
  • 6/26/2024
Red Bank Hosts Mini Farmers Market Saturday
  • 6/24/2024
Bones Bar & Fire Grill Gets New Owner; El Jinete Mexican Restaurant Opens In Hixson
  • 6/23/2024
Business/Government
TVA Finds No Significant Environmental Impact for Proposed Renovation, Demolition, And/Or Sale Of Its Chattanooga Office Complex
  • 6/26/2024
New Local Glass Recycling Company Starts Curbside Service
New Local Glass Recycling Company Starts Curbside Service
  • 6/26/2024
New Laws Regarding Public Safety Go Into Effect Monday
  • 6/26/2024
Real Estate
Habitat To Open Application Process For Future Homeowners
  • 6/25/2024
Summit At Apison And Lee Professional Office Project Expands With Third Building
Summit At Apison And Lee Professional Office Project Expands With Third Building
  • 6/20/2024
Industrial Warehouse On Alton Park Boulevard Sells For $10.25 Million
Industrial Warehouse On Alton Park Boulevard Sells For $10.25 Million
  • 6/20/2024
Student Scene
Foundation To Help Carry On Read 2020 Program As County Funding Ends
  • 6/26/2024
K9 Officer Flex Joins Cleveland State Campus
K9 Officer Flex Joins Cleveland State Campus
  • 6/26/2024
UTC’s Mina Sartipi, Brett Fuchs Honored As 2024 UT System President’s Award Recipients
UTC’s Mina Sartipi, Brett Fuchs Honored As 2024 UT System President’s Award Recipients
  • 6/26/2024
Living Well
Colon Cancer Foundation Advocates For Accessible Screenings For All
  • 6/26/2024
New Tennessee Laws Regarding Healthcare Start Monday
  • 6/26/2024
Regency Park Patient Rehabs A Step At A Time
Regency Park Patient Rehabs A Step At A Time
  • 6/24/2024
Memories
Chattanoogan Herbert "Happy" Lawson Penned "Anytime" Song Popularized By Eddy Arnold
Chattanoogan Herbert "Happy" Lawson Penned "Anytime" Song Popularized By Eddy Arnold
  • 6/22/2024
Sears Fire In 1951 Was One Of The Most Memorable Of Downtown Blazes
Sears Fire In 1951 Was One Of The Most Memorable Of Downtown Blazes
  • 6/18/2024
Earl Freudenberg: You Could Tell The Weather By The Top Of The Maclellan Building
Earl Freudenberg: You Could Tell The Weather By The Top Of The Maclellan Building
  • 6/16/2024
Outdoors
Season Long Duck Blind Drawing Application Period To Begin Wednesday
  • 6/25/2024
Jacob Wheeler Leads After Hot Start at MLF Bass Pro Tour At James River
Jacob Wheeler Leads After Hot Start at MLF Bass Pro Tour At James River
  • 6/25/2024
TWRA And Anakeesta Work Together To Reduce Human-Bear Conflict
  • 6/24/2024
Travel
Historic Valdosta, Ga.
Historic Valdosta, Ga.
  • 6/14/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Celebrates Completion Of Additional Amenities
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Celebrates Completion Of Additional Amenities
  • 6/13/2024
What's New This Summer In Tennessee
  • 6/13/2024
Church
Faith Co-Op Announces Posture Of Our Politics Conference
Faith Co-Op Announces Posture Of Our Politics Conference
  • 6/25/2024
Bob Tamasy: What If God’s Greatest Blessings Can’t Be Touched Or Held?
Bob Tamasy: What If God’s Greatest Blessings Can’t Be Touched Or Held?
  • 6/24/2024
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist To Celebrate Ordination Of Ministers Overton And Ross
  • 6/25/2024
Obituaries
Audrey Ann Robinson
Audrey Ann Robinson
  • 6/26/2024
Fay Jean Kennedy
Fay Jean Kennedy
  • 6/26/2024
James H. Purcell
James H. Purcell
  • 6/26/2024