County Commission Votes 7-4 To Set Up New Audit Committee

The County Commission voted 7-4 on Wednesday to set up a new Audit Committee.

Voting against were Commissioners Greg Beck, Mike Chauncey, Joe Graham and Gene-0 Shipley.

Commissioner Chip Baker, who will serve on the panel, said he earlier was asked by Chairman Jeff Eversole to establish the new committee. He will serve "during the remaining period co-existent with his present term of office."

The committee "is to be composed of five individuals as appointed by this county legislative body, with four of said appointees being residents of Hamilton County, Tennessee; external to management within Hamilton County Government; and either certified public accountants, certified fraud examiners, certified internal auditors, or accountants familiar with government accounting principles or having an investment/banking background."

Amie Haun, who helped set up the panel, will be a member with a three-year term.

David Kukura will serve for three years, Bernard Harris for two and Jim Harris for one.

The resolution says, "Due to the importance of the business to be conducted by said Audit Committee, it is imperative that same conduct its first meeting as soon as possible."

The first meeting will be July 25 at noon in the Hamilton County Commission Office.

At that time, the members will elect a chairman, vice chairman, and secretary.

The meeting is open to the public, it was stated.

