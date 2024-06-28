Latest Headlines

NAACP Asks Community Involvement In Selection Of Next Police Chief

  • Friday, June 28, 2024

The NAACP is asking for community involvement in the selection of the next chief of the Chattanooga Police Department.

Reverend Ann Jones Pierre, president, said in a letter to the mayor:

Dear Mayor Kelly:

     We have been made aware of the untimely resignation of Celeste Murphy as Chief of the Chattanooga Police Department. While the circumstances which prompted this action can be viewed as unfortunate, we believe that at this time the most prudent and practical measure that can be undertaken is to announce a selection process for a new chief of police. We believe that this process should be one in which the residents and citizens of Chattanooga may be afforded the opportunity to offer their recommendations and insights into the selection of the next chief of police.

     In viewing such approaches that have taken place across the country, including Chattanooga’s own process which occurred in 2017, we are calling for a “police chief public survey” to be immediately disseminated for wholesale community feedback.  The  results should be publicly released in order that the citizens can identify the characteristics, qualities, experiences, and priorities required for the next chief law enforcement official prior to the recommendation and approval of a permanent chief of police.

     Likewise, there are numerous issues that we believe need greater in-depth analysis and evaluation to provide meaningful solutions and positive outcomes for all citizens.  In short, addressing racial disparities in pretextual stops; data collection; training; community-oriented policing strategies; and community-based violence prevention are just a few key areas we believe merits greater focus and community engagement at this juncture.

     Furthermore, we do believe annual community surveys, that are strictly tailored to receive citizen feedback of law enforcement policies and practices, should be conducted. These surveys will provide an earnest and ample dialogue to aid in assessment and evaluation processes undertaken by the department each year.  Further these surveys will  help ensure public trust and confidence.

     The Chattanooga Hamilton County NAACP looks forward to participating in this important and vital selection process going forward.

Yours  Respectfully,

Reverend Ann Jones Pierre

President, Chattanooga Hamilton County NAACP

Latest Headlines
NAACP Asks Community Involvement In Selection Of Next Police Chief
  • Breaking News
  • 6/28/2024
Fleischmann Says Trump Was Clear Debate Winner
  • Breaking News
  • 6/28/2024
Dan Fleser: Vol Fans Will Keep Reveling Through The Summer
Dan Fleser: Vol Fans Will Keep Reveling Through The Summer
  • Sports
  • 6/28/2024
PHOTOS: National Champion Vols Get Big Welcome Back In Knoxville
  • Sports
  • 6/28/2024
Waterdogs Defeat Dalton, Claim 2nd Place In CASL Red Division
  • Prep Sports
  • 6/28/2024
Bradley Central Baseball Unveils New Scoreboard
Bradley Central Baseball Unveils New Scoreboard
  • Prep Sports
  • 6/28/2024
Breaking News
NAACP Asks Community Involvement In Selection Of Next Police Chief
  • 6/28/2024

The NAACP is asking for community involvement in the selection of the next chief of the Chattanooga Police Department. Reverend Ann Jones Pierre, president, said in a letter to the mayor: ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/28/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BARNES, ... more

Chattanooga Design Studio Kicks Off Civic Center District Planning
  • 6/27/2024

As significant new investments affect downtown Chattanooga in new and exciting ways, the Chattanooga Design Studio is working with industry experts and residents to produce a Civic Center District ... more

Breaking News
Newest Bear Sighting Is In Dalton
  • 6/27/2024
Birchwood Home Destroyed By Fire Thursday Morning
Birchwood Home Destroyed By Fire Thursday Morning
  • 6/27/2024
County Closes On Purchase Of Holtzclaw Avenue Building For Regional Forensic Center
County Closes On Purchase Of Holtzclaw Avenue Building For Regional Forensic Center
  • 6/27/2024
Hazardous Spill Forces Evacuations In Trion Wednesday Night
Hazardous Spill Forces Evacuations In Trion Wednesday Night
  • 6/27/2024
Chattanooga Police Chief Arrested On 17-Count Indictment Day After Her Resignation
Chattanooga Police Chief Arrested On 17-Count Indictment Day After Her Resignation
  • 6/27/2024
Opinion
Bring Back David Roddy
  • 6/27/2024
BCBST And CHI Memorial Have Not Reached An Agreement For Most Insured
  • 6/27/2024
Take Your Losses
  • 6/28/2024
Re-Elect Patsy Hazlewood
  • 6/27/2024
Don't Blindly Trust GOP Hierarchy - And Response (2)
  • 6/26/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vol Fans Will Keep Reveling Through The Summer
Dan Fleser: Vol Fans Will Keep Reveling Through The Summer
  • 6/28/2024
Lookouts Dominate Pandas In 12-3 Win
  • 6/27/2024
Chattanooga Red Wolves Lose 4-2 To Omaha
  • 6/27/2024
PHOTOS: National Champion Vols Get Big Welcome Back In Knoxville
PHOTOS: National Champion Vols Get Big Welcome Back In Knoxville
  • 6/28/2024
Wiedmer: Could Vols Athletics Be On The Cusp Of A Golden Age?
Wiedmer: Could Vols Athletics Be On The Cusp Of A Golden Age?
  • 6/26/2024
Happenings
New Public Art Dedicated At Blue Goose Hollow Trailhead Along Riverpark
New Public Art Dedicated At Blue Goose Hollow Trailhead Along Riverpark
  • 6/28/2024
1925 Scopes Trial Reenacted In Dayton July 12-20
  • 6/28/2024
Ceremony Held To Mark New Boys And Girls Club In Rhea County
Ceremony Held To Mark New Boys And Girls Club In Rhea County
  • 6/27/2024
Hamilton County Democratic Party Has Candidate Forum Saturday
  • 6/28/2024
United Way Reveals The 2024-25 Community Investment Partners
  • 6/27/2024
Entertainment
Fil Manley: One Hot Bonnaroo
Fil Manley: One Hot Bonnaroo
  • 6/27/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 6/27/2024
KIC Nights Celebrates Country And Western Night With Nelson Cade III, Voice Contestant
KIC Nights Celebrates Country And Western Night With Nelson Cade III, Voice Contestant
  • 6/27/2024
Cohutta Song Fest Announces Songwriter Competition
  • 6/27/2024
2024 Road To Nightfall Winners Showcased Friday
  • 6/26/2024
Opinion
Bring Back David Roddy
  • 6/27/2024
BCBST And CHI Memorial Have Not Reached An Agreement For Most Insured
  • 6/27/2024
Take Your Losses
  • 6/28/2024
Dining
3 Local Students Receive Burger King Foundation Scholarships
  • 6/26/2024
Red Bank Hosts Mini Farmers Market Saturday
  • 6/24/2024
Bones Bar & Fire Grill Gets New Owner; El Jinete Mexican Restaurant Opens In Hixson
  • 6/23/2024
Business/Government
Applications Now Open For Periscope CHA: Artist Entrepreneur Training Program
  • 6/28/2024
Chappell Named Assistant Director At Dalton Parks And Rec
Chappell Named Assistant Director At Dalton Parks And Rec
  • 6/28/2024
Hamilton County Lawyer Reinstated
  • 6/28/2024
Real Estate
Director Spotlight: James Streeter
  • 6/27/2024
Real Estate Transfers For June 20-26
  • 6/27/2024
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 6/27/2024
Student Scene
Kohen Kilburn Named Haslam Leadership Scholar
  • 6/28/2024
UTC Nurse Anesthesia Program Earns 10-Year Accreditation
UTC Nurse Anesthesia Program Earns 10-Year Accreditation
  • 6/27/2024
Lee University’s Symphonic Band Travels To Europe
Lee University’s Symphonic Band Travels To Europe
  • 6/26/2024
Living Well
Erlanger Medical Group Relocates 2 Practices For Increased Accessibility
  • 6/28/2024
CHI Memorial Honors Julie Stoll With DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
CHI Memorial Honors Julie Stoll With DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
  • 6/28/2024
Gavin DeGraw Announced For StarNight Gala, Benefitting Siskin Children’s Institute
Gavin DeGraw Announced For StarNight Gala, Benefitting Siskin Children’s Institute
  • 6/27/2024
Memories
Chattanoogan Herbert "Happy" Lawson Penned "Anytime" Song Popularized By Eddy Arnold
Chattanoogan Herbert "Happy" Lawson Penned "Anytime" Song Popularized By Eddy Arnold
  • 6/22/2024
Sears Fire In 1951 Was One Of The Most Memorable Of Downtown Blazes
Sears Fire In 1951 Was One Of The Most Memorable Of Downtown Blazes
  • 6/18/2024
Earl Freudenberg: You Could Tell The Weather By The Top Of The Maclellan Building
Earl Freudenberg: You Could Tell The Weather By The Top Of The Maclellan Building
  • 6/16/2024
Outdoors
Season Long Duck Blind Drawing Application Period To Begin Wednesday
  • 6/25/2024
Jacob Wheeler Leads After Hot Start at MLF Bass Pro Tour At James River
Jacob Wheeler Leads After Hot Start at MLF Bass Pro Tour At James River
  • 6/25/2024
TWRA And Anakeesta Work Together To Reduce Human-Bear Conflict
  • 6/24/2024
Travel
Historic Valdosta, Ga.
Historic Valdosta, Ga.
  • 6/14/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Celebrates Completion Of Additional Amenities
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Celebrates Completion Of Additional Amenities
  • 6/13/2024
What's New This Summer In Tennessee
  • 6/13/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Why Do I Do What I Don't Want To Do - And Why Don't I Do What I Want To Do?
Bob Tamasy: Why Do I Do What I Don't Want To Do - And Why Don't I Do What I Want To Do?
  • 6/27/2024
Greg Cutshaw Is Speaker At Mighty Warriors Church On Jenkins Road
  • 6/27/2024
"How Big Is Your God?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 6/26/2024
Obituaries
Jacqueline “June” Holden Dixon
Jacqueline “June” Holden Dixon
  • 6/28/2024
Leroy Montgomery
Leroy Montgomery
  • 6/28/2024
Mary Helen Wester
Mary Helen Wester
  • 6/28/2024