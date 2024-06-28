NAACP Asks Community Involvement In Selection Of Next Police Chief

The NAACP is asking for community involvement in the selection of the next chief of the Chattanooga Police Department.

Reverend Ann Jones Pierre, president, said in a letter to the mayor:

Dear Mayor Kelly:

We have been made aware of the untimely resignation of Celeste Murphy as Chief of the Chattanooga Police Department. While the circumstances which prompted this action can be viewed as unfortunate, we believe that at this time the most prudent and practical measure that can be undertaken is to announce a selection process for a new chief of police. We believe that this process should be one in which the residents and citizens of Chattanooga may be afforded the opportunity to offer their recommendations and insights into the selection of the next chief of police.

In viewing such approaches that have taken place across the country, including Chattanooga’s own process which occurred in 2017, we are calling for a “police chief public survey” to be immediately disseminated for wholesale community feedback. The results should be publicly released in order that the citizens can identify the characteristics, qualities, experiences, and priorities required for the next chief law enforcement official prior to the recommendation and approval of a permanent chief of police.

Likewise, there are numerous issues that we believe need greater in-depth analysis and evaluation to provide meaningful solutions and positive outcomes for all citizens. In short, addressing racial disparities in pretextual stops; data collection; training; community-oriented policing strategies; and community-based violence prevention are just a few key areas we believe merits greater focus and community engagement at this juncture.

Furthermore, we do believe annual community surveys, that are strictly tailored to receive citizen feedback of law enforcement policies and practices, should be conducted. These surveys will provide an earnest and ample dialogue to aid in assessment and evaluation processes undertaken by the department each year. Further these surveys will help ensure public trust and confidence.

The Chattanooga Hamilton County NAACP looks forward to participating in this important and vital selection process going forward.

Yours Respectfully,

Reverend Ann Jones Pierre

President, Chattanooga Hamilton County NAACP