Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BOYKIN, ANTRANIECE MAXCINE

2702 NORTH ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



BRADSHAW, LANDON ERIC

207 DIETZ RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BRYSON, JONATHAN WILLIAM

156 GREENS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

INHALING, SELLING OR POSS.

GLUE FOR UNL. PURPOSESCRUZ FERNANDEZ, CLAUDIO1178 HWY 225 CHATTSWORTH,Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDUIDE LA CRUZ, SILVA FABIAN522 ROYAL CREST DR RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankTAMPERING WITH EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 2.3 GRPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADOVER, KEZIA MICHELLEHOMELESS HIXSON, 373434718Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DYE, AUSTIIN SCOTT375 HUNGRY HOLLOW RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)FARMER, PAIGE ERIN7925 LONG DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONINHALING, SELLING OR POSS. GLUE FOR UNL. PURPOSESFISHER, RONALD JACK859 PONDEROSA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)AGGRAVATED ASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONFORINGER, STACEY AMBERHOMELESS KNOXVILLE, 37901Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTFRANCO, AGUILA JUSTIN320 KYLE LANE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSOPEN CONTAINER LAWSPEEDINGDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEGIBSON, JONATHAN ANDREW10668 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 373795351Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEGILBERT, ERNEST EUGENE1207 BELMADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEARHAYES, SENCERE PATRICK7744 HOLIDAY HILLS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSERECKLESS DRIVINGPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEHERNANDEZ BAUTISTA, JOSE MANUEL4520 DELASHMITT RD APT 112 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankWINDOW TINT VIOLATIONTAMPERING WITH EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 2.3 GRAMPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHINES, AMARI JENAE730 GERMANTOWN CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEJACKSON, NAPOLEON BERNARD5216 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONKLING, GUSTAVO JUNIOR16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)MASTERSON, SUSAN ASHLEY406 S PARKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374114733Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMICKENS, TRADJON ROYCE4623 TERRA VISTA DR CHATTNOOGA, 374162618Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPEDEN, BRIAN CRAIG3861 TUNNEL HILL RD SW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVOP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPLANK, MICHAEL FRANKLIN231 GLENDALE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS13924 MOORE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERAY, SAMAIYAH MARIA3365 SAFFER STREET CINCINATTI, 45205Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)REMSON, KENNETH PHIL727 E11TH STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)TURPIN, JAMES ALLENHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374071050Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCETAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCETAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEBURGLARY OF AUTOBURGLARY OF AUTOBURGLARY OF AUTOBURGLARY OF AUTOBURGLARY OF AUTOBURGLARY OF AUTOBURGLARY OF AUTOBURGLARY OF AUTOBURGLARY OF AUTOBURGLARY OF AUTOBURGLARY OF AUTOBURGLARY OF AUTOBURGLARY OF AUTOBURGLARY OF AUTOBURGLARY OF AUTOBURGLARY OF AUTOBURGLARY OF AUTOBURGLARY OF AUTOBURGLARY OF AUTOBURGLARY OF AUTOBURGLARY OF AUTOBURGLARY OF AUTOBURGLARY OF AUTOBURGLARY OF AUTOBURGLARY OF AUTOBURGLARY OF AUTOBURGLARY OF AUTOBURGLARY OF AUTOBURGLARY OF AUTOBURGLARY OF AUTOBURGLARY OF AUTOBURGLARY OF AUTOEVADING ARREST

Here are the mug shots:

BOYKIN, ANTRANIECE MAXCINE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/13/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BRADSHAW, LANDON ERIC

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/29/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BRYSON, JONATHAN WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 11/13/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

INHALING, SELLING OR POSS. GLUE FOR UNL. PURPOSES CRUZ FERNANDEZ, CLAUDIO

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/29/1974

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2024

Charge(s):

DUI DE LA CRUZ, SILVA FABIAN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/28/1997

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2024

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 2.3 GR

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FARMER, PAIGE ERIN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/18/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

INHALING, SELLING OR POSS. GLUE FOR UNL. PURPOSES FISHER, RONALD JACK

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 08/20/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION FORINGER, STACEY AMBER

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/25/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT FRANCO, AGUILA JUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/23/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SPEEDING

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE GIBSON, JONATHAN ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 01/20/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HAYES, SENCERE PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/31/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2024

Charge(s):

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HINES, AMARI JENAE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/07/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2024

Charge(s):

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE JACKSON, NAPOLEON BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 05/19/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION KLING, GUSTAVO JUNIOR

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/09/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) MASTERSON, SUSAN ASHLEY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/20/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION PLANK, MICHAEL FRANKLIN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 04/15/1980

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 11/03/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE RAY, SAMAIYAH MARIA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/24/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) REMSON, KENNETH PHIL

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 10/16/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) TURPIN, JAMES ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/31/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

EVADING ARREST