Woman Escapes Burning Home Monday Morning

A Chattanooga woman escaped her burning home Monday morning as smoke and flames quickly spread through the residence.

Chattanooga Fire Department Red Shift companies responded at 8:17 a.m. to the 900 block of Rockway Drive after 911 received multiple reports of a house fire. Firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames on arrival coming from the back of the structure and the smoke was working its way to the front of the house as the fire moved into the attic.

They launched an immediate fire attack and search of the basement as other crews went through the front door. Firefighters also checked nearby exposures to make sure the fire wasn’t spreading to other homes, including the house next door.

One occupant was outside unharmed and informed fire officials that no one else was inside. CFD personnel had the fire knocked down quickly and remained on scene pulling ceilings to get the attic fully extinguished and tackling hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There is extensive damage to the structure so the Red Cross will be assisting the displaced resident. There were no injuries.

Engine 4, Ladder 5, Engine 5, Squad 13, Ladder 13, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, HCEMS, CPD, Red Cross, CFD Supply, and CFD Investigations were on the scene.