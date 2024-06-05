Latest Headlines

County Commission Votes 6-5 Against Resolution Banning STVRs In Residential Districts

  • Wednesday, June 5, 2024

The County Commission on Wednesday morning voted 6-5 against a resolution that would have banned new Short Term Vacation Rentals (STVRs) in residential districts.

In favor were Gene-o Shipley, Ken Smith, Steve Highlander, Chip Baker and Jeff Eversole.

Against were Joe Graham, Greg Beck, Warren Mackey, David Sharpe, Lee Helton and Mike Chauncey.

The vote came after months of discussion and long listening sessions of citizen comments.

Commissioner Shipley said the rentals disturbed the peace of many neighborhoods and posed a threat to resident safety.

Commissioner Graham said it was a property rights issue, and he said several rentals in his neighborhood had replaced former run-down drug houses.

Chairman Eversole said it was an issue "that is not going away" and should best be settled at the state level.

Commissioner Helton said he would not want a rental next to his house, but he said he also felt that homeowners had property rights.

The resolution had applied only to the unincorporated part of Hamilton County.

If the resolution had passed, those who already were operating STVRs and those who had applied to do so would have been "grandfathered in."

The rentals would have been allowed in agricultural zones of five acres or more.

The commission last year put in rules that require annual inspections of STVRs and permits. Steps were taken to determine the exact number of STVRs operating out in the county.

Latest Headlines
County Commission Votes 6-5 Against Resolution Banning STVRs In Residential Districts
  • Breaking News
  • 6/5/2024
Lookouts Drop Tight Game To Trash Pandas
  • Sports
  • 6/5/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 6/5/2024
Darmecus Harris Gets 25-Year Sentence For Murder Of Marshon Langford
  • Breaking News
  • 6/4/2024
Collegedale Finalizes Budget; Commissioners Discuss New “Welcome to Collegedale” Signs
  • Breaking News
  • 6/4/2024
Groundbreaking For Stadium Planned For Late June Or Early July
  • Breaking News
  • 6/4/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/5/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BAKER, ... more

Darmecus Harris Gets 25-Year Sentence For Murder Of Marshon Langford
  • 6/4/2024

Darmecus Harris has been sentenced to serve 25 years in state prison for the 2019 murder of 40-year-old Marshon Langford. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Charges of felony murder ... more

Collegedale Finalizes Budget; Commissioners Discuss New “Welcome to Collegedale” Signs
  • 6/4/2024

On the second and final vote, with Commissioner Tonya Sadler voting in opposition, the Collegedale Commissioners passed the fiscal year 2024-2025 budget. Before the vote several items were ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/4/2024
Woman, 30, Shot On 4th Avenue On Saturday
  • 6/3/2024
Woman Escapes Burning Home Monday Morning
Woman Escapes Burning Home Monday Morning
  • 6/3/2024
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 6/3/2024
Gas Prices Drop 19.2 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 6/3/2024
Opinion
Take Time To Form The Hamilton County Audit Committee
  • 6/3/2024
Jerry Summers: Public Polls
Jerry Summers: Public Polls
  • 6/4/2024
Immigration: The Promise, Peril, And Desperate Need For Pragmatic Reform
  • 6/5/2024
The Real World Is Tough
  • 6/4/2024
Sad Situation When You Look At The Facts - And Response (5)
  • 6/2/2024
Sports
Lookouts Drop Tight Game To Trash Pandas
  • 6/5/2024
Lookouts Drop Series Finale To Smokies
Lookouts Drop Series Finale To Smokies
  • 6/3/2024
Randy Smith: He Called His Kid A Coward
Randy Smith: He Called His Kid A Coward
  • 6/3/2024
5 Home Runs Propel Top-Ranked Tennessee To Super Regionals
  • 6/2/2024
Lookouts Shut Out By Smokies On Saturday
  • 6/2/2024
Happenings
Chattanooga Zoo Hosts 8th Annual Ice Cream Safari June 15
Chattanooga Zoo Hosts 8th Annual Ice Cream Safari June 15
  • 6/4/2024
Diana Walters: Lessons I’ve Learned About Life
Diana Walters: Lessons I’ve Learned About Life
  • 6/5/2024
Life With Ferris: Mary Jane Is Welcome At The Table
Life With Ferris: Mary Jane Is Welcome At The Table
  • 6/3/2024
Boynton Lions Club Presents Duckett And Carlock Awards
Boynton Lions Club Presents Duckett And Carlock Awards
  • 6/5/2024
Tennessee Valley Lineman Rodeo Hosts Fun, Free Competition Friday-Saturday
  • 6/4/2024
Entertainment
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Features The McCrary Sisters Saturday
  • 6/5/2024
John “Papa” Gros Brings A New Orleans Party To Nightfall Friday
John “Papa” Gros Brings A New Orleans Party To Nightfall Friday
  • 6/4/2024
3 Sisters Festival 2024 Lineup Announced For Oct. 4 And 5
3 Sisters Festival 2024 Lineup Announced For Oct. 4 And 5
  • 6/3/2024
Best of Grizzard - Another Fear Of Flying
Best of Grizzard - Another Fear Of Flying
  • 6/4/2024
The Briars Perform At Cohutta General Store Friday
The Briars Perform At Cohutta General Store Friday
  • 6/2/2024
Opinion
Take Time To Form The Hamilton County Audit Committee
  • 6/3/2024
Jerry Summers: Public Polls
Jerry Summers: Public Polls
  • 6/4/2024
Immigration: The Promise, Peril, And Desperate Need For Pragmatic Reform
  • 6/5/2024
Dining
Acme Fusion Café Is Latest Dining Option At Cambridge Square
  • 5/28/2024
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Van Vending Service
  • 5/23/2024
Hot Chocolatier Faces Challenges
  • 5/15/2024
Business/Government
Vision Hospitality Group Opens Home2 Suites By Hilton Chattanooga/East Ridge
Vision Hospitality Group Opens Home2 Suites By Hilton Chattanooga/East Ridge
  • 6/4/2024
Poplar Springs Road Is Open; Stormwater Improvement Work Completed
Poplar Springs Road Is Open; Stormwater Improvement Work Completed
  • 6/4/2024
Officers Address Individual Yelling At Children - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/5/2024
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For May
  • 6/4/2024
The NAR Settlement – Do Buyers And Sellers Understand The Impact?
The NAR Settlement – Do Buyers And Sellers Understand The Impact?
  • 6/4/2024
Habitat Has Double Dedication Ceremony
Habitat Has Double Dedication Ceremony
  • 5/31/2024
Student Scene
Industrial Painting Pre-Apprenticeship Program Announced At CSCC
  • 6/4/2024
UTC School Of Nursing Simulation Program Receives Endorsement From Global Organization
UTC School Of Nursing Simulation Program Receives Endorsement From Global Organization
  • 6/4/2024
Southern Adventist University Wins AHA Award For Employee Health
Southern Adventist University Wins AHA Award For Employee Health
  • 6/4/2024
Living Well
City Of East Ridge Walk-A-Thon Celebrated National Senior Fitness Day
City Of East Ridge Walk-A-Thon Celebrated National Senior Fitness Day
  • 6/4/2024
Morning Pointe Senior Living, Garden Plaza Of Greenbriar Cove Offering 2nd Annual Senior Prom
Morning Pointe Senior Living, Garden Plaza Of Greenbriar Cove Offering 2nd Annual Senior Prom
  • 6/4/2024
Hamilton Medical Center Deploys New Germ-Zapping Robots
Hamilton Medical Center Deploys New Germ-Zapping Robots
  • 6/3/2024
Memories
Remembering TV Coverage Of The Riverbend Festival
Remembering TV Coverage Of The Riverbend Festival
  • 5/30/2024
Eddy Arnold – Fan Favorite For 7 Decades
Eddy Arnold – Fan Favorite For 7 Decades
  • 5/20/2024
Coal Mining History Offered At Good Old Days Museum On Saturday
Coal Mining History Offered At Good Old Days Museum On Saturday
  • 5/24/2024
Outdoors
Spring City And Ringgold Receive Local Foods Local Places Community REvitalization Technical Grant
  • 6/4/2024
Tennessee's Bobby Wilson Free Fishing Day Is Saturday
  • 6/4/2024
2024 WMA And Cherokee Quota Hunt Applications Open June 12-July 24
  • 6/4/2024
Travel
Nashville’s Big Back Yard: Hit The Back Roads For Music, Art, Nature, And Nostalgia
Nashville’s Big Back Yard: Hit The Back Roads For Music, Art, Nature, And Nostalgia
  • 5/29/2024
Tennessee Tourism Launches Statewide Road Cycling Program: Bike Tennessee
Tennessee Tourism Launches Statewide Road Cycling Program: Bike Tennessee
  • 5/23/2024
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Summer Exhibit, Wallace & Gromit: Get Cracking!
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Summer Exhibit, Wallace & Gromit: Get Cracking!
  • 5/22/2024
Church
Local Pastor And Daughter Featured In Documentary Filmed At Biltmore Estate
Local Pastor And Daughter Featured In Documentary Filmed At Biltmore Estate
  • 6/5/2024
Trek Thru Truth And Theme Fusion Debut New Renderings For Peter Walks On Water Exhibit
Trek Thru Truth And Theme Fusion Debut New Renderings For Peter Walks On Water Exhibit
  • 6/3/2024
Bob Tamasy: An Equal Opportunity Savior And Redeemer
Bob Tamasy: An Equal Opportunity Savior And Redeemer
  • 6/3/2024
Obituaries
Steve Robert O’Rear
Steve Robert O’Rear
  • 6/5/2024
Michele Leigh Jordan
Michele Leigh Jordan
  • 6/5/2024
Mary Elizabeth Hollingsworth Franklin Baker
Mary Elizabeth Hollingsworth Franklin Baker
  • 6/5/2024