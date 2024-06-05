County Commission Votes 6-5 Against Resolution Banning STVRs In Residential Districts

The County Commission on Wednesday morning voted 6-5 against a resolution that would have banned new Short Term Vacation Rentals (STVRs) in residential districts.

In favor were Gene-o Shipley, Ken Smith, Steve Highlander, Chip Baker and Jeff Eversole.

Against were Joe Graham, Greg Beck, Warren Mackey, David Sharpe, Lee Helton and Mike Chauncey.

The vote came after months of discussion and long listening sessions of citizen comments.

Commissioner Shipley said the rentals disturbed the peace of many neighborhoods and posed a threat to resident safety.

Commissioner Graham said it was a property rights issue, and he said several rentals in his neighborhood had replaced former run-down drug houses.

Chairman Eversole said it was an issue "that is not going away" and should best be settled at the state level.

Commissioner Helton said he would not want a rental next to his house, but he said he also felt that homeowners had property rights.

The resolution had applied only to the unincorporated part of Hamilton County.

If the resolution had passed, those who already were operating STVRs and those who had applied to do so would have been "grandfathered in."

The rentals would have been allowed in agricultural zones of five acres or more.

The commission last year put in rules that require annual inspections of STVRs and permits. Steps were taken to determine the exact number of STVRs operating out in the county.