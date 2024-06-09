Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, DISMOND DESHAUN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/05/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ASH, JUANYELL MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 04/01/1977

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 09/07/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM BROWN, ANTONIO DUANE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/02/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HUGHLEY, NAI KIYON JATAVIUS ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/30/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

EXTORTION JOHNSON, STARLA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 01/16/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION JOYNER, JAMARIE ADELL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/20/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT LLOYD, JASEY ZHANE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/26/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024

Charge(s):

CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE LOFTIES, JOSHUA CLAY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/19/1997

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES MCALLISTER, PHILLIP BRETT

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/10/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT (3RD)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

MCCANE, DARNELL LORENZO

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/29/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MCDANIEL, DAVID DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/21/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT PHINZEY, CODY AZELL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/16/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024

Charge(s):

KIDNAPPING

EVADING ARREST

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

RESISTING ARREST ROBERTS, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 02/10/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024

Charge(s):

ESCAPE

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION SANTIAGO, JULIO MEJIA

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/15/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SHEPPARD, JUANIDRA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/13/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT SHIPLEY, SKYLAR CHASE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/09/1996

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT SLAUGHTER, DEMETRIUS CORDARRO

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/12/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE TAYLOR, AKIRA IJEZ

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/16/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) THIEL, ANN MARIE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/25/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) WILLIAMS, KEVIN OSHAE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/26/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

