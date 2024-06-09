Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ASH, JUANYELL MONIQUE 
2013 JACKSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, ANTONIO DUANE 
4505 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BRUNO, VINCENT COLLINS 
5750 LAKE RESORT DR APT E 128 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DAVIS, CHARLES RONDAL 
3573 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 73 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

DIXSON, KIMBERLY RENAE 
9584 PRISCILLA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

FORD, TRAVIS COLBY 
4604 MAYFAIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GASPAR, WIELMAN GEILLERMO 
2628 CARR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

GOODLOW, JONNELL DESHAY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374071905 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

HUGHLEY, NAI KIYON JATAVIUS ALEXANDER 
8330 ELLIE PLAZA APT 5 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
EXTORTION

JOHNSON, BOBBY RAY 
2410 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044623 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

JOHNSON, STARLA MICHELLE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374072808 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LLOYD, JASEY ZHANE 
1226 FRANKLIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE

LOFTIES, JOSHUA CLAY 
6752 HARBOR CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374161010 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

MCALLISTER, PHILLIP BRETT 
9366 WEATHERVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT (3RD)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

MCCANE, DARNELL LORENZO 
5409 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MOTON, JAQUAN 
707 GEORGIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374022027 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT

PHINZEY, CODY AZELL 
1411 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
KIDNAPPING
EVADING ARREST
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RESISTING ARREST

RADO, ANDREW PHILLIP 
5810 VERGINA CIRCLE OOTLEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANTIAGO, JULIO MEJIA 
701 N GERMANTOWN RD APT 50 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SHEPPARD, JUANIDRA NICOLE 
812 WOODMORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112309 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

SHIPLEY, SKYLAR CHASE 
6036 MIDDLE VALLEY RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: 
ASSAULT

SIMMONS, ANTHONY COLE 
506 RANDALL STREET HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SLAUGHTER, DEMETRIUS CORDARRO 
5700 ROPER ST APT J11 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SMITH, PATRICIA SUE 
1113 LAY ST APT A CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STORY, SAMUEL JASON 
4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

THIEL, ANN MARIE 
139 HOOD CIR SODDY DAISY, 373794734 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

WILLIAMS, KEVIN OSHAE 
215 BROOK HOLLOW DR CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WISE, DERRICK ALONSO 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots:
ALLEN, DISMOND DESHAUN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/05/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
ASH, JUANYELL MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/01/1977
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/07/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM
BROWN, ANTONIO DUANE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/02/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HUGHLEY, NAI KIYON JATAVIUS ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/30/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • EXTORTION
JOHNSON, STARLA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/16/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JOYNER, JAMARIE ADELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/20/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
LLOYD, JASEY ZHANE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/26/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
LOFTIES, JOSHUA CLAY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/19/1997
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
MCALLISTER, PHILLIP BRETT
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/10/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT (3RD)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
MCCANE, DARNELL LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/29/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCDANIEL, DAVID DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
PHINZEY, CODY AZELL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/16/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • KIDNAPPING
  • EVADING ARREST
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • RESISTING ARREST
ROBERTS, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/10/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • ESCAPE
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
SANTIAGO, JULIO MEJIA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/15/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SHEPPARD, JUANIDRA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/13/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
SHIPLEY, SKYLAR CHASE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/09/1996
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
SLAUGHTER, DEMETRIUS CORDARRO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/12/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
TAYLOR, AKIRA IJEZ
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/16/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
THIEL, ANN MARIE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/25/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WILLIAMS, KEVIN OSHAE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/26/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING




