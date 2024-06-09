Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ASH, JUANYELL MONIQUE
2013 JACKSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWN, ANTONIO DUANE
4505 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BRUNO, VINCENT COLLINS
5750 LAKE RESORT DR APT E 128 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DAVIS, CHARLES RONDAL
3573 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 73 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
DIXSON, KIMBERLY RENAE
9584 PRISCILLA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FORD, TRAVIS COLBY
4604 MAYFAIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GASPAR, WIELMAN GEILLERMO
2628 CARR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
GOODLOW, JONNELL DESHAY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374071905
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
HUGHLEY, NAI KIYON JATAVIUS ALEXANDER
8330 ELLIE PLAZA APT 5 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
EXTORTION
JOHNSON, BOBBY RAY
2410 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044623
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
JOHNSON, STARLA MICHELLE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374072808
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LLOYD, JASEY ZHANE
1226 FRANKLIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
LOFTIES, JOSHUA CLAY
6752 HARBOR CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374161010
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
MCALLISTER, PHILLIP BRETT
9366 WEATHERVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT (3RD)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
MCCANE, DARNELL LORENZO
5409 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MOTON, JAQUAN
707 GEORGIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374022027
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
PHINZEY, CODY AZELL
1411 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
KIDNAPPING
EVADING ARREST
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RESISTING ARREST
RADO, ANDREW PHILLIP
5810 VERGINA CIRCLE OOTLEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANTIAGO, JULIO MEJIA
701 N GERMANTOWN RD APT 50 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SHEPPARD, JUANIDRA NICOLE
812 WOODMORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112309
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
SHIPLEY, SKYLAR CHASE
6036 MIDDLE VALLEY RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency:
ASSAULT
SIMMONS, ANTHONY COLE
506 RANDALL STREET HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SLAUGHTER, DEMETRIUS CORDARRO
5700 ROPER ST APT J11 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SMITH, PATRICIA SUE
1113 LAY ST APT A CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STORY, SAMUEL JASON
4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
THIEL, ANN MARIE
139 HOOD CIR SODDY DAISY, 373794734
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WILLIAMS, KEVIN OSHAE
215 BROOK HOLLOW DR CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WISE, DERRICK ALONSO
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLEN, DISMOND DESHAUN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/05/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ASH, JUANYELL MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/01/1977
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/07/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, ANTONIO DUANE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/02/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HUGHLEY, NAI KIYON JATAVIUS ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/30/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- EXTORTION
|
|JOHNSON, STARLA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/16/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|JOYNER, JAMARIE ADELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/20/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LLOYD, JASEY ZHANE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/26/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LOFTIES, JOSHUA CLAY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/19/1997
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|MCALLISTER, PHILLIP BRETT
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/10/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT (3RD)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
|
|MCCANE, DARNELL LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/29/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MCDANIEL, DAVID DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PHINZEY, CODY AZELL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/16/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024
Charge(s):
- KIDNAPPING
- EVADING ARREST
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- RESISTING ARREST
|
|ROBERTS, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/10/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024
Charge(s):
- ESCAPE
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|SANTIAGO, JULIO MEJIA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/15/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SHEPPARD, JUANIDRA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/13/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
|
|SHIPLEY, SKYLAR CHASE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/09/1996
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SLAUGHTER, DEMETRIUS CORDARRO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/12/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|TAYLOR, AKIRA IJEZ
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/16/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|THIEL, ANN MARIE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/25/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|WILLIAMS, KEVIN OSHAE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/26/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2024
Charge(s):
|