  • Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BILLINGSLEY, DARLENE RENEE 
3814 FAGAN STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HARASSMENT

BROOKS, PAMELA DIANE 
11315 FIRST ST APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH THE INTENT TO D

BRUMMITT, RYHEEM MELEIC 
2001 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045246 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURKE, CORY ALEXANDER 
5026 SHOALS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BURGLARY
ASSAULT

CARDENAS, KEVEN IVAN 
9224 MISTY RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BUMPER LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

CARTER, KORYUANNA 
8671 BLANCH RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

ELROD, DANIAL FREDRICK 
35 FREEDOM LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

FRANKS, WILLIAM ROBERT 
600 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

GASPAR, LUPE MARTIN 
1611 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073215 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

GOSNELL, DALE ANTHONY 
193 COUNTY RD 294 BRYANT, 35958 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI - ALCOHOL

GREEN, WILLIAM JOSHUA 
1040 TOMMIE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GUZMAN, LUIS ENRIQUE 
1648 HOPE LN APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAMILTON, GARRELL LANDRELL 
7372 BAYOU BEND CV MEMPHIS, 381253046 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARTGROVE, DAVID CHARLES 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ATTEMPT
INDECENT EXPOSURE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HENDRICKSON, REBECCA JEAN 
5002 DAYTON BLVD.

APT 11 REDBANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
STOP, FRISK, HALT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HOLLOWAY, JAMES RUSSELL 
205 S. MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HUGHLETT, THADEUS DEVONTA 
220 OAK ST Fayetteville, 302151817 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUNTER, SHANTON RAY 
2383 GALE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (THEFT OF PROPERTY )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

HYMES, RODNEY DEWAYNE 
1008 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

JACKSON, TERRENCE LAMONT 
1528 LILLIAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

JACKSON, ZECHARIAH DAVID 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

JIMENEZ MIRANDA, ARNULFO 
1811 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LACEY YOUNG, JAY DEVON 
1657 HAMLET DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

LAMBERT, FRANCOIS CHARLES 
8582 STREAMSIDE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LYNCH, CASEY NICOLE 
141 CASEY RD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

MCFARLAND, QUINODA ANTONIA 
201 EAST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO)

MCKIBBEN, CHRYSTION 
2120 CHESTNUT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MITCHELL, LARRY LAMAR 
6942 LOVE LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

MONFORT, LATASHA JEAN 
250 NORTHEND CIRCLE WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

MORGAN, STEVEN TYLER 
HOMELESS KNOXVILLE, 379314033 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MORTON, TRAVIS DEWAYNE 
1440 HWY 411 OLD FORT, 37362 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

NEAL, CRAIG DOUGLAS 
8741 CRESTBROOK CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ODMANN, SAVANNAH 
5425 MARION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

OVERTON, WESLEY BRAZELL 
HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
STALKING

PARKER, TIMOTHY RICHARD 
10864 LOOP RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCU

PEREZ VASQUEZ, NEFI WILTER 
2117 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RAMIREZ FRANCISCO, MARIO 
1244 COOLMONT DRIVE BRANDON, 33511 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: 
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

REED, AMY LEE 
328 CHEROKEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374054487 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ROACH, ELIZABETH RENEE 
7626 ASHTON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SAWYER, KATHRYN LEIGH 
1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD APT 244 CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SHANNON, THOMAS ALLAN 
4417 OAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SMITH, JEFFREY BRUCE 
1035 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374052631 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SPARKS, REBECCA L 
3226 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

STEELE, NATASHA DANIELLE 
4606 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VARGAS, REYNOSO JUAN 
3916 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

WATKINS, KRISTEN BROOKE 
1413 MCCALLIE FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 373797837 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

WATKINS, TRACY LAVETTE 
3212 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061838 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WIEDMANN, JEFFREY MARK 
3313 BENTON PIKE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY

WILLIAMS, ROBERT 
1413 CYPRESS STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

WOODS, PORSCHE RASHA 
2740 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BILLINGSLEY, DARLENE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 07/15/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • HARASSMENT
BROOKS, PAMELA DIANE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/29/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH THE INTENT TO D
BRUMMITT, RYHEEM MELEIC
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/29/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARDENAS, KEVEN IVAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/25/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • BUMPER LAW VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
CARTER, KORYUANNA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/06/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
ELROD, DANIAL FREDRICK
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/02/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FRANKS, WILLIAM ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 09/20/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
GASPAR, LUPE MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/04/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
GOSNELL, DALE ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/19/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DUI - ALCOHOL
GREEN, WILLIAM JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/12/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PARKER, TIMOTHY RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/24/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • (VIOLATION OF PROBATION) AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCU
RAMIREZ FRANCISCO, MARIO
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/15/1985
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
REED, AMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/03/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ROACH, ELIZABETH RENEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/19/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHANNON, THOMAS ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 05/26/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SMITH, JEFFREY BRUCE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/11/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SPARKS, REBECCA L
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/14/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
STEELE, NATASHA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/07/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WATKINS, KRISTEN BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/20/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
WATKINS, TRACY LAVETTE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 06/29/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WESTMORELAND, KELVIN LAQUON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/01/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WIEDMANN, JEFFREY MARK
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/20/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILLIAMS, ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/23/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
WOODS, PORSCHE RASHA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/16/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





 

