Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BILLINGSLEY, DARLENE RENEE
3814 FAGAN STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HARASSMENT
BROOKS, PAMELA DIANE
11315 FIRST ST APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH THE INTENT TO D
BRUMMITT, RYHEEM MELEIC
2001 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045246
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURKE, CORY ALEXANDER
5026 SHOALS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BURGLARY
ASSAULT
CARDENAS, KEVEN IVAN
9224 MISTY RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BUMPER LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
CARTER, KORYUANNA
8671 BLANCH RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
ELROD, DANIAL FREDRICK
35 FREEDOM LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FRANKS, WILLIAM ROBERT
600 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
GASPAR, LUPE MARTIN
1611 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073215
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
GOSNELL, DALE ANTHONY
193 COUNTY RD 294 BRYANT, 35958
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI - ALCOHOL
GREEN, WILLIAM JOSHUA
1040 TOMMIE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GUZMAN, LUIS ENRIQUE
1648 HOPE LN APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAMILTON, GARRELL LANDRELL
7372 BAYOU BEND CV MEMPHIS, 381253046
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARTGROVE, DAVID CHARLES
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ATTEMPT
INDECENT EXPOSURE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HENDRICKSON, REBECCA JEAN
5002 DAYTON BLVD.
APT 11 REDBANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
STOP, FRISK, HALT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HOLLOWAY, JAMES RUSSELL
205 S. MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HUGHLETT, THADEUS DEVONTA
220 OAK ST Fayetteville, 302151817
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUNTER, SHANTON RAY
2383 GALE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (THEFT OF PROPERTY )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
HYMES, RODNEY DEWAYNE
1008 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
JACKSON, TERRENCE LAMONT
1528 LILLIAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
JACKSON, ZECHARIAH DAVID
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
JIMENEZ MIRANDA, ARNULFO
1811 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LACEY YOUNG, JAY DEVON
1657 HAMLET DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
LAMBERT, FRANCOIS CHARLES
8582 STREAMSIDE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LYNCH, CASEY NICOLE
141 CASEY RD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
MCFARLAND, QUINODA ANTONIA
201 EAST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO)
MCKIBBEN, CHRYSTION
2120 CHESTNUT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MITCHELL, LARRY LAMAR
6942 LOVE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
MONFORT, LATASHA JEAN
250 NORTHEND CIRCLE WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
MORGAN, STEVEN TYLER
HOMELESS KNOXVILLE, 379314033
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MORTON, TRAVIS DEWAYNE
1440 HWY 411 OLD FORT, 37362
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
NEAL, CRAIG DOUGLAS
8741 CRESTBROOK CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ODMANN, SAVANNAH
5425 MARION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
OVERTON, WESLEY BRAZELL
HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
STALKING
PARKER, TIMOTHY RICHARD
10864 LOOP RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCU
PEREZ VASQUEZ, NEFI WILTER
2117 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RAMIREZ FRANCISCO, MARIO
1244 COOLMONT DRIVE BRANDON, 33511
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
REED, AMY LEE
328 CHEROKEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374054487
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ROACH, ELIZABETH RENEE
7626 ASHTON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SAWYER, KATHRYN LEIGH
1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD APT 244 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SHANNON, THOMAS ALLAN
4417 OAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SMITH, JEFFREY BRUCE
1035 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374052631
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SPARKS, REBECCA L
3226 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
STEELE, NATASHA DANIELLE
4606 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VARGAS, REYNOSO JUAN
3916 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
WATKINS, KRISTEN BROOKE
1413 MCCALLIE FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 373797837
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
WATKINS, TRACY LAVETTE
3212 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061838
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WIEDMANN, JEFFREY MARK
3313 BENTON PIKE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILLIAMS, ROBERT
1413 CYPRESS STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
WOODS, PORSCHE RASHA
2740 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|BILLINGSLEY, DARLENE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 07/15/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- HARASSMENT
|
|BROOKS, PAMELA DIANE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/29/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH THE INTENT TO D
|
|BRUMMITT, RYHEEM MELEIC
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/29/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CARDENAS, KEVEN IVAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/25/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- BUMPER LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|CARTER, KORYUANNA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/06/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|ELROD, DANIAL FREDRICK
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/02/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FRANKS, WILLIAM ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 09/20/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
|
|GASPAR, LUPE MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/04/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|GOSNELL, DALE ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/19/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GREEN, WILLIAM JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/12/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GUZMAN, LUIS ENRIQUE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/03/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HAMILTON, GARRELL LANDRELL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/01/1998
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARTGROVE, DAVID CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 03/15/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPT
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HENDRICKSON, REBECCA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/25/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
- STOP, FRISK, HALT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|HOLLOWAY, JAMES RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/29/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HUGHLETT, THADEUS DEVONTA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/27/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HUNTER, SHANTON RAY
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 08/18/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (THEFT OF PROPERTY )
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
|
|HYMES, RODNEY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/26/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
|
|JACKSON, TERRENCE LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/13/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|JACKSON, ZECHARIAH DAVID
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/06/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|GUZMAN, LUIS ENRIQUE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/03/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HAMILTON, GARRELL LANDRELL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/01/1998
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARTGROVE, DAVID CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 03/15/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPT
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HENDRICKSON, REBECCA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/25/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
- STOP, FRISK, HALT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|HOLLOWAY, JAMES RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/29/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HUGHLETT, THADEUS DEVONTA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/27/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HUNTER, SHANTON RAY
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 08/18/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (THEFT OF PROPERTY )
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
|
|HYMES, RODNEY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/26/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
|
|JACKSON, TERRENCE LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/13/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|JACKSON, ZECHARIAH DAVID
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/06/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|PARKER, TIMOTHY RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/24/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
- (VIOLATION OF PROBATION) AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCU
|
|RAMIREZ FRANCISCO, MARIO
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/15/1985
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|REED, AMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/03/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ROACH, ELIZABETH RENEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/19/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHANNON, THOMAS ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 05/26/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|SMITH, JEFFREY BRUCE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/11/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SPARKS, REBECCA L
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/14/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|STEELE, NATASHA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/07/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WATKINS, KRISTEN BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/20/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|WATKINS, TRACY LAVETTE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 06/29/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WESTMORELAND, KELVIN LAQUON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/01/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WIEDMANN, JEFFREY MARK
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/20/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/23/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|WOODS, PORSCHE RASHA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/16/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|