Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

BILLINGSLEY, DARLENE RENEE

3814 FAGAN STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HARASSMENT



BROOKS, PAMELA DIANE

11315 FIRST ST APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH THE INTENT TO D



BRUMMITT, RYHEEM MELEIC

2001 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045246

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BURKE, CORY ALEXANDER

5026 SHOALS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BURGLARY

ASSAULT



CARDENAS, KEVEN IVAN

9224 MISTY RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BUMPER LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



CARTER, KORYUANNA

8671 BLANCH RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



ELROD, DANIAL FREDRICK

35 FREEDOM LANE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



FRANKS, WILLIAM ROBERT

600 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE



GASPAR, LUPE MARTIN

1611 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073215

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY



GOSNELL, DALE ANTHONY

193 COUNTY RD 294 BRYANT, 35958

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DUI - ALCOHOL



GREEN, WILLIAM JOSHUA

1040 TOMMIE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GUZMAN, LUIS ENRIQUE

1648 HOPE LN APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HAMILTON, GARRELL LANDRELL

7372 BAYOU BEND CV MEMPHIS, 381253046

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARTGROVE, DAVID CHARLES

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ATTEMPT

INDECENT EXPOSURE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HENDRICKSON, REBECCA JEAN

5002 DAYTON BLVD.

APT 11 REDBANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankSTOP, FRISK, HALTDISORDERLY CONDUCTHOLLOWAY, JAMES RUSSELL205 S. MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYHUGHLETT, THADEUS DEVONTA220 OAK ST Fayetteville, 302151817Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HUNTER, SHANTON RAY2383 GALE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (THEFT OF PROPERTY )VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)HYMES, RODNEY DEWAYNE1008 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSEAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSEAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSEAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSEJACKSON, TERRENCE LAMONT1528 LILLIAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYJACKSON, ZECHARIAH DAVID727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)JIMENEZ MIRANDA, ARNULFO1811 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELACEY YOUNG, JAY DEVON1657 HAMLET DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONLAMBERT, FRANCOIS CHARLES8582 STREAMSIDE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELYNCH, CASEY NICOLE141 CASEY RD TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUMCFARLAND, QUINODA ANTONIA201 EAST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO)MCKIBBEN, CHRYSTION2120 CHESTNUT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMITCHELL, LARRY LAMAR6942 LOVE LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)MONFORT, LATASHA JEAN250 NORTHEND CIRCLE WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTMORGAN, STEVEN TYLERHOMELESS KNOXVILLE, 379314033Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARMORTON, TRAVIS DEWAYNE1440 HWY 411 OLD FORT, 37362Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffHARASSMENTNEAL, CRAIG DOUGLAS8741 CRESTBROOK CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAODMANN, SAVANNAH5425 MARION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)OVERTON, WESLEY BRAZELLHARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDERSTALKINGPARKER, TIMOTHY RICHARD10864 LOOP RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC Sheriff(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPEREZ VASQUEZ, NEFI WILTER2117 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTRAMIREZ FRANCISCO, MARIO1244 COOLMONT DRIVE BRANDON, 33511Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency:PUBLIC INTOXICATIONREED, AMY LEE328 CHEROKEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374054487Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONROACH, ELIZABETH RENEE7626 ASHTON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SAWYER, KATHRYN LEIGH1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD APT 244 CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYSHANNON, THOMAS ALLAN4417 OAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSMITH, JEFFREY BRUCE1035 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374052631Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSPARKS, REBECCA L3226 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)STEELE, NATASHA DANIELLE4606 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTVARGAS, REYNOSO JUAN3916 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEWATKINS, KRISTEN BROOKE1413 MCCALLIE FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 373797837Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORWATKINS, TRACY LAVETTE3212 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061838Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYWIEDMANN, JEFFREY MARK3313 BENTON PIKE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVOP THEFT OF PROPERTYWILLIAMS, ROBERT1413 CYPRESS STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)WOODS, PORSCHE RASHA2740 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

BILLINGSLEY, DARLENE RENEE

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 07/15/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HARASSMENT BROOKS, PAMELA DIANE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/29/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH THE INTENT TO D BRUMMITT, RYHEEM MELEIC

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/29/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARDENAS, KEVEN IVAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/25/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024

Charge(s):

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BUMPER LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED CARTER, KORYUANNA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/06/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) ELROD, DANIAL FREDRICK

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/02/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT FRANKS, WILLIAM ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 09/20/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE GASPAR, LUPE MARTIN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/04/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY GOSNELL, DALE ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/19/2002

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024

Charge(s):

DUI - ALCOHOL GREEN, WILLIAM JOSHUA

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/12/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PARKER, TIMOTHY RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 12/24/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024

Charge(s):

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCU RAMIREZ FRANCISCO, MARIO

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/15/1985

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION REED, AMY LEE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 12/03/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION ROACH, ELIZABETH RENEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/19/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHANNON, THOMAS ALLAN

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 05/26/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF SMITH, JEFFREY BRUCE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 04/11/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SPARKS, REBECCA L

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/14/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) STEELE, NATASHA DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 12/07/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WATKINS, KRISTEN BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/20/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR WATKINS, TRACY LAVETTE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 06/29/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WESTMORELAND, KELVIN LAQUON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/01/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WIEDMANN, JEFFREY MARK

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/20/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024

Charge(s):

VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY WILLIAMS, ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 11/23/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) WOODS, PORSCHE RASHA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/16/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/09/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





