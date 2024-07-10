Man And Woman Assaulted Early Wednesday Morning On Poplar Street Court; Suspect Is Arrested

A man and woman were assaulted on Poplar Street Court early Wednesday morning.

Chattanooga Police responded at 1:39 a.m. to a call of aggravated assault at the 1200 block of Poplar Street Court. When officers arrived, they found two victims, a 34-year-old man with multiple stab wounds and a 39-year-old woman with blunt-force trauma to the head.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. EMS transported them to a local hospital.





Due to the nature of the injuries, the CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation, and the CPD's Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.





The preliminary investigation shows that the suspect and the male victim got into an argument regarding clothing, in which the suspect hit the female victim and stabbed the male victim.





The Homicide Unit was able to identify 27-year-old Tezdris Russell as the suspect.





Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for a attempted first-degree murder.The suspect is in custody. This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues.



