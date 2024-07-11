Latest Headlines

Jury Rules In Favor Of Sheriff's Office In Wilkey Case

  • Thursday, July 11, 2024

A jury in Hamilton County Circuit Court on Wednesday returned a verdict in favor of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and former Deputy Daniel Wilkey.

In December of 2019, Maxwell Jarnagin, filed suit against Hamilton County and deputy Wilkey, alleging that he was ordered from his vehicle, handcuffed, and assaulted when his genital area was searched.

The jury deliberated for less than 30 minutes.

Sheriff Austin Garrett said, “The evidence in this case has now been presented from both sides and I would like to thank the jurors for their diligent deliberations in this matter and for rendering a verdict in favor of our agency and Hamilton County. Your Sheriff’s Office will continue to focus on leading the way by providing the highest level of law enforcement services available to our citizens, including safeguarding their well-being and most importantly, their constitutional rights.” 

The verdict encompassed everything and everyone involved in the case, the Sheriff's Office said. 

Latest Headlines
Sports Authority Approves Additional Steps Toward Stadium Construction
  • Breaking News
  • 7/11/2024
Jury Rules In Favor Of Sheriff's Office In Wilkey Case
  • Breaking News
  • 7/11/2024
Early Voting For Aug. 1 State And Federal Primaries Begins Friday
  • Breaking News
  • 7/11/2024
Commissioner Mackey Will Not Face Criminal Prosecution For $27,382 In "Questionable Expenses"
Commissioner Mackey Will Not Face Criminal Prosecution For $27,382 In "Questionable Expenses"
  • Breaking News
  • 7/11/2024
Biloxi Bats Overpower Lookouts
  • Sports
  • 7/11/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/11/2024
Breaking News
Early Voting For Aug. 1 State And Federal Primaries Begins Friday
  • 7/11/2024

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett reminds all registered Tennessee voters to utilize the early voting period and cast their ballot for the Aug. 1 State and Federal Primary and State and ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/11/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ANDERSON, ... more

Improvements Underway At Lookout Mountain Commons, Info Sought On Origin Of Historic Bell
Improvements Underway At Lookout Mountain Commons, Info Sought On Origin Of Historic Bell
  • 7/10/2024

This summer, the Lookout Mountain, Tn. Commons is being spruced up. Commissioner of Parks and Playgrounds Joe Hailey told the town commissioners that new sod has been put down on Johnson Field. ... more

Breaking News
Man And Woman Assaulted Early Wednesday Morning On Poplar Street Court; Suspect Is Arrested
Man And Woman Assaulted Early Wednesday Morning On Poplar Street Court; Suspect Is Arrested
  • 7/10/2024
Group Of Constitutional Officers, Commissioners Endorse Current GOP Local Legislative Delegation
Group Of Constitutional Officers, Commissioners Endorse Current GOP Local Legislative Delegation
  • 7/10/2024
Identity Given Of Couple Who Died In Murder-Suicide At Dunlap Nursing Home
  • 7/10/2024
Teen Who Was 17 At Time Of Piney Woods Murder Gets 17-Year Sentence
Teen Who Was 17 At Time Of Piney Woods Murder Gets 17-Year Sentence
  • 7/10/2024
County To Seek Judge's Ruling On How 1941 Act Applies Today
  • 7/10/2024
Opinion
Consider All Candidates For The Next Police Chief - And Response
  • 7/10/2024
Jerry Summers: Stolen Signs Season
Jerry Summers: Stolen Signs Season
  • 7/10/2024
Holding Their Breath
  • 7/11/2024
Remove Those Repulsive Campaign Signs - And Response
Remove Those Repulsive Campaign Signs - And Response
  • 7/11/2024
Patsy Hazlewood Is A Proven Conservative Leader
  • 7/11/2024
Sports
Biloxi Bats Overpower Lookouts
  • 7/11/2024
Randy Smith: Standing On The Promises
Randy Smith: Standing On The Promises
  • 7/10/2024
Lee Athletics Accomplishes Record-Setting Year
Lee Athletics Accomplishes Record-Setting Year
  • 7/10/2024
Shuckers Hand Lookouts 5-4 Loss
  • 7/10/2024
Lady Vols In The WNBA Update: July 9, 2024
Lady Vols In The WNBA Update: July 9, 2024
  • 7/10/2024
Happenings
Mini Farmers Market Returns Saturday To Red Bank City Park
  • 7/10/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Journey Of Discovery
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Journey Of Discovery
  • 7/10/2024
Jerry Summers: Jonathan Livingston Seagull – 2024
Jerry Summers: Jonathan Livingston Seagull – 2024
  • 7/11/2024
Registration Open For 2024 Concours d’Elegance And J. Willard Marriott Ferrari Club At 5th Annual Chattanooga Motorcar Festival
Registration Open For 2024 Concours d’Elegance And J. Willard Marriott Ferrari Club At 5th Annual Chattanooga Motorcar Festival
  • 7/11/2024
Did You Know? Gangs
Did You Know? Gangs
  • 7/10/2024
Entertainment
McLemore Songwriter Series Continues July 18 With The Voice Winner Javier Colón
McLemore Songwriter Series Continues July 18 With The Voice Winner Javier Colón
  • 7/10/2024
Horn-Powered Funk At Nightfall Friday
Horn-Powered Funk At Nightfall Friday
  • 7/10/2024
Meteorologist Clay Smith Re-joins Local 3 Storm Alert Team
Meteorologist Clay Smith Re-joins Local 3 Storm Alert Team
  • 7/8/2024
Ringgold Ramblers Perform At Cohutta General Store Friday
Ringgold Ramblers Perform At Cohutta General Store Friday
  • 7/8/2024
Remembering Longtime Broadcaster Bill Miller
Remembering Longtime Broadcaster Bill Miller
  • 7/7/2024
Opinion
Consider All Candidates For The Next Police Chief - And Response
  • 7/10/2024
Jerry Summers: Stolen Signs Season
Jerry Summers: Stolen Signs Season
  • 7/10/2024
Holding Their Breath
  • 7/11/2024
Dining
LAUNCH Gains Global Accolades, Acquires Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Building
LAUNCH Gains Global Accolades, Acquires Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Building
  • 7/5/2024
Freezing Food Class Offered By UT Extension July 9, 10, 13
Freezing Food Class Offered By UT Extension July 9, 10, 13
  • 7/5/2024
3 Local Students Receive Burger King Foundation Scholarships
  • 6/26/2024
Business/Government
JDH Company Relocates To East Ridge After 27 Years In Chattanooga
  • 7/11/2024
Jerele Neeld Elevated To City's Chief Information Officer
Jerele Neeld Elevated To City's Chief Information Officer
  • 7/9/2024
Local Financial Institutions Join To Promote Healthy Credit With 720 Literacy Program Event July 19
  • 7/9/2024
Real Estate
Planners Focusing On Increased Connectivity
  • 7/11/2024
Real Estate Transfers For July 4-10
  • 7/11/2024
Best Western On Lee Highway Sells For $6.1 Million
Best Western On Lee Highway Sells For $6.1 Million
  • 7/4/2024
Student Scene
Lee’s Summer Honors 2024 Welcomes Highest Enrollment Ever
Lee’s Summer Honors 2024 Welcomes Highest Enrollment Ever
  • 7/10/2024
Brandi Carpenter Presents Back To School Backpack Bash
Brandi Carpenter Presents Back To School Backpack Bash
  • 7/10/2024
First Students In GNTC’s New CNA Program To Graduate In July
First Students In GNTC’s New CNA Program To Graduate In July
  • 7/9/2024
Living Well
Erlanger And Shields Health Solutions Host Specialty Pharmacy Ribbon Cutting
Erlanger And Shields Health Solutions Host Specialty Pharmacy Ribbon Cutting
  • 7/10/2024
Parkridge Health System Welcomes Michele Miller As Assistant Chief Nursing Officer
Parkridge Health System Welcomes Michele Miller As Assistant Chief Nursing Officer
  • 7/10/2024
Parkridge Medical Center Completes 500th Heart Implant Procedure
  • 7/9/2024
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Joe Garagiola Remembers Joe Engel
  • 7/10/2024
Earl Freudenberg: Julius Parker’s Advice
Earl Freudenberg: Julius Parker’s Advice
  • 7/6/2024
PHOTOS: 2 Andrews Raiders Get White House Recognition
PHOTOS: 2 Andrews Raiders Get White House Recognition
  • 7/4/2024
Outdoors
Mill Line Trail Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Set For July 17
Mill Line Trail Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Set For July 17
  • 7/9/2024
Kayak Tour of Ringgold Gap and South Chickamauga Creek
  • 7/9/2024
U.S. Fish And Wildlife Service Seeks Comment On Proposed Critical Habitat For The Barrens Topminnow
  • 7/8/2024
Travel
Deep Roots: After 32 Years Charlene Nash Ends Her Time Tending The Tennessee Aquarium Garden
Deep Roots: After 32 Years Charlene Nash Ends Her Time Tending The Tennessee Aquarium Garden
  • 7/10/2024
Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River’s $275 Million Expansion Project Continues With Topping Out Ceremony Of New Hotel Tower
Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River’s $275 Million Expansion Project Continues With Topping Out Ceremony Of New Hotel Tower
  • 7/3/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Named One Of Best Mountain Town Resorts In US By HGTV
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Named One Of Best Mountain Town Resorts In US By HGTV
  • 7/2/2024
Church
Red Back Hymnal Singing Features McCray Dove And Sons
Red Back Hymnal Singing Features McCray Dove And Sons
  • 7/11/2024
Bob Tamasy: Discovering Strength Through Weakness
Bob Tamasy: Discovering Strength Through Weakness
  • 7/11/2024
Pray Chattanooga Hosts "Back2Life Back To School" Event Aug. 3 At Revive Church
Pray Chattanooga Hosts "Back2Life Back To School" Event Aug. 3 At Revive Church
  • 7/9/2024
Obituaries
Marlene Nasseff Jabaley
Marlene Nasseff Jabaley
  • 7/11/2024
Marjorie "Midge" Nelson Goodhue
Marjorie "Midge" Nelson Goodhue
  • 7/11/2024
Donald Eugene “Donnie” Alexander
Donald Eugene “Donnie” Alexander
  • 7/10/2024