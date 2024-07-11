Jury Rules In Favor Of Sheriff's Office In Wilkey Case

A jury in Hamilton County Circuit Court on Wednesday returned a verdict in favor of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and former Deputy Daniel Wilkey.

In December of 2019, Maxwell Jarnagin, filed suit against Hamilton County and deputy Wilkey, alleging that he was ordered from his vehicle, handcuffed, and assaulted when his genital area was searched.

The jury deliberated for less than 30 minutes.

Sheriff Austin Garrett said, “The evidence in this case has now been presented from both sides and I would like to thank the jurors for their diligent deliberations in this matter and for rendering a verdict in favor of our agency and Hamilton County. Your Sheriff’s Office will continue to focus on leading the way by providing the highest level of law enforcement services available to our citizens, including safeguarding their well-being and most importantly, their constitutional rights.”

The verdict encompassed everything and everyone involved in the case, the Sheriff's Office said.