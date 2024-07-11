Person Shot In East Ridge; Suspect Is Arrested

East Ridge Police responded to a person shot call on Boyd Street on Thursday around 11:43 a.m.

Officers encountered a suspect who was quickly detained without incident and then they began first aid on the victim.

The victim sustained wounds to one upper leg and one lower arm and was transported by EMS to a local hospital with injuries that are currently considered serious but non-life-threatening.

Marcus Kennemer was arrested for charges including aggravated assault and possession of a stolen firearm.