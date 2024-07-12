Latest Headlines

Family Dog Perishes In House Fire Early Friday Morning

  • Friday, July 12, 2024

A family lost its dog in a fire that destroyed their home early Friday morning.

A motorist called 911 at 2:53 a.m.reporting a house fire at 8937 Snow Hill Road in Ooltewah.

The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting a fully-involved house fire. Highway 58 VFD requested a mutual aid response for additional manpower. Tri-Community VFD and Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the fire scene.

Two adults were able to escape the home but their dog died in the fire.

Highway 58 fire officials reported no injuries but HCEMS was on the scene for potential injuries to the firefighters.

Damages are unknown and the house is a total loss.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

