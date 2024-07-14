Latest Headlines

East Ridge Setting Up Safe Haven Baby Box; Getting New $2,163,598 Fire Truck

  • Sunday, July 14, 2024
  • Gail Perry

Improvements continue to be made in the city of East Ridge, largely due to its status as a border region retail tourism development district from the state. The city qualified for this designation in 2012 because it borders another state and has an interstate running through it. Being a border region district allows East Ridge to receive 75 percent of the state sales taxes generated in the district in addition to the local option sales tax that the city receives. The tax money can be used to provide economic development incentives for businesses and infrastructure improvements that will be necessary to attract businesses.

East Ridge continues to take advantage of these benefits with several large projects currently in progress. . An $8 million bond issue has recently been closed. Of that, $6.5 million has been appropriated to build a new multi-purpose pavilion behind the city hall and the community center and $1.5 million has been allocated for making various upgrades at Camp Jordan Park. Mayor Brian Williams said that the $8 million bond will all be eligible for reimbursement from the city’s border region status.

City Manager Scott Miller said that the new East Ridge Animal Shelter is close to being completed. The interior should be finished by the end of next week and inspections are scheduled for July29 when the building will be considered substantially complete. Then furniture, fixtures and equipment will be installed and the shelter will be opened sometime in August.

Another project is widening North Mack Smith Road. EPB is installing wire on new poles in the area and underground wires are being placed. Next, gas line replacements will be done. All of this work should be finished by the end of July after which the road construction will begin.

The East Ridge Fire Department will be the first municipality in Hamilton County to install a Safe Haven Baby Box. It will be put at Station #1 and East Ridge will be one of only four cities in Tennessee to have one, said Fire Chief Mike Williams. He said it is important and he feels there is a great need because East Ridge is located on the state line and borders the city of Chattanooga. He said, "We do not want to find a baby in a dumpster or trash can. This is a way that someone can safely surrender a baby with no questions asked. The fire department location was chosen because it is staffed 24 hours every day."

The cost to install it will be $15,000, but Chief Williams said that the Craig Foundation will pay for the installation and all costs for the first three years. He said that the box is 100 percent safe and is climate controlled and has a camera inside. Once the doors are closed an alarm notifies dispatch who in turn immediately notifies the firefighters. Once the doors close the baby cannot be retrieved, however the mother has 30 days to petition the court to get her rights back. A baby that is left will first be taken to a medical facility for a health check and will then be turned over to the department of children's services. Chief Williams will ask the council for approval at the July 25 meeting.

At that meeting, amendments to the sign ordinance will also be made, specifically about lighting and store front displays. The proposed changes drew a room full of concerned business owners when it was on the June 13 agenda because some feared that there would be unintended consequences. It was the changes to store front displays, not lighting, that drew the most opposition. They are related to how much of the window area can be considered to be an advertising sign. In some cases conforming to the new ordinance would requirer the business owner to renovate the building. The city manager wants to put the public on notice that these issues will be on the agenda of the next meeting on July 25.

In regular business, the council voted to approve the purchase of a new ladder truck for the fire department. Chief Williams said it will be replacing a 1993 ladder truck that was original equipment from the time when the fire department was taken over by the city. Parts are no longer available for the 30-year-old truck, so it cannot be repaired and it did not pass the last inspection. The lead time for building a new truck is 40-41 months and the city will pay $2,163,598, which includes a savings of $173,853 if $1 million is paid up front when it is ordered. This is the largest purchase that the fire department has ever made, said the chief. It is expected to last for over 20 years. When the truck is delivered in three years, the city manager said a decision will be made whether to get a loan or to pay for it from the fund balance, which he said is now at a healthy $12,300,000.

Mayor Brian Williams proclaimed July 10 as Leona Lucille Culpepper Day in East Ridge to celebrate the day she turned 105. She grew up in East Ridge, moved away and then returned and now lives one mile from her childhood home.

Latest Headlines
East Ridge Setting Up Safe Haven Baby Box; Getting New $2,163,598 Fire Truck
  • Breaking News
  • 7/14/2024
Lookouts Allow Seven Unanswered Runs In 7-5 Loss To Shuckers
  • Sports
  • 7/14/2024
Golf Notebook: Senior Amateur Qualifier Brings Lookout Mountain Club Into Spotlight
Golf Notebook: Senior Amateur Qualifier Brings Lookout Mountain Club Into Spotlight
  • Sports
  • 7/14/2024
Mensah, Marsh Combine To Power Red Wolves Past Kickers
Mensah, Marsh Combine To Power Red Wolves Past Kickers
  • Sports
  • 7/14/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/14/2024
1 Killed, 1 Seriously Injured In Wreck On Evensville Mountain In Rhea County
  • Breaking News
  • 7/14/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/14/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BARNES, ... more

Local Officials Respond To Shooting At Trump Rally
  • 7/13/2024

Local officials issued statements after a shooting in Butler, Pa. Saturday evening at a Trump rally. F ormer President Donald Trump was shot in the right ear. Officials are calling it an assassination ... more

Tennessee AG Skrmetti Agrees With Upholding Birth Certificate Policy
  • 7/13/2024

“Whether someone can change the sex on their birth certificate is a matter for each state to decide,” said Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti. “While other states have taken different ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/13/2024
City Unveils Preserved 27-Acre Wooded Site Near Shallowford Road
City Unveils Preserved 27-Acre Wooded Site Near Shallowford Road
  • 7/12/2024
Washington To Plead Guilty To Distributing Fentanyl Analogue
  • 7/12/2024
Former Chattanooga Police Chief Does Not Appear For Criminal Arraignment
Former Chattanooga Police Chief Does Not Appear For Criminal Arraignment
  • 7/12/2024
Family Dog Perishes In House Fire Early Friday Morning
Family Dog Perishes In House Fire Early Friday Morning
  • 7/12/2024
Opinion
My Morning Prayer
  • 7/14/2024
We Need More People To Step Up To Run For Office
  • 7/13/2024
Not Related, But Keep Digging
  • 7/12/2024
A House Joint Resolution We Should All Be Made Aware Of
  • 7/12/2024
Profiles Of Valor: Michael Murphy
Profiles Of Valor: Michael Murphy
  • 7/12/2024
Sports
Lookouts Allow Seven Unanswered Runs In 7-5 Loss To Shuckers
  • 7/14/2024
Golf Notebook: Senior Amateur Qualifier Brings Lookout Mountain Club Into Spotlight
Golf Notebook: Senior Amateur Qualifier Brings Lookout Mountain Club Into Spotlight
  • 7/14/2024
Mensah, Marsh Combine To Power Red Wolves Past Kickers
Mensah, Marsh Combine To Power Red Wolves Past Kickers
  • 7/14/2024
Weathers Captures Second Men’s Metro Championship
Weathers Captures Second Men’s Metro Championship
  • 7/13/2024
Bradley County's George Paddles At World Championships
  • 7/13/2024
Happenings
Chattanooga Festival Of Black Arts And Ideas Celebrates 100th Birthday Of James Baldwin
  • 7/13/2024
Doug Daugherty: The Economy Of Chattanooga: Baseline 1816 – 1835
  • 7/14/2024
School Board Chairman Joe Smith Says Problems "Are With The House, Not The Schools"
School Board Chairman Joe Smith Says Problems "Are With The House, Not The Schools"
  • 7/12/2024
PHOTOS: Music Man On Signal Mountain
PHOTOS: Music Man On Signal Mountain
  • 7/14/2024
C.S. Lewis Society Hosts Lecture July 16
C.S. Lewis Society Hosts Lecture July 16
  • 7/13/2024
Entertainment
Glenn Miller Orchestra Returns To Choo Choo City
Glenn Miller Orchestra Returns To Choo Choo City
  • 7/13/2024
CSO's 24-25 Season Kicks Off Sept. 26
  • 7/12/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 7/12/2024
The Peterson Brothers Play At TVFCU Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 7/11/2024
Horn-Powered Funk At Nightfall Friday
Horn-Powered Funk At Nightfall Friday
  • 7/10/2024
Opinion
My Morning Prayer
  • 7/14/2024
We Need More People To Step Up To Run For Office
  • 7/13/2024
Not Related, But Keep Digging
  • 7/12/2024
Dining
LAUNCH Gains Global Accolades, Acquires Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Building
LAUNCH Gains Global Accolades, Acquires Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Building
  • 7/5/2024
Freezing Food Class Offered By UT Extension July 9, 10, 13
Freezing Food Class Offered By UT Extension July 9, 10, 13
  • 7/5/2024
3 Local Students Receive Burger King Foundation Scholarships
  • 6/26/2024
Business/Government
Catoosa County GOP Sending 3 Delegates To Republican National Convention
Catoosa County GOP Sending 3 Delegates To Republican National Convention
  • 7/12/2024
Unum Group Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.420 Per Share Of Its Common Stock
  • 7/12/2024
Man Forgot To Let Police Know He Found His Vehicle - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 7/14/2024
Real Estate
Pratt Planning Development Across From Magnolia Farms On East Brainerd Road
  • 7/11/2024
Subdivision With 119 Lots Planned On 78.4 Acres On Ooltewah-Ringgold Road
  • 7/11/2024
Planners Focusing On Increased Connectivity
  • 7/11/2024
Student Scene
Lee’s Summer Honors 2024 Welcomes Highest Enrollment Ever
Lee’s Summer Honors 2024 Welcomes Highest Enrollment Ever
  • 7/10/2024
Brandi Carpenter Presents Back To School Backpack Bash
Brandi Carpenter Presents Back To School Backpack Bash
  • 7/10/2024
First Students In GNTC’s New CNA Program To Graduate In July
First Students In GNTC’s New CNA Program To Graduate In July
  • 7/9/2024
Living Well
Northside Neighborhood House Elects New Board For 2024-2025
  • 7/12/2024
Acts Revealed For Morning Pointe Foundation’s July 29 Seniors Got Talent Show
Acts Revealed For Morning Pointe Foundation’s July 29 Seniors Got Talent Show
  • 7/11/2024
Erlanger And Shields Health Solutions Host Specialty Pharmacy Ribbon Cutting
Erlanger And Shields Health Solutions Host Specialty Pharmacy Ribbon Cutting
  • 7/10/2024
Memories
The Civil War Experiences of Robert M. Magill Enhanced
  • 7/13/2024
Earl Freudenberg: Joe Garagiola Remembers Joe Engel
  • 7/10/2024
Earl Freudenberg: Julius Parker’s Advice
Earl Freudenberg: Julius Parker’s Advice
  • 7/6/2024
Outdoors
Access Changes To A Portion Of North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area Announced
  • 7/12/2024
Mill Line Trail Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Set For July 17
Mill Line Trail Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Set For July 17
  • 7/9/2024
Kayak Tour of Ringgold Gap and South Chickamauga Creek
  • 7/9/2024
Travel
Exploring Kentucky: The Farmer And Yew Dell
Exploring Kentucky: The Farmer And Yew Dell
  • 7/12/2024
Deep Roots: After 32 Years Charlene Nash Ends Her Time Tending The Tennessee Aquarium Garden
Deep Roots: After 32 Years Charlene Nash Ends Her Time Tending The Tennessee Aquarium Garden
  • 7/10/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 45: Orange County 2
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 45: Orange County 2
  • 7/6/2024
Church
Red Back Hymnal Singing Features McCray Dove And Sons
Red Back Hymnal Singing Features McCray Dove And Sons
  • 7/11/2024
Youth Recognition Sunday At Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church Is July 14
  • 7/12/2024
Bob Tamasy: Discovering Strength Through Weakness
Bob Tamasy: Discovering Strength Through Weakness
  • 7/11/2024
Obituaries
David E. Henderson
David E. Henderson
  • 7/14/2024
Michael Logon Thomason
Michael Logon Thomason
  • 7/13/2024
Paul Lamar Winston
Paul Lamar Winston
  • 7/12/2024