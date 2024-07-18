Man Wanted For Vehicular Homicide Is Captured In Nashville After Extensive Chattanooga Search

A man wanted in Nashville for vehicular homicide was captured Thursday in Nashville after an extensive Chattanooga search.

Ulises Raigoza Martinex was located at a motel in Nashville.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, along with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners, had searched for Martinez throughout the afternoon and evening Wednesday until the early morning hours on Thursday. During this time, over 70 law enforcement personnel utilizing a variety of resources followed up on leads, tips from the public, and intelligence as to the whereabouts of Martinez.

The local search was called off on Friday morning.

Martinez was wanted for the traffic death of a restaurant owner in Nashville that happened in June. He also picked up several felonies during a vehicle chase that ended in the vicinity of Audubon Acres. Martinez was able to escape on foot.