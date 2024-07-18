Latest Headlines

Tennessee Wins In Court Of Appeals In Case Defending Tennessee Children

  • Thursday, July 18, 2024

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced on Thursday that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit ruled in favor of the state in Friends of George’s, Inc. v. Mulroy—a case involving a constitutional challenge to Tennessee’s Adult Entertainment Act.

Last summer, a federal district court halted enforcement of the law in Shelby County. The Sixth Circuit concluded that the district court was mistaken, explaining that “there is no constitutional interest in exhibiting indecent material to minors.”

“Tennessee’s Adult Entertainment Act has been consistently misrepresented since its adoption,” said Tennessee Attorney General Skrmetti. “As a state overflowing with world-class artists and musicians, Tennessee respects the right to free expression. But as the Court noted, Tennessee’s ‘harmful to minors’ standard is constitutionally sound and Tennessee can absolutely prohibit the exhibition of obscene material to children. The Court of Appeals focused on what the law actually says and ordered the case dismissed.”

You can read the opinion here.

Red Bank Has Public Meeting July 25 About Comprehensive Plans For The City
Tennessee Aquarium President And CEO Keith Sanford Announces Retirement
Red Bank Conducting Studies Leading To Large Projects
Lindsey Hollis Captures Her 3rd CWGA Individual City Championship
Annual Gathering Of Medal Of Honor Recipients Is Coming To Chattanooga In 2025
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced on Thursday that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit ruled in favor of the state in Friends of George’s, Inc. v. Mulroy —a case ... more

Red Bank Has Public Meeting July 25 About Comprehensive Plans For The City
  • 7/18/2024

The city of Red Bank is conducting studies for many large projects that will guide the city for years to come. A presentation of a comprehensive plan for the city as a whole, will be given at ... more

Red Bank Conducting Studies Leading To Large Projects
  • 7/18/2024

The city of Red Bank is conducting studies for many large projects that will guide the city for years to come. A presentation of a comprehensive plan for the city as a whole will be given at ... more

Early Voting For Aug. 1 State, Federal Primaries, And County General Elections Continues Through July 27
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
Commissioner Graham Says Citizens Should Sue The County Over Acre Requirement For STVRs
Teenager Drowns At Blue Hole In Soddy Daisy
City Councilwoman Jenny Hill Announces Re-Election Campaign For District 2
RPA And The Modern Liberal Agenda: A Misfit For Hamilton County’s Conservative Values - And Response (2)
My Morning Prayer
Vote For Sherrie Guinn Ford For School Board District 11
Ben Daugherty Is Passionate About Our Children's Success
Why I'm Voting For Tammy Barnes For District 1 School Board
Lindsey Hollis Captures Her 3rd CWGA Individual City Championship
Mocs Fan Fest Set For August 4th At Finley
Impressive Academic Honors Continue For Lee Women's Golf Team
Mocs Football Preview: Stocked Up Linebackers Room
Sage Hill Investors And Chattanooga Football Club Celebrate Official Groundbreaking For New Headquarters
Chattanooga River Games Set July 26
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Adjusting To Change
Life With Ferris: Signal Mountain Partners With White Oak Bicycle Co-op
Doug Daugherty: Boy Builders Of Brainerd
Splash Summer Arts Festival Set For Aug. 17 In Miller Park
Guitar Rocker Jax Hollow Performs At Nightfall July 19
New Series In Miller Park Offers Opportunities To “Take A Break”
Best of Grizzard- Run For Public Office
"Hippie Chick Twang" Live Music Event At MACC Is Aug. 15
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Features Big Bam Boom: Hall & Oates Tribute Band
RPA And The Modern Liberal Agenda: A Misfit For Hamilton County’s Conservative Values - And Response (2)
My Morning Prayer
Vote For Sherrie Guinn Ford For School Board District 11
New Local Eateries Include Acme Fusion Café, Blackstone Grill
Vegan Chef Challenge Lands In Chattanooga
The Five Star Food Fight Returns To Chattanooga Market July 21
Urban League Of Greater Chattanooga Releases 2024 State Of Black Chattanooga Report
2 HCSO Deputies Receive Star Of Life Awards From CECA
Disorder Over Unleashed Dog - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
Abandoned Warehouse Turned To Quaint Apartments Is Couple's Labor Of Love
Real Estate Transfers For July 11-17
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Nominations Now Open For Tennessee Early Educator Awards
Twin Brothers Build Foundations For Construction Careers At GNTC
From Military Service And Building Cyclotrons – Chris Jones, Advanced Technologies Instructor At Cleveland State
A Lineage Of Care At Southern Adventist University: The Johnson Family
Dementia Support Ministry Educational Session Offered July 27
Sand Volleyball Fundraiser For Austin Hatcher Pediatric Cancer Set For July 27
The Civil War Experiences of Robert M. Magill Enhanced
Earl Freudenberg: Joe Garagiola Remembers Joe Engel
Earl Freudenberg: Julius Parker’s Advice
White Oak Mountain Ranger: June
Major League Fishing Reveals Lakes Chickamauga And Nickajack As Bass Pro Tour Stage Four Venues In 2025
Mill Line Trail Dedicated With Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Chattanooga Zoo Celebrates Birth Of 1st Red Panda Cub In 8 Years
Nightlife: After-Hours At The Tennessee Aquarium Set For Aug. 23
Summertime Spectacle Returns: The Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival
Bob Tamasy: Golden Anniversaries Don't Come Along Every Day
"Why Should I Preach About The End Times?" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
Worship Night 2024 With Stephen McWhirter At Silverdale Baptist Church Set For Sept. 26
Wanda Faye Bailey
William Eugene Hargraves
Dorothy Burrow Hale
