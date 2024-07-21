Home In Sale Creek Destroyed By Fire Sunday Afternoon

photo by Sale Creek VFD Chief Adam Gaither photo by Sale Creek VFD Chief Adam Gaithe photo by Sale Creek VFD Chief Adam Gaithe photo by Sale Creek VFD Chief Adam Gaithe Previous Next

A home in Sale Creek was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon.A motorist called 911 reporting a fire underneath a porch of a home at 2:37 p.m. today. Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to 515 Coleman Cemetery Road (Sale Creek) and arrived on the scene reporting a fully involved house and car fire.Firefighters conducted a defensive attack to contained the fire to the structure and vehicle.No injuries were reported and HCEMS Medic 2 stood by on the scene for any potential injuries to the first responders.The cause of the fire will be investigated by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.Sale Creek VFD Fire Chief Adam Gaither reported there was no electricity at the home. The homeowners were using generators and propane tanks to power their home.The Red Cross was requested to the scene to take care of two adults with their emergency needs.