Latest Headlines

City Planning To Donate Airport Inn On Lee Highway To Group That Plans Permanent Supportive Housing

  • Wednesday, July 24, 2024

A development partnership is planning to convert the city-owned former Airport Inn at 7725 Lee Highway into 75 units of permanent supportive housing.

The team consists of a partnership between Woodbine Community Organization and Nelson Community Partners.

The city's Housing, Educational and Housing Facility Board on Monday approved up to $10 million in tax-exempt bonds for the Airport Landing project.

The city, which earlier bought the run-down motel for $2,785,000, is being asked to donate the property. The donation is on the City Council's agenda for next Tuesday.

Richard Beeland, deputy director of city Economic and Community Development, said a community meeting is set Friday on the project.

City Councilman Darrin Ledford said, "There was a community process before and it was not pretty."

He and Chairman Chip Henderson questioned why the council has to act before getting full information from the public.

Mr. Beeland said there is a July 31 deadline to apply for low income housing tax credits. He said the project just now came together. He said he would provide the council with a summary of the public meeting.

He said final approval on the bonds would come later when it is determined more precisely how much is needed for the project.

The city earlier considered fixing up the building and hiring out the management.

Officials earlier said no city money would be involved in the purchase. It was made with proceeds of the American Rescue Plan (federal stimulus funds). However, officials earlier had said city funds would be involved in ongoing operation of the motel.

Officials said of the new project, "Through a complete renovation of the building and site, the project will provide approximately 75 units of permanent supportive housing, onsite amenities space, and space for community partners and service providers.

"One hundred percent of the units are intended to be supported by project based vouchers and leased through Chattanooga's Coordinated Entry System. Woodbine Community Organization and our property management partner, Emerald Housing Management, will collaborate with local service providers to bring wrap-around supportive services to the site.

"The project will be primarily funding through up to $10 million of tax-exempt bonds and low income housing tax credits, and additionally supported through available affordable housing grant funds.

"The project will incorporate many of the best practices in trauma-informed design (TID), guided by industry-leading experts at Shopworks Architecture. TId centers dignity, hope and self-esteem; empowerment and personal control; safety, security and privacy; peace of mind; community and connection; and joy, beauty and mean.

"This will include reorienting the ground floor unit entrances to a central corridor and main lobby for better access control and safety, incorporating natural finishes and daylighting, and ensuring resident control over their environment including light, temperature and sound.

"The project will also pursue sustainability and energy-efficiency measures including low-flow plumbing fixtures, LED lighting, EnergyStar windows, and rooftop solar panels. Additionally, we will create outdoor amenity spaces for residents and support better stormwater management.

"Ultimately, the project will transform a blighted, abandoned property into a community asset and permanent home for approximately 75 households in need of deeply affordable and supportive housing.

"The development team consists of a partnership between Woodbine Community Organization and Nelson Community Partners. Woodbine Community Organization has decades of experience in developing, owning, managing and providing services for affordable housing developments. For this reason, WCO will own the general partner in the project. Nelson Community Partners will act as lead developer in the project as well as asset manager. In addition to its extensive community development and affordable housing experience, NCP has partnered with the leading providers of permanent supportive housing across Tennessee to develop over 150 units across three projects since 2020."

Latest Headlines
CWGA Results From Tuesday at Brown Acres
  • Sports
  • 7/24/2024
Chattanooga Tennis Adds International Prospect, Matej Laibl
  • Sports
  • 7/24/2024
Covenant Athletes Earn Post Season Academic Awards
  • Sports
  • 7/24/2024
UTC Athletics Adds To Staff
  • Sports
  • 7/24/2024
Lady Flames Hoops, Lacrosse Earn Academic Honors
  • Sports
  • 7/24/2024
Judge Sentences Longtime Swindler To 6 Years In Federal Prison
  • Breaking News
  • 7/24/2024
Breaking News
Top Hamilton County Salaries For 2024
  • 7/25/2024

Here are the top Hamilton County salaries for 2024: Employee Name Job Description Annual Salary COGSWELL, STEVEN C COUNTY MEDICAL EXAMINER 265,200.00 ... more

Judge Sentences Longtime Swindler To 6 Years In Federal Prison
  • 7/24/2024

A man who prosecutors said has been involved in swindles over many years was sentenced to serve 72 months in federal prison. The sentencing range for John Bragg, II, 47, was 41-51 months, ... more

Stevenson, Ala., Woman Gets 18 Months In Federal Prison For COVID Relief Fraud
  • 7/24/2024

A 29-year-old Stevenson, Ala., woman has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for defrauding the government of over $85,000 in COVID relief funds. Meghan Pittman appeared before Judge ... more

Breaking News
Former Rep. Joanne Favors Endorses Coonrod For 28th District House Seat
  • 7/24/2024
4 Teens Jump From Stolen Car After Early Morning Pursuit By Sheriff's Deputies
  • 7/24/2024
2 Teens Get Reduced Charges In 2022 Slaying Of 21-Year-Old Cleveland Man
2 Teens Get Reduced Charges In 2022 Slaying Of 21-Year-Old Cleveland Man
  • 7/24/2024
Signal Mountain Council Not Convinced James Boulevard Needs Lower Speed Limit
  • 7/24/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/24/2024
Opinion
Our New Zoning Plan
  • 7/21/2024
There Are Still Some Good People
  • 7/21/2024
Top Ten Reasons Why Patsy Hazlewood Is An Anti-Parental Rights Candidate - And Response (2)
  • 7/24/2024
It's All About The Cusp
  • 7/24/2024
Statement From Walker County Democratic Party
  • 7/22/2024
Sports
Randy Smith: 2024 SEC Preview Part I
Randy Smith: 2024 SEC Preview Part I
  • 7/24/2024
Neyland Entertainment District Project Awarded To 865 Neyland Project Team
Neyland Entertainment District Project Awarded To 865 Neyland Project Team
  • 7/24/2024
Chattanooga FC's Jean Antoine Competes In MLS All-Star Skills Challenge
Chattanooga FC's Jean Antoine Competes In MLS All-Star Skills Challenge
  • 7/24/2024
Lookouts Offense Unable To Get Going In 4-1 Loss
  • 7/24/2024
Bradley County's Ryan Casteel Retires From Professional Baseball
  • 7/24/2024
Happenings
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Ordinary Conversation
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Ordinary Conversation
  • 7/24/2024
Haletown Fire Awarded Anheuser-Busch Water Grant
Haletown Fire Awarded Anheuser-Busch Water Grant
  • 7/24/2024
Did You Know? Sycophant
Did You Know? Sycophant
  • 7/24/2024
Chattanooga Horse Photographer Elected To PPA Council
Chattanooga Horse Photographer Elected To PPA Council
  • 7/24/2024
2 New Art Exhibits Opening In Dalton On Aug. 2
2 New Art Exhibits Opening In Dalton On Aug. 2
  • 7/24/2024
Entertainment
Local Soul, Funk And R&B At Nightfall July 26
Local Soul, Funk And R&B At Nightfall July 26
  • 7/23/2024
Mike Farris And The Fortunate Few Play At TVFCU Riverfront Nights Saturday
Mike Farris And The Fortunate Few Play At TVFCU Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 7/23/2024
New Jewel Awards Recognizes Local Schools And Their Performing Arts
New Jewel Awards Recognizes Local Schools And Their Performing Arts
  • 7/23/2024
Electronic Artist From Dayton Has Single Pre-Release For Upcoming Album
Electronic Artist From Dayton Has Single Pre-Release For Upcoming Album
  • 7/19/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 7/19/2024
Opinion
Our New Zoning Plan
  • 7/21/2024
There Are Still Some Good People
  • 7/21/2024
Top Ten Reasons Why Patsy Hazlewood Is An Anti-Parental Rights Candidate - And Response (2)
  • 7/24/2024
Dining
New Local Eateries Include Acme Fusion Café, Blackstone Grill
  • 7/18/2024
Vegan Chef Challenge Lands In Chattanooga
  • 7/16/2024
The Five Star Food Fight Returns To Chattanooga Market July 21
The Five Star Food Fight Returns To Chattanooga Market July 21
  • 7/15/2024
Business
Dalton Fire Department Promotes 4 New Captains
Dalton Fire Department Promotes 4 New Captains
  • 7/23/2024
Sam Elliott Named Chair-Elect Of Tennessee Bar Foundation
Sam Elliott Named Chair-Elect Of Tennessee Bar Foundation
  • 7/23/2024
Richard Headrick Nearing 50 Years At Chattanooga Funeral Home
Richard Headrick Nearing 50 Years At Chattanooga Funeral Home
  • 7/24/2024
Real Estate
Abandoned Warehouse Turned To Quaint Apartments Is Couple's Labor Of Love
Abandoned Warehouse Turned To Quaint Apartments Is Couple's Labor Of Love
  • 7/16/2024
Real Estate Transfers For July 11-17
  • 7/18/2024
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 7/18/2024
Student Scene
Chattanooga State Students Win Medals At National SkillsUSA Competition In Atlanta
  • 7/24/2024
Chattanooga Preparatory School Announces Chattanooga 300
  • 7/24/2024
Davis Among Graduates Celebrated At Piedmont University Summer Commencement
  • 7/24/2024
Living Well
The Lantern At Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center Of Excellence, East Hamilton Construction Progressing On Campus Expansion
The Lantern At Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center Of Excellence, East Hamilton Construction Progressing On Campus Expansion
  • 7/24/2024
CHI Memorial To Celebrate 20 Years Of Pink!
CHI Memorial To Celebrate 20 Years Of Pink!
  • 7/24/2024
Austin Hatcher Foundation Hosts Annual Grief Camp To Support Families Affected By Childhood Cancer
  • 7/24/2024
Memories
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 1
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 1
  • 7/22/2024
Remembering Chattanooga Police Sergeant Dennis Pedigo
Remembering Chattanooga Police Sergeant Dennis Pedigo
  • 7/20/2024
The Civil War Experiences of Robert M. Magill Enhanced
  • 7/13/2024
Outdoors
Hamilton County Parks And Recreation Seeks Community Input Naming New Disc Golf Course
  • 7/23/2024
City Of Chattanooga To Improve Jack Benson Heritage Park
  • 7/19/2024
Major League Fishing Reveals Lakes Chickamauga And Nickajack As Bass Pro Tour Stage Four Venues In 2025
  • 7/18/2024
Travel
Tennessee Tourism Breaks $30 Billion In Visitor Spending In 2023, Creating A Record Tax Benefit For Tennesseans
  • 7/23/2024
An Intro To Industry: McDonald Mill And Dam
  • 7/19/2024
Chattanooga Zoo Celebrates Birth Of 1st Red Panda Cub In 8 Years
Chattanooga Zoo Celebrates Birth Of 1st Red Panda Cub In 8 Years
  • 7/18/2024
Church
Swanee River Boys Had Strong Chattanooga Ties
Swanee River Boys Had Strong Chattanooga Ties
  • 7/24/2024
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes A Little Fire Is Just What We Need
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes A Little Fire Is Just What We Need
  • 7/22/2024
'The End Times And Last Days' Is The Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God Sunday
  • 7/24/2024
Obituaries
Gerald Ray Bryant
Gerald Ray Bryant
  • 7/24/2024
George “Larry” Blanks
George “Larry” Blanks
  • 7/24/2024
Toni Ann Green Munsey
Toni Ann Green Munsey
  • 7/24/2024