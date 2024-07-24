4 Teens Jump From Stolen Car After Early Morning Pursuit By Sheriff's Deputies

Four teens were apprehended after a pursuit by sheriff deputies on Wednesday morning. At approximately 4:20 a.m., deputies were advised to be on the lookout for a Hyundai Elantra with heavy rear-end damage that left an altercation at the Circle K gas station on Shallowford Road. Deputies were already looking for a stolen Elantra matching a similar description with rear-end damage that fled from deputies in the Hixson area into downtown earlier in the night.The Elantra in that incident had been involved in a pursuit after it was associated with a nearby shots-fired call reported to the Chattanooga Police Department.

Deputies located the vehicle, which had several occupants, as it turned onto North Chamberlain Road from Glass Street. As other units moved in to assist, the vehicle began running traffic lights and a pursuit ensued with the vehicle continuing to Wilcox Boulevard and Riverside Drive. The vehicle eventually came to rest at the intersection of Riverfront Parkway and Windtower Drive after the driver failed to negotiate several curbs causing significant damage to the vehicle’s tires.

As the car came to rest, four individuals immediately jumped from the vehicle and fled on foot. However, HCSO deputies and downtown Chattanooga patrol officers were able to quickly apprehend all four suspects.