4 Teens Jump From Stolen Car After Early Morning Pursuit By Sheriff's Deputies

  Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Four teens were apprehended after a pursuit by sheriff deputies on Wednesday morning.
At approximately 4:20 a.m., deputies were advised to be on the lookout for a Hyundai Elantra with heavy rear-end damage that left an altercation at the Circle K gas station on Shallowford Road.
Deputies were already looking for a stolen Elantra matching a similar description with rear-end damage that fled from deputies in the Hixson area into downtown earlier in the night.
The Elantra in that incident had been involved in a pursuit after it was associated with a nearby shots-fired call reported to the Chattanooga Police Department.
Deputies located the vehicle, which had several occupants, as it turned onto North Chamberlain Road from Glass Street. As other units moved in to assist, the vehicle began running traffic lights and a pursuit ensued with the vehicle continuing to Wilcox Boulevard and Riverside Drive.
The vehicle eventually came to rest at the intersection of Riverfront Parkway and Windtower Drive after the driver failed to negotiate several curbs causing significant damage to the vehicle’s tires.
As the car came to rest, four individuals immediately jumped from the vehicle and fled on foot. However, HCSO deputies and downtown Chattanooga patrol officers were able to quickly apprehend all four suspects.
The driver was found to be a 16-year-old male. A female passenger, age 15, was found to be listed as a missing person from Chattanooga with active juvenile attachments. The two remaining passengers were 13 and 16 years old.
It was later determined the vehicle was not the same stolen Hyundai that fled earlier, but the ignition in this vehicle was destroyed and a USB cord was being used to operate the switch. A records check showed it had been reported stolen from an apartment complex in Chattanooga two weeks earlier.
Neyland Entertainment District Project Awarded To 865 Neyland Project Team
  • 7/24/2024
Randy Smith: 2024 SEC Preview Part I
  • 7/24/2024
2 Teens Get Reduced Charges In 2022 Slaying Of 21-Year-Old Cleveland Man
Firefighters Busy Monday Night At 2 Companies With Fires, Acid Spill
Randy Smith: 2024 SEC Preview Part I
Neyland Entertainment District Project Awarded To 865 Neyland Project Team
Chattanooga FC's Jean Antoine Competes In MLS All-Star Skills Challenge
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Ordinary Conversation
Haletown Fire Awarded Anheuser-Busch Water Grant
Did You Know? Sycophant
2 New Art Exhibits Opening In Dalton On Aug. 2
423 Chain Breakers and Library Launch Nightfall Program for Youth
Local Soul, Funk And R&B At Nightfall July 26
Mike Farris And The Fortunate Few Play At TVFCU Riverfront Nights Saturday
New Jewel Awards Recognizes Local Schools And Their Performing Arts
Electronic Artist From Dayton Has Single Pre-Release For Upcoming Album
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Sam Elliott Named Chair-Elect Of Tennessee Bar Foundation
Richard Headrick Nearing 50 Years At Chattanooga Funeral Home
Abandoned Warehouse Turned To Quaint Apartments Is Couple's Labor Of Love
Original Songs, Magic Tricks Among Selections At Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent Show
UTC Police Department Collecting Electronics To Support Abuse Victims
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 1
Remembering Chattanooga Police Sergeant Dennis Pedigo
Swanee River Boys Had Strong Chattanooga Ties
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes A Little Fire Is Just What We Need
Gloria And Bill Hartshorn
Joshua Daniel Keiser
Nell Eileen Smith Brown
