Some Soddy Daisy Residents Riled About Planned Cement Plant; Owner Says It Is Ideal Site

Some Soddy Daisy residents are riled about a plan to put a ready mix cement plant on Igou Ferry Road near the Sequoyah Nuclear Plant.

County Commissioner Gene-O Shipley, on his Facebook page, said, "Talking to lots of folks the past several days, and I greatly appreciate all of the feedback. I can say one thing's for certain, I don't reckon I'd want a cement plant in my neighborhood, so I don't expect others to want one either."

Darrell Jones, of Guild, Tn., said it would be an ideal location for the plant, saying it is across from the nuclear plant and some distance from residential areas.

He said it would be a mobile plant and would not require him to get a building permit.

The County Commission takes up the issue next Wednesday.

The request for the site of over 19 acres is to convert part of the current M-2 zoned area to M-1 and allow a concrete batch plant to operate on the parcel.

Currently, the site contains a pasture, warehouse, and industrial RV park serving the nuclear plant, Mr. Jones said.

Commissioner Shipley also said, "We put together a map for those that don't know about the upcoming vote Wednesday. It shows the location of the proposed cement plant, two large nearby neighborhoods, as well as the location of a recently approved large neighborhood."

The staff of the Regional Planning Agency recommended denial of the request, saying, "The request is not compatible with the adjacent residential land uses because the M-1 District permits heavy industrial uses like blast furnaces, recycling, oil refining, and slaughterhouses that can cause nuisances to adjacent property. The current M-2 District is more compatible because it permits uses that are less intense such as warehousing, wholesaling, restaurants and agricultural.



"Even if the application is approved with conditions to limit nuisances, it will set a precedent for future requests. Approving 19 acres of M-1 zoned property encourage other properties in the area to rezone to M-1 which is the most intense zone in the

County.

"Based on the applicant’s narrative, it is unclear why the 19 acres is needed for a portable recycling operation. The applicant may want to consider rezoning a smaller portion of the property in the future possibly located away from the residential-developed property and more closely define the access point and area of use.



"There is no land use plan for the area to provide guidance on introducing high intensity industrial to the area so staff is recommending to deny the request. RPA staff is currently conducting a Comprehensive Plan for Hamilton County which will provide future guidance for a change of use or zoning on this site."