Wade Batson Elevated To Hamilton County EMS Director

  • Wednesday, July 3, 2024

County Mayor Weston Wamp on Wednesday announced his appointment of current Deputy Director Wade Batson as the next director of Hamilton County Emergency Medical Service, succeeding retiring director John Miller.

A veteran paramedic with more than three decades of service with HCEMS, Mr. Batson is set to formally take the helm of HCEMS on July 10 pending a confirmation vote from the Board of Commissioners.

County Mayor Wamp said, “Wade has proven himself throughout his career as one of the finest paramedics in our region, and he’s ready to lead HCEMS as the department prepares to launch a new overdose quick response that we believe will save even more lives.

"As a Hixson High school grad and consummate Hamilton County public servant, his familiarity with our entire county will be critical to his success leading HCEMS, which is the only agency that responds to the scene of serious incidents in every jurisdiction.”

Born and raised in Hamilton County, Mr. Batson graduated from Hixson High in 1988 and set his sights on emergency medical technician (EMT) school at Chattanooga State. Two years later, he landed his first job as an EMT with the Chattanooga Fire Department and began paramedic school, where he graduated in the same training class as Director Miller before joining HCEMS in July 1992.

In 1998, Mr. Batson was promoted to lieutenant and began his journey rising through the ranks with his promotion to captain in 2002, assistant chief in 2017, and was appointed as deputy director of HCEMS in 2021.

Mr. Batson was recognized as Paramedic of the Year in 2000 and went on to receive several additional awards including Medical Call of the Year in 2003, the Patriot Award in 2015, the Children’s Emergency Care Alliance (CECA) TN Star of Life First Responder Award in 2020, and Trauma Call of the Year in 2021.

He said, “I’m honored to be considered as the next director of a department I’ve devoted my entire adult life to–a true career service where a young medic can work hard and go on to lead the next generation of first responders.

“I look forward to building on Director Miller’s legacy and am incredibly grateful to Mayor Wamp and the County Commission for the opportunity to be at the helm of this revered group of medical professionals.”

The County Commission will vote on the appointment at their meeting next Wednesday.

