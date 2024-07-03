14-Year-Old Boy Shot While Playing With A Gun Wednesday Morning In Rossville

A boy, 14, was shot Wednesday morning in Rossville.

Deputies from the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office responded at approximately 9:30 a.m. to a residence on Neal Drive. The incident involved the boy who sustained a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies located the victim and immediately began life-saving measures in conjunction with emergency medical personnel. The victim was transported to TC Thompson Children's Hospital, where he underwent surgery upon arrival. His condition is guarded.

The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the cause and nature of this incident.

Initial reports are that a 14-year-old and a 12-year-old were playing with a firearm which discharged, striking the 14-year-old.