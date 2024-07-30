Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ADAMS, NYCHELLE

15 WEST MIDDLEBROOK DR APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ANDERSON, AUSTIN REIGHN

143 LYTLE RD LOT 36 ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



ASHLEY, JAMES QUINTAY

4716 TARPON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



BISHOP, JESSE AARRON

311 SIMMONS TAWZER RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307072670

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BOYD, LYDELL LEVON

2110 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CARPENTER, ROBERT AUSTIN

171 DUCKTOWN ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE



CARPENTER, TAMMY RENEE

7181 FLAGRIDGE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



CATALFO, CHRISTOPHER LEE

628 MONTGOMERY RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

FALSE IMPRISONMENT



COLE, JERMICHAEL LEE

1206 SHOLAR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING



CRIBB, EMILY GALE

799 SPRING MEDOW DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DELAP, TREVOR ALAN

268 HILLVIEW DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



DOBBS, LANDIS CARLISE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI

DUI



DODSON, JOSEPH ALLEN

635 COPPINGER COVE RD HOMELESS SEQUATCHIE, 37374

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



DUCKETT, KENAN ISAIAH

3410 MYRA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

UNL.

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSSESSION OF MARJIUANADUPRE, MELISSA A1018 DAYTON MOUNTAIN HWY DAYTON, 373212874Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONEVADING ARRESTFORTSON, MARCUS DEWAYNE1711 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO, GA)GARCIA, RIGOBERTO COJ1713 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYGARTH, RUFUS EUGENE2310 E 4TH ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAGASPAR, WIELMAN GEILLERMO2628 CARR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GATLIN, TONY DEWAYNE8702 RIVERCOVE DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENTHARRIS, AMBER RENEE143 LYTLE RD LOT 36 ROSSVILLE, 37401Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYHAWKINS, LEBRON P2000E 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTHOLEWINSKI, BRADLEY ALLAN421 RETRO HUGHES RD BAKEWELL, 37373Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARHUGHLEY, ANDRE LAMAR2502 IVEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONJEFFERSON, KENYELL DEWAYNE4712 COLONIAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEKING, GABRIEL BRENT2 GRACIE AVE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEKYLE, ASHLEY TRENNE1726 WILSON ST APP. A CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARENO PROOF OF INSURANCELANHAM, CAROLYN JILL2609 Suck Creek Ln Chattanooga, 374059747Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARLAYMON MAHAFFEY, CHRISTOPHER BLEVINS2627 HIXSON PIKE APT 230 HIXSON, 37415Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTASSAULTASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONLOPEZ CHIVALAN, ELIAS3835 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSELUCE, SHAINA NICOLE211 BLOCKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCDUFFY, CAMERON S5220 HICKORY WOODS LN Hixson, 373433949Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY COEMPLOYING FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF DANGEROUS FMILO, CHRISTOPHER MANUEL83 CREEKS JEWELL DR ROSSVILLE, 37306Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEARMOORER, JAMARIYON LADARRIUS3936 DAHILA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PEREZ, FRANKLIN MARIO-ORTIZ3125 E AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374153048Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PEREZ DUENAS, GLORIA JUDITH3604 5TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTROWAN, RICHARD BLAKE7953 BURGUNDY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCHILD NEGLECTCHILD NEGLECTSHIFLET, MELINDA ANN8695 DAISY DALLAS ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUVIOLATION OF PROBATION( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLEDSUVIOLATION OF PROBATIO (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE IIIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASHOEMAKER, MORGAN LYNDSEY5204 VILLAGE GARDEN DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSUTTON, SHAMIRACLE LATICE5209 TANNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TAZEWELL, TIAUNA1806 CARSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL SIMULATIONTHEFT OF IDENTITYTONEY, KIWON MARQUIST1103 SHERIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTTRAMMELL, ALICIA DENISE5500 CENTRAL AVE UNIT V CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WARE, MONTAVIOUS G1215 RADMOOR DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, NYCHELLE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/15/2005

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ANDERSON, AUSTIN REIGHN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/07/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY ARNOLD, MARTREL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/15/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION ASHLEY, JAMES QUINTAY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/30/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY BISHOP, JESSE AARRON

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/05/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOYD, LYDELL LEVON

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/11/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CARPENTER, ROBERT AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/21/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE CATALFO, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 12/14/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

FALSE IMPRISONMENT COLE, JERMICHAEL LEE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/31/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING CRIBB, EMILY GALE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/13/1982

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DELAP, TREVOR ALAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/03/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE DODSON, JOSEPH ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/10/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION DOLBERRY, ANTHONY DUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/30/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN JACKSON CO, GA) DUCKETT, KENAN ISAIAH

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/23/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024

Charge(s):

UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

POSSESSION OF MARJIUANA DUPRE, MELISSA A

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/03/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

EVADING ARREST FORTSON, MARCUS DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/25/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO, GA) FREEMAN, MELVIN REDDERICK

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 05/31/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING GARCIA, RIGOBERTO COJ

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/22/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY GASPAR, WIELMAN GEILLERMO

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/28/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GATLIN, TONY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 08/04/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT

HARRIS, AMBER RENEE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/23/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HAWKINS, LEBRON P

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/28/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HIGGINS, SCOTTY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/28/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,

FAILURE TO APPEAR HOLEWINSKI, BRADLEY ALLAN

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 07/01/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HORTON, KEITH OBRYANT

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 12/09/1966

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JEFFERSON, KENYELL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/10/1979

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE KING, GABRIEL BRENT

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/22/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE KYLE, ASHLEY TRENNE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/04/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE LANHAM, CAROLYN JILL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/10/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LUCE, SHAINA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/04/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCDUFFY, CAMERON S

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/07/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO

EMPLOYING FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF DANGEROUS F MILO, CHRISTOPHER MANUEL

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 01/13/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR MOORER, JAMARIYON LADARRIUS

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/04/2003

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEREZ, FRANKLIN MARIO-ORTIZ

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/20/1997

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROWAN, RICHARD BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/14/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT SCARBROUGH, DAVID

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 09/09/1964

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SHIFLET, MELINDA ANN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/05/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLEDSU

VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE III

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SHOEMAKER, MORGAN LYNDSEY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/28/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF SUTTON, SHAMIRACLE LATICE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/15/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TAZEWELL, TIAUNA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/07/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

THEFT OF IDENTITY

TONEY, KIWON MARQUIST

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/05/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT TRAMMELL, ALICIA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/07/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WARE, MONTAVIOUS G

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/12/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



