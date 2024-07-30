Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ADAMS, NYCHELLE 
15 WEST MIDDLEBROOK DR APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ANDERSON, AUSTIN REIGHN 
143 LYTLE RD LOT 36 ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ASHLEY, JAMES QUINTAY 
4716 TARPON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

BISHOP, JESSE AARRON 
311 SIMMONS TAWZER RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307072670 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOYD, LYDELL LEVON 
2110 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CARPENTER, ROBERT AUSTIN 
171 DUCKTOWN ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

CARPENTER, TAMMY RENEE 
7181 FLAGRIDGE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CATALFO, CHRISTOPHER LEE 
628 MONTGOMERY RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

COLE, JERMICHAEL LEE 
1206 SHOLAR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING

CRIBB, EMILY GALE 
799 SPRING MEDOW DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DELAP, TREVOR ALAN 
268 HILLVIEW DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DOBBS, LANDIS CARLISE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
DUI

DODSON, JOSEPH ALLEN 
635 COPPINGER COVE RD HOMELESS SEQUATCHIE, 37374 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DUCKETT, KENAN ISAIAH 
3410 MYRA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNL.

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF MARJIUANA

DUPRE, MELISSA A 
1018 DAYTON MOUNTAIN HWY DAYTON, 373212874 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
EVADING ARREST

FORTSON, MARCUS DEWAYNE 
1711 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO, GA)

GARCIA, RIGOBERTO COJ 
1713 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

GARTH, RUFUS EUGENE 
2310 E 4TH ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

GASPAR, WIELMAN GEILLERMO 
2628 CARR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GATLIN, TONY DEWAYNE 
8702 RIVERCOVE DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT

HARRIS, AMBER RENEE 
143 LYTLE RD LOT 36 ROSSVILLE, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HAWKINS, LEBRON P 
2000E 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HOLEWINSKI, BRADLEY ALLAN 
421 RETRO HUGHES RD BAKEWELL, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HUGHLEY, ANDRE LAMAR 
2502 IVEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

JEFFERSON, KENYELL DEWAYNE 
4712 COLONIAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

KING, GABRIEL BRENT 
2 GRACIE AVE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

KYLE, ASHLEY TRENNE 
1726 WILSON ST APP. A CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

LANHAM, CAROLYN JILL 
2609 Suck Creek Ln Chattanooga, 374059747 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

LAYMON MAHAFFEY, CHRISTOPHER BLEVINS 
2627 HIXSON PIKE APT 230 HIXSON, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LOPEZ CHIVALAN, ELIAS 
3835 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

LUCE, SHAINA NICOLE 
211 BLOCKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCDUFFY, CAMERON S 
5220 HICKORY WOODS LN Hixson, 373433949 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO
EMPLOYING FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF DANGEROUS F

MILO, CHRISTOPHER MANUEL 
83 CREEKS JEWELL DR ROSSVILLE, 37306 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MOORER, JAMARIYON LADARRIUS 
3936 DAHILA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEREZ, FRANKLIN MARIO-ORTIZ 
3125 E AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374153048 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEREZ DUENAS, GLORIA JUDITH 
3604 5TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

ROWAN, RICHARD BLAKE 
7953 BURGUNDY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT

SHIFLET, MELINDA ANN 
8695 DAISY DALLAS ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLEDSU
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE III
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SHOEMAKER, MORGAN LYNDSEY 
5204 VILLAGE GARDEN DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SUTTON, SHAMIRACLE LATICE 
5209 TANNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TAZEWELL, TIAUNA 
1806 CARSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF IDENTITY

TONEY, KIWON MARQUIST 
1103 SHERIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

TRAMMELL, ALICIA DENISE 
5500 CENTRAL AVE UNIT V CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WARE, MONTAVIOUS G 
1215 RADMOOR DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

