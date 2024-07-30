Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ADAMS, NYCHELLE
15 WEST MIDDLEBROOK DR APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ANDERSON, AUSTIN REIGHN
143 LYTLE RD LOT 36 ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ASHLEY, JAMES QUINTAY
4716 TARPON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BISHOP, JESSE AARRON
311 SIMMONS TAWZER RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307072670
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOYD, LYDELL LEVON
2110 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CARPENTER, ROBERT AUSTIN
171 DUCKTOWN ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
CARPENTER, TAMMY RENEE
7181 FLAGRIDGE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CATALFO, CHRISTOPHER LEE
628 MONTGOMERY RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
COLE, JERMICHAEL LEE
1206 SHOLAR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
CRIBB, EMILY GALE
799 SPRING MEDOW DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DELAP, TREVOR ALAN
268 HILLVIEW DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DOBBS, LANDIS CARLISE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
DUI
DODSON, JOSEPH ALLEN
635 COPPINGER COVE RD HOMELESS SEQUATCHIE, 37374
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DUCKETT, KENAN ISAIAH
3410 MYRA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNL.
CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF MARJIUANA
DUPRE, MELISSA A
1018 DAYTON MOUNTAIN HWY DAYTON, 373212874
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
EVADING ARREST
FORTSON, MARCUS DEWAYNE
1711 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO, GA)
GARCIA, RIGOBERTO COJ
1713 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
GARTH, RUFUS EUGENE
2310 E 4TH ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
GASPAR, WIELMAN GEILLERMO
2628 CARR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GATLIN, TONY DEWAYNE
8702 RIVERCOVE DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT
HARRIS, AMBER RENEE
143 LYTLE RD LOT 36 ROSSVILLE, 37401
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HAWKINS, LEBRON P
2000E 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOLEWINSKI, BRADLEY ALLAN
421 RETRO HUGHES RD BAKEWELL, 37373
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HUGHLEY, ANDRE LAMAR
2502 IVEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
JEFFERSON, KENYELL DEWAYNE
4712 COLONIAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KING, GABRIEL BRENT
2 GRACIE AVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KYLE, ASHLEY TRENNE
1726 WILSON ST APP. A CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
LANHAM, CAROLYN JILL
2609 Suck Creek Ln Chattanooga, 374059747
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
LAYMON MAHAFFEY, CHRISTOPHER BLEVINS
2627 HIXSON PIKE APT 230 HIXSON, 37415
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LOPEZ CHIVALAN, ELIAS
3835 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LUCE, SHAINA NICOLE
211 BLOCKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCDUFFY, CAMERON S
5220 HICKORY WOODS LN Hixson, 373433949
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO
EMPLOYING FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF DANGEROUS F
MILO, CHRISTOPHER MANUEL
83 CREEKS JEWELL DR ROSSVILLE, 37306
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MOORER, JAMARIYON LADARRIUS
3936 DAHILA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PEREZ, FRANKLIN MARIO-ORTIZ
3125 E AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374153048
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PEREZ DUENAS, GLORIA JUDITH
3604 5TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
ROWAN, RICHARD BLAKE
7953 BURGUNDY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
SHIFLET, MELINDA ANN
8695 DAISY DALLAS ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLEDSU
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE III
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SHOEMAKER, MORGAN LYNDSEY
5204 VILLAGE GARDEN DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SUTTON, SHAMIRACLE LATICE
5209 TANNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TAZEWELL, TIAUNA
1806 CARSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF IDENTITY
TONEY, KIWON MARQUIST
1103 SHERIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
TRAMMELL, ALICIA DENISE
5500 CENTRAL AVE UNIT V CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WARE, MONTAVIOUS G
1215 RADMOOR DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAMS, NYCHELLE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/15/2005
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ANDERSON, AUSTIN REIGHN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ARNOLD, MARTREL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/15/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|ASHLEY, JAMES QUINTAY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/30/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|BISHOP, JESSE AARRON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/05/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BOYD, LYDELL LEVON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/11/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|CARPENTER, ROBERT AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/21/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
|
|CATALFO, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 12/14/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|
|COLE, JERMICHAEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/31/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|CRIBB, EMILY GALE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/13/1982
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DELAP, TREVOR ALAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/03/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|DODSON, JOSEPH ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/10/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DOLBERRY, ANTHONY DUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/30/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN JACKSON CO, GA)
|
|DUCKETT, KENAN ISAIAH
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/23/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024
Charge(s):
- UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF MARJIUANA
|
|DUPRE, MELISSA A
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/03/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- EVADING ARREST
|
|FORTSON, MARCUS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/25/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO, GA)
|
|FREEMAN, MELVIN REDDERICK
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 05/31/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GARCIA, RIGOBERTO COJ
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/22/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
|
|GASPAR, WIELMAN GEILLERMO
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/28/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GATLIN, TONY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/04/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT
|
|HARRIS, AMBER RENEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HAWKINS, LEBRON P
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/28/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HIGGINS, SCOTTY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/28/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|HOLEWINSKI, BRADLEY ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/01/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HORTON, KEITH OBRYANT
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 12/09/1966
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JEFFERSON, KENYELL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/10/1979
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|KING, GABRIEL BRENT
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/22/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|KYLE, ASHLEY TRENNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/04/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
|
|LANHAM, CAROLYN JILL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/10/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LUCE, SHAINA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/04/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCDUFFY, CAMERON S
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/07/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO
- EMPLOYING FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF DANGEROUS F
|
|MILO, CHRISTOPHER MANUEL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/13/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|MOORER, JAMARIYON LADARRIUS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/04/2003
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PEREZ, FRANKLIN MARIO-ORTIZ
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/20/1997
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROWAN, RICHARD BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/14/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024
Charge(s):
- CHILD NEGLECT
- CHILD NEGLECT
|
|SCARBROUGH, DAVID
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 09/09/1964
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SHIFLET, MELINDA ANN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/05/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLEDSU
- VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE III
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SHOEMAKER, MORGAN LYNDSEY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/28/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|SUTTON, SHAMIRACLE LATICE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/15/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TAZEWELL, TIAUNA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/07/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
|
|TONEY, KIWON MARQUIST
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/05/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|TRAMMELL, ALICIA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/07/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WARE, MONTAVIOUS G
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/12/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|