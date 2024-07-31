Development Resource Center Reopens

The Development Resource Center (DRC), situated at 1250 Market St., will reopen today (Wednesday).

Officials said, "We thank our teams who worked diligently from home or temporary offices and to Outdoor Chattanooga for hosting the LDO intake staff.

"Thank you for your patience, we look forward to serving our community members beginning today."

The center, that is a "one stop shop" for local development with joint city and county offices, closed last week, and officials said air monitoring effects were underway.

Employees said there was an incident in which smoke got into the offices.