Man, 35, Shot At East Lake Courts After Altercation

A 35-year-old man was shot at East Lake Courts on Tuesday night.
At 10:24 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 2200 block of E. 24th Street Court. While on the scene, CPD officers located the victim with a gunshot wound.
Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded. EMS transported him to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation and the Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.
Police said, "The preliminary investigation reveals that an unidentified suspect got into an altercation with the victim when the suspect fired shots at the victim."