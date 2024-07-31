Man, 35, Shot At East Lake Courts After Altercation

A 35-year-old man was shot at East Lake Courts on Tuesday night.

At 10:24 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 2200 block of E. 24th Street Court. While on the scene, CPD officers located the victim with a gunshot wound.



Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded. EMS transported him to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation and the Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.