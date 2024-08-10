Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ABERCROMBIE, COURTNY LYNN
2434 MAPLEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
ARBAJIAN, BRENDA DEAN
5084 S TERRACE RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH THE INTENT TO M
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BLACKBURN, SHYANNE MARIE
2743 BRAINLANE BLVD COLUMBUS, 43231
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI (ALPRAZOLAM)
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV (MARIJUANA)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROWN, CHARLES VICTOR
2075 TURNBERRY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
CARMODY, PATRICK SHANE
NE CORRECTION FACILITY MOUNTAIN CITY,
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: TN Dept of Corr
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COBBINS, WILLIE E
4629 Kirkland Ave Chattanooga, 37410
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
COMBS, LONNIE RYAN
25 JAMES ST TRENTON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DEVIESE, ROGER DAVID
356 COFFEY CHURCH RD CRANDALL, 30711
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
EDWARDS, SHARON
3850 S HWY 341 CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EMERSON, CHERYL LYNN
1420 SLAYTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVANS, KIMALYAH ANITRA
956 ELY RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FLEMING, KARL ESHAWN
4883 RANCO CIR OOLTEWAH, 373635207
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
GABRIEL MENDOZA, GERMAN MISAEL
6897 CONNER LN APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
GARMANY, AESCHERE V
821 2ND AVE APT 3 DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
GETER, MARQUELL LEBRON
843 SYLVIAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAWKINS, BRANDON DESHAUN
277 LAIL ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
HUTCHESON, BRENT ANTHONY
128 PORTER ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JOHNSON, MARK HARPER
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
LOOPER, DAVID ASHER
8810 HIDDEN BRANCHES RD HARRISON, 373419703
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MANSAPHA, MOUKDA
6420 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
MATHERLY, BRANDON ALEX
5 MISSING LINK LN Rossville, 30741
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
MCCLENDON, JUSTIN VAN
906 LAFAYETTE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO)
MCCROBEY, DAVID LEBRON
5403 TOWNE HILLS LN HIXSON, 373433798
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
MENIFEE, JADARUIS LATWON
3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
MERINO, AMANDA LEE
7436 GATES ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MILLSAPS, BILLY GENE
2400 EXECUTIVEPARK NORTHWEST CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD NON SUPPORT
PALMER, CHANDLER ASHLIN MITCH
1590 COUNTY ROAD 372 FLAT ROCK, 35966
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PEREZ, REYBEL
1501 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PHILLIPS, ZANIEL ERIC
7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT 1601 CHATTANOOGA, 374124084
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PRICE, JADEN MALIK
9589 PRISCILLA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214624
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (EVADING ARREST)
RAKESTRAW, JARED WISEMAN
214 SUNRISE DR SCIENCEHILL, 38671
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RAMIRO RUSBEL, GABRIEL AGUILAR
4309 12H AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RANKHORN, CORBIN WILLIAM
5751 UPTAIN RD SUITE 102 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
ROBERTS, MICHAEL SHANE
206 VARNER DRIVE SIOUTHWEST MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHEPHERD, ANDREW GLENN
11182 BRITTSVILLE RD GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SMITH, AUSTIN CHANDLER
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SMITH, GREGORY LOGAN
2481 SWANSON ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD CO)
SMITH, TERRY LEBRON
4023 HOMER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TAYLOR, HAMZEH MONTANA
342 FRAWLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TROOPE, RANDALL ALAN
6606 JULIE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TUCKER, THOMAS EDWARD
107 JOHNSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD
CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
TYLER, JOHN MARCEL
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WALLIS, ANGELA JENAY
3503 CLARE MOUNT CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
WARD, BRIANNA
739 SOUTH GERMAN TOEN CIRCLE UNIT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WILKERSON, JENNIFER ELAINE
2601 NOLITA LANE NOLENSVILLE, 37135
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WRIGHT, TOMMIE DENISE
6372 PLANTATION DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
Here are the mug shots:
|ABERCROMBIE, COURTNY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/05/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
|
|ARBAJIAN, BRENDA DEAN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 10/18/1965
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH THE INTENT TO M
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BLACKBURN, SHYANNE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/10/1999
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI (ALPRAZOLAM)
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV (MARIJUANA)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BROWN, CHARLES VICTOR
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/17/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|CARMODY, PATRICK SHANE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/26/1968
Arresting Agency: TN Dept of Corr
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COMBS, LONNIE RYAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/04/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DEVIESE, ROGER DAVID
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/10/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|EDWARDS, SHARON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/20/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2024
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|EVANS, KIMALYAH ANITRA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/23/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|FLEMING, KARL ESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/08/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|GABRIEL MENDOZA, GERMAN MISAEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/02/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- CHILD NEGLECT
|
|GARMANY, AESCHERE V
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/20/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|GETER, MARQUELL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/30/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HAWKINS, BRANDON DESHAUN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/20/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HUTCHESON, BRENT ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/22/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|JOHNSON, MARK HARPER
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 07/01/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|LOOPER, DAVID ASHER
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/11/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MANSAPHA, MOUKDA
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/25/1977
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
|
|MATHERLY, BRANDON ALEX
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/22/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|MCCLENDON, JUSTIN VAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/11/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCCROBEY, DAVID LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/24/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|MENIFEE, JADARUIS LATWON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/20/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|MERINO, AMANDA LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/22/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MILLSAPS, BILLY GENE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/10/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PALMER, CHANDLER ASHLIN MITCH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/24/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PEREZ, REYBEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/14/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PHILLIPS, ZANIEL ERIC
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/15/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PRICE, JADEN MALIK
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/15/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (EVADING ARREST)
|
|RAKESTRAW, JARED WISEMAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/23/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RAMIRO RUSBEL, GABRIEL AGUILAR
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/24/2004
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RANKHORN, CORBIN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/04/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
|
|ROBERTS, MICHAEL SHANE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/10/1965
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHEPHERD, ANDREW GLENN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/20/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|SMITH, AUSTIN CHANDLER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/16/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SMITH, GREGORY LOGAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/18/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, TERRY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 11/23/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|TAYLOR, HAMZEH MONTANA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/21/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TROOPE, RANDALL ALAN
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 09/24/1953
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TUCKER, THOMAS EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/27/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2024
Charge(s):
- CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD
- CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
|
|TYLER, JOHN MARCEL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/06/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2024
Charge(s):
- (VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WALLIS, ANGELA JENAY
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/13/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2024
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
|
|WARD, BRIANNA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/27/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WILKERSON, JENNIFER ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/04/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WRIGHT, TOMMIE DENISE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 07/13/1958
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
|