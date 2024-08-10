Latest Headlines

  • Saturday, August 10, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ABERCROMBIE, COURTNY LYNN 
2434 MAPLEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)

ARBAJIAN, BRENDA DEAN 
5084 S TERRACE RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH THE INTENT TO M
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BLACKBURN, SHYANNE MARIE 
2743 BRAINLANE BLVD COLUMBUS, 43231 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI (ALPRAZOLAM)
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV (MARIJUANA)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BROWN, CHARLES VICTOR 
2075 TURNBERRY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

CARMODY, PATRICK SHANE 
NE CORRECTION FACILITY MOUNTAIN CITY, 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: TN Dept of Corr
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COBBINS, WILLIE E 
4629 Kirkland Ave Chattanooga, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

COMBS, LONNIE RYAN 
25 JAMES ST TRENTON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DEVIESE, ROGER DAVID 
356 COFFEY CHURCH RD CRANDALL, 30711 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

EDWARDS, SHARON 
3850 S HWY 341 CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EMERSON, CHERYL LYNN 
1420 SLAYTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EVANS, KIMALYAH ANITRA 
956 ELY RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FLEMING, KARL ESHAWN 
4883 RANCO CIR OOLTEWAH, 373635207 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

GABRIEL MENDOZA, GERMAN MISAEL 
6897 CONNER LN APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT

GARMANY, AESCHERE V 
821 2ND AVE APT 3 DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

GETER, MARQUELL LEBRON 
843 SYLVIAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAWKINS, BRANDON DESHAUN 
277 LAIL ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

HUTCHESON, BRENT ANTHONY 
128 PORTER ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

JOHNSON, MARK HARPER 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

LOOPER, DAVID ASHER 
8810 HIDDEN BRANCHES RD HARRISON, 373419703 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MANSAPHA, MOUKDA 
6420 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

MATHERLY, BRANDON ALEX 
5 MISSING LINK LN Rossville, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

MCCLENDON, JUSTIN VAN 
906 LAFAYETTE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO)

MCCROBEY, DAVID LEBRON 
5403 TOWNE HILLS LN HIXSON, 373433798 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

MENIFEE, JADARUIS LATWON 
3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

MERINO, AMANDA LEE 
7436 GATES ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MILLSAPS, BILLY GENE 
2400 EXECUTIVEPARK NORTHWEST CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD NON SUPPORT

PALMER, CHANDLER ASHLIN MITCH 
1590 COUNTY ROAD 372 FLAT ROCK, 35966 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEREZ, REYBEL 
1501 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PHILLIPS, ZANIEL ERIC 
7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT 1601 CHATTANOOGA, 374124084 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

PRICE, JADEN MALIK 
9589 PRISCILLA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214624 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (EVADING ARREST)

RAKESTRAW, JARED WISEMAN 
214 SUNRISE DR SCIENCEHILL, 38671 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RAMIRO RUSBEL, GABRIEL AGUILAR 
4309 12H AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RANKHORN, CORBIN WILLIAM 
5751 UPTAIN RD SUITE 102 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY

ROBERTS, MICHAEL SHANE 
206 VARNER DRIVE SIOUTHWEST MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHEPHERD, ANDREW GLENN 
11182 BRITTSVILLE RD GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SMITH, AUSTIN CHANDLER 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SMITH, GREGORY LOGAN 
2481 SWANSON ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD CO)

SMITH, TERRY LEBRON 
4023 HOMER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TAYLOR, HAMZEH MONTANA 
342 FRAWLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

TROOPE, RANDALL ALAN 
6606 JULIE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TUCKER, THOMAS EDWARD 
107 JOHNSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD
CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

TYLER, JOHN MARCEL 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WALLIS, ANGELA JENAY 
3503 CLARE MOUNT CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

WARD, BRIANNA 
739 SOUTH GERMAN TOEN CIRCLE UNIT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

WILKERSON, JENNIFER ELAINE 
2601 NOLITA LANE NOLENSVILLE, 37135 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WRIGHT, TOMMIE DENISE 
6372 PLANTATION DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

