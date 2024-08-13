Deadline Nearing To Qualify For Nov. 5 Municipal Races

Local municipal races are shaping up with the qualifying deadline of Thursday at noon fast approaching.

Here's the latest rundown of open seats and candidates who have qualified thus far.

Some potential candidates have picked up papers, but not yet returned them.

In Collegedale, longtime Commissioner Katie Lamb has not qualified.

Esther Helton-Haynes, who also serves in the state House, is not planning to run for a new term on the East Ridge Council. She is the vice mayor currently.

Three incumbents are dominating the ballot thus far in Lakesite.

Several new contenders will be on the ballot in Red Bank. Mayor Hollie Berry has not yet picked up papers, and Commissioner Pete Phillips said earlier he was not running again.

Andrew Gardner is the only current Signal Mountain Town Councilmember to qualify thus far.

In Soddy Daisy, Commissioner Gene-o Shipley is not running again, but will stay on the County Commission.

Lou Ziebold is seeking to join the three-member Walden Council. Mayor Lee Davis and Alderman Lizzy Schmidt will also be on the ballot.

Collegedale Commission (3)

Commissioner Debbie Baker

Billy Burnette

Vice Mayor Tim Johnson

East Ridge Council (2)

Stanley Allen

Jeff Ezell

Councilmember Andrea "Aundie" Witt

Lakesite Commission (3)

Vice Mayor Bobbie Bishop

Commissioner Valerie Boddy

Mayor David Howell

Red Bank Commission (2)

Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton

Terri Holmes

Katy Mena-Berkley

Justin Pinkerton

Jeff Price

Signal Mountain Town Council (3)

Councilmember Andrew Gardner

J. Miles Jorgenson

Eddie Smith

Soddy Daisy Commission (3)

James Berry

Vice Mayor Jim Coleman

Mayor Steve Everett

Derek Kukura

Walden Mayor and Alderman

Mayor Lee Davis

Alderman Lizzy Schmidt

Lou Ziebold