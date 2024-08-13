Deadline Nearing To Qualify For Nov. 5 Municipal Races

Local municipal races are shaping up with the qualifying deadline of Thursday at noon fast approaching.
Here's the latest rundown of open seats and candidates who have qualified thus far.
Some potential candidates have picked up papers, but not yet returned them.
In Collegedale, longtime Commissioner Katie Lamb has not qualified.
Esther Helton-Haynes, who also serves in the state House, is not planning to run for a new term on the East Ridge Council. She is the vice mayor currently.
Three incumbents are dominating the ballot thus far in Lakesite.
Several new contenders will be on the ballot in Red Bank. Mayor Hollie Berry has not yet picked up papers, and Commissioner Pete Phillips said earlier he was not running again.
Andrew Gardner is the only current Signal Mountain Town Councilmember to qualify thus far.
In Soddy Daisy, Commissioner Gene-o Shipley is not running again, but will stay on the County Commission.
Lou Ziebold is seeking to join the three-member Walden Council. Mayor Lee Davis and Alderman Lizzy Schmidt will also be on the ballot.
Collegedale Commission (3)
Commissioner Debbie Baker
Billy Burnette
Vice Mayor Tim Johnson
East Ridge Council (2)
Stanley Allen
Jeff Ezell
Councilmember Andrea "Aundie" Witt
Lakesite Commission (3)
Vice Mayor Bobbie Bishop
Commissioner Valerie Boddy
Mayor David Howell
Red Bank Commission (2)
Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton
Terri Holmes
Katy Mena-Berkley
Justin Pinkerton
Jeff Price
Signal Mountain Town Council (3)
Councilmember Andrew Gardner
J. Miles Jorgenson
Eddie Smith
Soddy Daisy Commission (3)
James Berry
Vice Mayor Jim Coleman
Mayor Steve Everett
Derek Kukura
Walden Mayor and Alderman
Mayor Lee Davis
Alderman Lizzy Schmidt
Lou Ziebold