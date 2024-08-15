Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, August 15, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, ROBERT EMILIO
8366 OLD LEE HIGHWAY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLACK, JOHN
4417 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

BOND, CONNIE LYNN
8271 ELBE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROOKS, DEONTA TERRELL
5139 WOODLAND VIEW CI APT 319 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CHEEVES, LILLIE ANEISE
1231 HELENA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD ABUSE

DAVIS, NICOLE L
5075 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD APT 408 OOLTEWAH, 373630000
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUPREE, BETTY JEAN
5815 QUAIL HOLLOW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

EUSTICE, JERRY MORRIS
8433 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
SIMPLE POSSESSION
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FREEMAN, MELVIN REDDERICK
1239 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023802
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

GILREATH, ELISHA DENISE
1243 B 6TH STREET CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOODLOW, STACY DARREL
5307 HWY 58 CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HALE, FREEMAN ANTOINE
3917 JUNIPER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HALE, ROBERT L
5815 QUAIL HOLLOW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HARRIS, CEDRIC TERRELL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HARRIS, HOMER R
9086 BILL REED ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENDERSON, MICHAEL COLE
331 HIGH WATE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HENDRICKSON, REBECCA JEAN
5002 DAYTON BLVD. APT 11 REDBANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HILL, TIMOTHY MAURICE
3503 4TH AVE.APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JOHNSON, DONALD ANTHONY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

KILGORE, JOHN ANDREW
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LEVASSEUR, PATRICK BRIAN
9052 DAISY DALLAS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARTIN, REKIAYA J
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MASON, JESSICA LYNN
309 WALMART DRIVE LOT 58 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT

MCELHANEY, JANICE DALE
4701 FAIRWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCKELDIN, DAKEIRRA
312 MCBRIEN RD APT 328 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MORAN, THOMAS WILLIAM
226 RED WING LANE DEER LODGE, 37726
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

NORRIS, NICHOLAS PERRIN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency:
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

NUNLEY, JAIME
8600 HIGHWAY 108 WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PAGE, GOLDIE MARIE
504 RIDGE ST CHARLOTTESVILLE, 22902
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE

PARKER, CODY BLAKE
1903 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PORTWOOD, JONAS WADE
1611 BAGGET RD RINGGOLD,
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT ON POLICE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION
PUBLIC INTOX

RAMOS, JORDY RODRIGO
1301 E 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RAWLINGS, MELAKIL DEWAYNE
17592 NEWELL AVE APT.B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
EVADING ARREST

REEVES, DEMETRIUS CORTEZ
3914 JUANDELL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROARK, HAVEN SCOTT
4924 BAL HARBOR CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374161711
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ESCAPE

SHELL, COREY JAMES
116 GALECKI DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency:
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION

SMITH, JEFFREY BRUCE
1035 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374052631
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

TALLENT, KYLA MCKENZIE
660 O SAGE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMAS, JAMES MATTHEW
3378 PRAIRIE RANGE LANE APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TIPTON, JAYLEN DESHON
3642 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101657
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
ESCAPE

WILLIAMS, AUBRE ALISE
751 E. HENDERSON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

YODER, JAMES HUNTER
686 COURTNEY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

