Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BAKER, ROBERT EMILIO

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/14/1991

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLACK, JOHN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/02/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT BOND, CONNIE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 04/19/1967

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROOKS, DEONTA TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/14/1992

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CHEEVES, LILLIE ANEISE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/25/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024

Charge(s):

CHILD ABUSE COPENHAVER, DAVID LEE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/01/1977

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, NICOLE L

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/25/1983

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUPREE, BETTY JEAN

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 08/10/1960

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY EDWARDS, DICORIUS MYTAYIS

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/20/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER EUSTICE, JERRY MORRIS

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 05/19/1956

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

SIMPLE POSSESSION

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FREEMAN, MELVIN REDDERICK

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 05/31/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING GILREATH, ELISHA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/05/1982

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HALE, FREEMAN ANTOINE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/26/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HALE, ROBERT L

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 11/11/1959

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HARRIS, CEDRIC TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 02/04/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HARRIS, HOMER R

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 03/13/1967

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENDERSON, MICHAEL COLE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/02/1985

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HENDRICKSON, REBECCA JEAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/25/1993

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HILL, TIMOTHY MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/17/1983

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JOHNSON, DONALD ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 12/12/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

KENNEDY, NIKKI JO

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/04/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

CRIMINAL LITTERING MARTIN, REKIAYA J

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/19/2003

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) MASON, JESSICA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/16/1981

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE

IMPLIED CONSENT MCELHANEY, JANICE DALE

Age at Arrest: 72

Date of Birth: 06/26/1952

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCKELDIN, DAKEIRRA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/29/2000

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) MORAN, THOMAS WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/11/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY NORRIS, NICHOLAS PERRIN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/21/1993

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA NUNLEY, JAIME

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/22/1980

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PAGE, GOLDIE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/07/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE PARKER, CODY BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/04/1999

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PORTWOOD, JONAS WADE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/20/2004

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON POLICE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION

PUBLIC INTOX RAMOS, JORDY RODRIGO

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/03/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE RAWLINGS, MELAKIL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/14/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

EVADING ARREST REDDING, LAKORIA UNIQUE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/07/2003

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REEVES, DEMETRIUS CORTEZ

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/15/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROARK, HAVEN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/03/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024

Charge(s):

ESCAPE SHELL, COREY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/29/1988

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION SMITH, JEFFREY BRUCE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 04/11/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT THOMAS, JAMES MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/06/2005

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, AUBRE ALISE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/26/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF WILLIAMS, WESLEY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/31/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT



