Here are the mug shots:
|BAKER, ROBERT EMILIO
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/14/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BLACK, JOHN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/02/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|BOND, CONNIE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/19/1967
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BROOKS, DEONTA TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/14/1992
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|CHEEVES, LILLIE ANEISE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/25/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|COPENHAVER, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/01/1977
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, NICOLE L
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/25/1983
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DUPREE, BETTY JEAN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 08/10/1960
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|EDWARDS, DICORIUS MYTAYIS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/20/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
|
|EUSTICE, JERRY MORRIS
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 05/19/1956
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- SIMPLE POSSESSION
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|FREEMAN, MELVIN REDDERICK
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 05/31/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|GILREATH, ELISHA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/05/1982
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HALE, FREEMAN ANTOINE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/26/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HALE, ROBERT L
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 11/11/1959
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HARRIS, CEDRIC TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/04/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
- ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HARRIS, HOMER R
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 03/13/1967
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HENDERSON, MICHAEL COLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/02/1985
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HENDRICKSON, REBECCA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/25/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HILL, TIMOTHY MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/17/1983
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JOHNSON, DONALD ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 12/12/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|KENNEDY, NIKKI JO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/04/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- CRIMINAL LITTERING
|
|MARTIN, REKIAYA J
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/19/2003
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|MASON, JESSICA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/16/1981
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE
- IMPLIED CONSENT
|
|MCELHANEY, JANICE DALE
Age at Arrest: 72
Date of Birth: 06/26/1952
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCKELDIN, DAKEIRRA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/29/2000
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|MORAN, THOMAS WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/11/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|NORRIS, NICHOLAS PERRIN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/21/1993
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|NUNLEY, JAIME
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/22/1980
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PAGE, GOLDIE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PARKER, CODY BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/04/1999
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PORTWOOD, JONAS WADE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/20/2004
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON POLICE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION
- PUBLIC INTOX
|
|RAMOS, JORDY RODRIGO
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/03/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|RAWLINGS, MELAKIL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/14/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- EVADING ARREST
|
|REDDING, LAKORIA UNIQUE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/07/2003
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|REEVES, DEMETRIUS CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/15/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROARK, HAVEN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/03/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SHELL, COREY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/29/1988
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
- IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
|
|SMITH, JEFFREY BRUCE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/11/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|THOMAS, JAMES MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/06/2005
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILLIAMS, AUBRE ALISE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/26/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|WILLIAMS, WESLEY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/31/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2024
Charge(s):
|