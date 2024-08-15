Laura Howse Running For Collegedale Commission

Laura Howse announced she is running for the Collegedale Commission.

Born and raised in Memphis, Ms. Howse moved to Ooltewah with her husband Jon in 2006. She immediately began teaching in the Radiography Program at Chattanooga State and eventually developed an online MRI program with 22 clinical sites throughout the region.

Her campaign said, "This love of teaching and learning inspired the completion of a Masters Degree in Education in 2018.

As President of the Stratford Place HOA, Laura has organized canned food drives for the Samaritan Center and the Apison Food Bank, as well as planned safe outdoor activities for neighborhood families. The Howse family is very active in their local church, and can often be seen preparing meals for others and hosting parties for the youth group. They volunteer regularly, support their kids' interests, and often participate in community events at The Commons.

Though Laura has done PRN work in the MRI department for Chattanooga and Cleveland Imaging as well as Erlanger’s Chattanooga Bone and Joint clinic; working in the field of education was the best fit for her family. She spent the last 3 years working from home as an Online Learning Facilitator for the MBA program at Harvard Business School. "

"As Commissioner, Laura would like to have more communication from the city leadership. Quarterly town halls where all Commissioners would answer questions from city residents to understand the needs of the community could be facilitated with respect for everyone.

Planning for future growth is of the utmost importance and should be done carefully. Taxpayer money should be spent with respect and conservative responsibility. Improvement of traffic flow is necessary because safety for our children and families is a key priority.

"Collegedale is a community of growth, diversity, hope, and a great place to raise a family. There is always room for improvement and Collegedale citizens deserve the very best, Laura would love to represent you on the City Board of Commissioners."