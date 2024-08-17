City's Chief Operating Officer Ryan Ewalt Departing

Ryan Ewalt, the city's chief operating officer, will be leaving city government.

His last day will be Aug. 27.

Mr. Ewalt has been overseeing the day-to-day operations of city government since he was hired in November 2021.

Mr. Ewalt came to the city with 17 years of operations experience spanning the insurance, automotive, and consulting industries. He previously was an assistant vice president and officer at Chattanooga-based Unum Group where he led a 100-member team dedicated to solving complex customer-service challenges.

Prior to Unum, Mr. Ewalt helped launch Chattanooga’s Volkswagen plant and secure the Atlas SUV for their manufacturing line. In addition to his insurance and automotive work, he was a PricewaterhouseCoopers consultant to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. He holds a master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of North Carolina, where his studies focused on improving productivity and development-review processes for local governments. His undergraduate degree is in Systems Engineering from the University of Virginia.

