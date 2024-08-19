Man Who Was Brought From Mexico To Face Murder Trial Beat Woman In Head, Police Said

Police said a man who was brought back to Chattanooga from Mexico to stand trial for a 2011 murder beat a former girlfriend in the head.

Jose Angel Lopez Hernandez, now 41, is charged with first-degree murder.

Police said on Aug. 2, 2011, he took 34-year-old Jeimy Esperanza Baquero to 4103 Shady Oak Dr.

The affidavit says, "Once at the scene the suspect killed the victim by applying blunt force trauma with a weapon to the victim's head and body. The victim had fatal severe trauma to the head.

The victim was identified by her husband from her tattoos.

Police said Hernandez and Ms. Baquero "had a prior domestic relationship."

Police said Hernandez was observed at the residence on Shady Oak Drive by a neighbor during the time frame of the homicide. The female neighbor knew Hernandez from when he lived as a roommate at the residence.

That was coorobated by a man who was also at the residence with Hernandez, and who provided him a ride afterwards, police said.

He was taken to a shuttle for a ride to Atlanta, it was stated.

Police said, "Physical evidence recovered from the crime scene includes a possible murder weapon, blood evidence and evidence to link the victim to the suspect.

The family of Ms. Baquero said, "She was from Colombia and she was a Christian person. She had a charismatic, kind and generous spirit, and was a big supporter of Blood Assurance."