Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ANDERSON, JOSHUA CODY
11317 BROWN ROAD SODDY-DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BARRETT, MICHAEL JASON
2704 EAST 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BONNER, SAVELT DEMON
2709 CITICO AVENUE P8 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BROWN, JACKIE YVONNE
631 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CAIN, MICHAEL WADE
8017 WOLFTEVER DR OOLTEWAH, 373639292
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CALHOUN, KEDARRIUS RAYQUAN
2107 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071032
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
CLEMONS, KIMBERLY RENEE
727 EAST 11TH HIXSON, 373434539
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COLLINS, PATRICK DRAKE
148 CARRIANNE HILLS ROAD COPPER HILL, 37217
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CROSS, LAQUANDA DIONE
1615 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042511
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CURRY, LEONARD JONATHAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DAILEY, TONY LAVON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, ISIAH THOMAS
2700 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DAVIS, MARK CHRISTOPHER
910 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112005
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
ELLISON, MAURICE LEBRON
4790 FOREST WOOD LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVANS, JAMI LEANN
856 LUPTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATI (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
FARRIOR, JENNIFER LYNN
828 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FERRIS, ROBERT DEWAYNE
936 MTN CREEK RD #N135 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GORE, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374045444
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
GREEN, LAURA ELIZABETH
2108 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS
GREEN, LUIS ALBERT
113 E NEWBERRY ROAD RED BANK, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GREENLEE, STEPHEN RODNEY
4907 LAVENDER TRL HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
GRIFFITH, ZACHERY DAVID
2122 ALANA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071026
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSS FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSS METH FOR RESALE
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
UNL.
CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HARWOOD, SHANNON KAY
1628 KEY WEST AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER
402 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101553
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOUSTON, KENNETH LABRON
1804 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
KNOELL, LORI LYNN
401 E SPRING ST APT 128 ALBANY, 47150
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
KNOWLES, ALAN COULTER
9401 KNOWLES CREEK TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LONG, RICARDO DAVID
1614 B GLOWMONT DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
LUTHRINGER, SARAH ELIZABETH
7448 HENDON RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCCLAIN, TAJ DIMITRI
1256 W FAIRFAX DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCKAMEY, JULIUS DEWAYNE
1213 GROVE STREET COURT APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
MCKENSEY, SHAKIARA SHAREE
6505 NORTH MORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374163508
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MELTON, BRENDEN WESLEY
4203 GRAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101538
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ROBBERY
MILLSAPS, SHANNA BRIANNE
345 HARRISON STREET APT C6 PARIS, 38242
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MIRANDA, RONALDO DAVID
1054 N ORCHARD KNOB AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MOHR, RYAN MICHAEL
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MORGAN, TIFANI EVON
3355 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374162821
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
OCHSENBEIN, DAVID ADAM
4000 EAST FREEDOM CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PENA, FRANK WADE
903 SCHMITT RD ROSSVILLE, 307412561
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS OF METH FOR R
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS OF METH FOR R
PICKARD, JOHN DAVID
5326 ROSE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CON
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CON
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CON
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CON
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CON
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONVI
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CON
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CON
RAY, ERIC LEROME
1610 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044312
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
REESE, ALEXANDER EUGENE
5507 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102020
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REESE, DAVID PATRICK
5766 TAGGART DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
THACKER, DUSTIN H
5429MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
URBINA, EMILIE
2239 E 19TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WARD, JASON MICHAEL
188 BEENE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WEATHERS, JASON THOMAS
188 PLESSANT RD MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILBOURN, CHERYL ANN
1914 LAKEWOOD AVE SODDY DASIY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
WILSON, BRIAN DEON
1512 AKINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111601
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
WITCHER, FERRIS D
2107 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112528
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
WOODARD, VEDA PAULETTE
2225 S NOPONE VALLEY RD DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDERSON, JOSHUA CODY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/27/1996
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BARRETT, MICHAEL JASON
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/29/1976
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BONNER, SAVELT DEMON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/12/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|BROOKS, BRITTNEY LEANN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/25/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BROWN, JACKIE YVONNE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 09/20/1970
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CAIN, MICHAEL WADE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/25/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|CALHOUN, KEDARRIUS RAYQUAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/07/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|COLLINS, PATRICK DRAKE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/21/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CROSS, LAQUANDA DIONE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/29/1978
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DAILEY, TONY LAVON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/19/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, ALVIN DONELL
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 01/18/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
|
|DAVIS, ISIAH THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/20/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|DAVIS, MARK CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/07/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
|
|ELLISON, MAURICE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/28/2006
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|FARRIOR, JENNIFER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/28/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FERRIS, ROBERT DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/21/1994
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GREEN, LUIS ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/22/1988
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GREENLEE, STEPHEN RODNEY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/29/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|GRIFFITH, ZACHERY DAVID
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/06/1993
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS FENTANYL FOR RESALE
- POSS METH FOR RESALE
- POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
- UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HARRIS, SENNECA PHILEMON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/28/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|HARWOOD, SHANNON KAY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/13/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/17/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HOUSTON, KENNETH LABRON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/13/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|HUNT, CHRISTOPHER THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/14/1981
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KEENER, MICHELLE FAYE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/25/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KNOELL, LORI LYNN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 01/30/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- EVADING ARREST
|
|KNOWLES, ALAN COULTER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/29/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KUHN, KEVIN JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/06/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|LONG, RICARDO DAVID
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/12/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|LUTHRINGER, SARAH ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/03/1993
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCCLAIN, TAJ DIMITRI
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/30/2000
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCCULLIGH, CHRISTY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/17/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCKAMEY, JULIUS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 03/12/1971
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SPEEDING
|
|MCKENSEY, SHAKIARA SHAREE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/20/1990
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|MELTON, BRENDEN WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MIRANDA, RONALDO DAVID
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/22/1999
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MOHR, RYAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/29/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|OCHSENBEIN, DAVID ADAM
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/16/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PENA, FRANK WADE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 07/03/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS OF METH FOR R
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS OF METH FOR R
|
|PICKARD, JOHN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/06/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CON
- POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CON
- POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CON
- POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CON
- POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CON
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONVI
- POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CON
- POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CON
|
|REESE, ALEXANDER EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/04/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|REESE, DAVID PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/28/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|STOWE, MIA LASHEA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/20/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
|
|THACKER, DUSTIN H
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|URBINA, EMILIE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/13/2005
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|WARD, JASON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/16/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|WEATHERS, JASON THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/10/1974
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WHITENER, NICOLE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/16/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|WILBOURN, CHERYL ANN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/15/1978
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|WILSON, BRIAN DEON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/20/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WITCHER, FERRIS D
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/16/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WOODARD, VEDA PAULETTE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/06/1955
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WOODS, ALBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 04/13/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WOODS, TRAMMELL LAJUAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/30/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|