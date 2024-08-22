Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, JOSHUA CODY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/27/1996

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BARRETT, MICHAEL JASON

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 04/29/1976

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BONNER, SAVELT DEMON

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/12/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BROOKS, BRITTNEY LEANN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/25/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BROWN, JACKIE YVONNE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 09/20/1970

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CAIN, MICHAEL WADE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 07/25/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CALHOUN, KEDARRIUS RAYQUAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/07/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO COLLINS, PATRICK DRAKE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/21/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CROSS, LAQUANDA DIONE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/29/1978

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY DAILEY, TONY LAVON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/19/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, ALVIN DONELL

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 01/18/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY DAVIS, ISIAH THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/20/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

THEFT OF PROPERTY DAVIS, MARK CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 06/07/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT) ELLISON, MAURICE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 03/28/2006

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FARRIOR, JENNIFER LYNN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/28/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR FERRIS, ROBERT DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/21/1994

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING GREEN, LUIS ALBERT

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/22/1988

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GREENLEE, STEPHEN RODNEY

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 08/29/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

THEFT OF PROPERTY GRIFFITH, ZACHERY DAVID

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/06/1993

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Charge(s):

POSS FENTANYL FOR RESALE

POSS METH FOR RESALE

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY

UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HARRIS, SENNECA PHILEMON

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 04/28/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT HARWOOD, SHANNON KAY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/13/1978

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/17/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HOUSTON, KENNETH LABRON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/13/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT HUNT, CHRISTOPHER THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/14/1981

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KEENER, MICHELLE FAYE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/25/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KNOELL, LORI LYNN

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 01/30/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Charge(s):

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

EVADING ARREST KNOWLES, ALAN COULTER

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/29/1991

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KUHN, KEVIN JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/06/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT LONG, RICARDO DAVID

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/12/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR LUTHRINGER, SARAH ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/03/1993

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MCCLAIN, TAJ DIMITRI

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/30/2000

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MCCULLIGH, CHRISTY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/17/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MCKAMEY, JULIUS DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 03/12/1971

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING MCKENSEY, SHAKIARA SHAREE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/20/1990

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) MELTON, BRENDEN WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/19/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Charge(s):

ROBBERY MIRANDA, RONALDO DAVID

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/22/1999

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MOHR, RYAN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 12/29/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION OCHSENBEIN, DAVID ADAM

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 08/16/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PENA, FRANK WADE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 07/03/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS OF METH FOR R

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS OF METH FOR R PICKARD, JOHN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/06/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CON

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CON

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CON

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CON

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CON

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONVI

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CON

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CON REESE, ALEXANDER EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/04/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REESE, DAVID PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/28/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT STOWE, MIA LASHEA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/20/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE THACKER, DUSTIN H

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/25/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE URBINA, EMILIE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/13/2005

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) WARD, JASON MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/16/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WEATHERS, JASON THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 03/10/1974

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITENER, NICOLE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/16/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WILBOURN, CHERYL ANN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/15/1978

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED WILSON, BRIAN DEON

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/20/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO WITCHER, FERRIS D

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/16/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO WOODARD, VEDA PAULETTE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 08/06/1955

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

BURGLARY WOODS, ALBERT LEE

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 04/13/1960

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT WOODS, TRAMMELL LAJUAN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/30/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHARWOOD, SHANNON KAY1628 KEY WEST AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER402 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101553Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTHOUSTON, KENNETH LABRON1804 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTKNOELL, LORI LYNN401 E SPRING ST APT 128 ALBANY, 47150Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURNRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVINGEVADING ARRESTKNOWLES, ALAN COULTER9401 KNOWLES CREEK TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LONG, RICARDO DAVID1614 B GLOWMONT DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORLUTHRINGER, SARAH ELIZABETH7448 HENDON RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARMCCLAIN, TAJ DIMITRI1256 W FAIRFAX DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMCKAMEY, JULIUS DEWAYNE1213 GROVE STREET COURT APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESPEEDINGMCKENSEY, SHAKIARA SHAREE6505 NORTH MORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374163508Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)MELTON, BRENDEN WESLEY4203 GRAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101538Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDROBBERYMILLSAPS, SHANNA BRIANNE345 HARRISON STREET APT C6 PARIS, 38242Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMIRANDA, RONALDO DAVID1054 N ORCHARD KNOB AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMOHR, RYAN MICHAEL800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMORGAN, TIFANI EVON3355 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374162821Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)OCHSENBEIN, DAVID ADAM4000 EAST FREEDOM CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PENA, FRANK WADE903 SCHMITT RD ROSSVILLE, 307412561Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS OF METH FOR RVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS OF METH FOR RPICKARD, JOHN DAVID5326 ROSE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINEPOSSESSION OF FENTANYLPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONPOSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONPOSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONPOSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONPOSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONPOSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONVIPOSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONPOSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONRAY, ERIC LEROME1610 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044312Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTREESE, ALEXANDER EUGENE5507 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102020Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)REESE, DAVID PATRICK5766 TAGGART DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTTHACKER, DUSTIN H5429MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEURBINA, EMILIE2239 E 19TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)WARD, JASON MICHAEL188 BEENE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)WEATHERS, JASON THOMAS188 PLESSANT RD MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILBOURN, CHERYL ANN1914 LAKEWOOD AVE SODDY DASIY, 37379Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, EXPIREDWILSON, BRIAN DEON1512 AKINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111601Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARY OF AUTOWITCHER, FERRIS D2107 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112528Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARY OF AUTOWOODARD, VEDA PAULETTE2225 S NOPONE VALLEY RD DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBURGLARYBURGLARY





