  • Thursday, August 22, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:
ANDERSON, JOSHUA CODY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/27/1996
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BARRETT, MICHAEL JASON
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/29/1976
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BONNER, SAVELT DEMON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/12/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BROOKS, BRITTNEY LEANN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/25/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROWN, JACKIE YVONNE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 09/20/1970
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
CAIN, MICHAEL WADE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/25/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CALHOUN, KEDARRIUS RAYQUAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/07/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
COLLINS, PATRICK DRAKE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/21/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CROSS, LAQUANDA DIONE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/29/1978
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
DAILEY, TONY LAVON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/19/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, ALVIN DONELL
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 01/18/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
DAVIS, ISIAH THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/20/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
DAVIS, MARK CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/07/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
ELLISON, MAURICE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/28/2006
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FARRIOR, JENNIFER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/28/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
FERRIS, ROBERT DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/21/1994
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GREEN, LUIS ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/22/1988
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GREENLEE, STEPHEN RODNEY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/29/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
GRIFFITH, ZACHERY DAVID
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/06/1993
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSS FENTANYL FOR RESALE
  • POSS METH FOR RESALE
  • POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
  • UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HARRIS, SENNECA PHILEMON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/28/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
HARWOOD, SHANNON KAY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/13/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/17/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOUSTON, KENNETH LABRON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/13/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
HUNT, CHRISTOPHER THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/14/1981
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KEENER, MICHELLE FAYE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/25/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KNOELL, LORI LYNN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 01/30/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • EVADING ARREST
KNOWLES, ALAN COULTER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/29/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KUHN, KEVIN JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/06/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LONG, RICARDO DAVID
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/12/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
LUTHRINGER, SARAH ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/03/1993
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCCLAIN, TAJ DIMITRI
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/30/2000
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCCULLIGH, CHRISTY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/17/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCKAMEY, JULIUS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 03/12/1971
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SPEEDING
MCKENSEY, SHAKIARA SHAREE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/20/1990
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MELTON, BRENDEN WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • ROBBERY
MIRANDA, RONALDO DAVID
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/22/1999
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MOHR, RYAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/29/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OCHSENBEIN, DAVID ADAM
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/16/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PENA, FRANK WADE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 07/03/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS OF METH FOR R
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS OF METH FOR R
PICKARD, JOHN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/06/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
  • POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CON
  • POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CON
  • POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CON
  • POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CON
  • POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CON
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONVI
  • POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CON
  • POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CON
REESE, ALEXANDER EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/04/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REESE, DAVID PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/28/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
STOWE, MIA LASHEA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/20/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
THACKER, DUSTIN H
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
URBINA, EMILIE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/13/2005
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WARD, JASON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/16/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WEATHERS, JASON THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/10/1974
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHITENER, NICOLE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/16/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WILBOURN, CHERYL ANN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/15/1978
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
WILSON, BRIAN DEON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/20/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
WITCHER, FERRIS D
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/16/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
WOODARD, VEDA PAULETTE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/06/1955
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • BURGLARY
WOODS, ALBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 04/13/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
WOODS, TRAMMELL LAJUAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/30/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)







