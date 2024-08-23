Chattanooga Meth Dealer Sentenced To 210 Months In Federal Prison; 2 Others Get Long Terms

A Chattanooga meth dealer has been sentenced to serve 210 months in federal prison.

Daniel Lockridge appeared before Federal Judge Curtis Collier.

On Oct. 10, 2022, Chattanooga Police responded to a hotel room where a man, Paul Sugg, had overdosed. The call came from Eshanna Redden, who was residing with Suggs there.

In the room, police found 64 grams of 99 percent pure meth.

They said the meth had been supplied by Lockridge.

Lockridge later admitted supplying the meth.

Police also charged Sugg and Redden with selling meth, which they admitted.

Sugg got a 170-month term.

Redden was sentenced to 110 months.